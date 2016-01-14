(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
recently adopted
changes to the Ukrainian tax regime for agricultural producers
are neutral for
Kernel Holding S.A.'s and MHP S.A.'s 'CCC' ratings. The finally
approved
amendments to the tax code were more favourable for the
companies than Fitch
assumed in its conservative forecasts in September 2015, but the
ratings are
unchanged as they are constrained by Ukraine's Country Ceiling
of 'CCC'.
On 24 December 2015, Ukraine's government approved a number of
amendments to the
tax code, including the taxation regime for agricultural
producers, effective
from 2016. The main changes are the partial cancellation of
previous
preferential treatments under the special VAT regime for
agricultural companies,
the reinstatement of VAT refunds on grain export and an increase
in fixed
agricultural tax.
The changes affect MHP and Kernel differently. As a result of
the new
legislation, MHP's poultry and grain divisions will retain only
50% and 15% of
VAT, respectively, versus 100% previously. However, the company
will benefit
from the reinstatement of VAT refunds on grain exports.
Nevertheless, this will
be insufficient to offset the contraction in income from the
special VAT regime
(2014: 18% of EBITDA) and the overall impact on MHP's cash flows
will be
negative. For Kernel, the new tax regime will be positive as the
benefits from
VAT refunds on grain export will more than compensate for lower
VAT retention in
its farming segment (15% vs. 100% previously).
The approved changes in the tax regime are more favourable for
both companies
than the assumptions factored into Fitch's previous projections.
In its
forecasts, Fitch conservatively assumed full cancellation of the
special VAT
regime for agricultural producers from 2016 without subsequent
reinstatement of
VAT refunds on grain exports. We now estimate that compared with
our original
forecasts, which projected that MHP's funds from operations
adjusted leverage
would peak at 3.8x in 2016-2017 and Kernel's would remain at
3.0x over the
medium term, the new tax regime will enable MHP's and Kernel's
2016 operating
cash flows to improve by around USD40m-USD50m and their leverage
to decrease by
around 0.3x-0.5x.
Contact:
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Anna Zhdanova
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
