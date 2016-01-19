(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) The U.S. Fitch Fundamentals Index
remained at -2 for
4Q15, as the strain of sluggish global growth, collapsing
commodity prices and
signs of a slowdown in China helped push the index to the low
end of neutral.
The FFI turned negative in 3Q15 for the first time since 2009.
"The second half of the year was marked by broad-based
indications of weakening
credit conditions, weighing on the U.S.'s already modest
economic growth," said
James Batterman, Managing Director at Fitch. "While there are
some relatively
bright spots in mortgages and banks, the majority of FFI
indicators point to a
plateauing or decline in fundamental trends."
High yield corporate default rates continued to trend higher in
the fourth
quarter, weighing on the FFI. As of 31 December the default rate
had risen to
5.3% on an issuer-weighted basis over the prior 12 months,
driven by new
defaults in the energy and mining sectors.
Restrained corporate capital spending outlooks, hampered by
anemic global growth
and low commodity prices, also contributed to the negative FFI
score.
Healing in the US labor and housing markets led to stability in
mortgage
delinquencies and stable credit quality for banks, but these
factors were not
enough to swing the FFI positive.
Fitch Fundamentals Index
The Fitch Fundamentals Index (FFI) tracks changes in credit
fundamentals across
key sectors of the U.S. economy. Analyzing the relative strength
or weakness of
the index or its sub components can provide insight into how
conducive
conditions in the U.S. are towards economic growth.
The trend in potential drivers or constraints on economic growth
or decline is
indicated by the relative strength or weakness of the FFI,
ranging from +10 to
-10. The FFI's components include mortgage and credit card
performance,
corporate defaults, high-yield recoveries, rating actions and
outlooks, EBITDA
and CapEx forecasts, banks, the CDS outlook, and transportation
trend. Released
quarterly, the FFI relies primarily on proprietary Fitch-sourced
data.
