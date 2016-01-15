(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Autonomous Community of Castile-La Mancha's (CLM) Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable
Outlooks. Fitch has
also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The
ratings on the
senior unsecured outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged rating floor being
applied to Spanish
autonomous communities. Fitch will monitor debate regarding
liquidity support
from the central government to Spanish regions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for Spanish
autonomous
communities. The rating floor is based on a number of supporting
factors that
contribute to improving a region's liquidity and reducing the
likelihood of
default. These include the budgetary stability law and the
recent law
controlling commercial debt; the absolute priority of debt
servicing by law as
per article 135 of the Spanish Constitution; and access to the
state liquidity
mechanisms such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the
Financial Facility
Fund (FFF).
Central Government Support
The region had received a total of EUR8.8bn through state
liquidity mechanisms
at end-2015, illustrating strong support from the central
government. This
includes the FLA, which was established in 2012 by the central
government to
support Spanish regions facing difficulties in accessing capital
markets, and
the Supplier's Fund (FFPP), a mechanism to help regions pay
their arrears to
suppliers. Debt contracted under these mechanisms is repaid
evenly over 10
years.
In Fitch's view, CLM's access to state support will continue to
ensure timely
debt servicing, as the region faces high redemptions over the
next three years,
which exceeded 25% of outstanding debt at end-2015. Funds
contracted under state
mechanisms represented 58% of direct debt (EUR12.9bn) at
end-2014. Under Fitch's
base case scenario, CLM's funding needs of EUR1.7bn in 2016 will
mostly rely on
the FLA. Expected improvement in the fiscal performance will
slow debt increase,
such that the debt-to-current balance ratio will not exceed 275%
in 2016,
compared with 268% in 2014, according to Fitch.
New Government
The regional elections held on May 2015 returned the PSOE
(socialist party,
centre-left wing) to power with a minority government. The 2016
budget has still
not been drafted but is expected to increase social expenditure
while keeping to
the financial goals set by the Ministry of Finance and Public
Administration
(MinHap). Fitch will assess changes in fiscal policies and their
impact on
financial performance.
Weak but Improving Fiscal Result
CLM's negative current balances since 2008 and high debt burden
mean that the
region's standalone credit metrics are weaker than its ratings
indicate. October
preliminary results from the MinHap show CLM would have breached
the 0.7% fiscal
deficit goal in 2015, but still below 2014's 1.76%. The expected
improvement
versus 2014 is attributable to increased allocation from the
funding system and
a reduction of EUR200m of interest expense against the budget
(after the last
liquidity measures approved by the government), coupled with
operating
expenditure restraint. We estimate the current margin to have
improved to close
to minus 10% in 2015 from minus 15.4% in 2014.
Fitch expects further budgetary improvement in 2016, due to an
additional
EUR260m inflow stemming from higher allocations and a positive
settlement from
2014, combined with operating spending control and a low debt
burden.
Regional Economy in Recovery
CLM has a weaker economic profile than Spain, with a GDP per
capita equivalent
to 80% of the national average in 2014. Fitch expects nominal
GDP to have grown
more than 2% in 2015, slightly below the national rate,
following annual
declines since 2009. Nominal GDP in 2014 was EUR37.8bn. The
labour market also
improved as unemployment decreased to 24.7% in 3Q15 (Spain
21.2%), from 28.5% at
end-2014. The region has a developed infrastructure transport
network, which
together with cheaper land cost, may attract new businesses or
relocations from
the Madrid area.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As CLM's IDRs are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for
Spanish autonomous
communities, they would likely be downgraded if the floor is
removed..
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
the Spanish
regions over the medium term. Moreover, Fitch will review the
rating floor if
state support measures are cancelled or if there is
deterioration in the central
government's ability and willingness to continue providing
extraordinary support
to the regions (see " Q&A on the Rating Floor for Spanish
Regions" (December
2015) on www.fitchratings.com).
