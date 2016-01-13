(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Mondelez International, Inc.'s (Mondelez) issuance of EUR700
million 1.625%
senior unsecured notes due 2023. Proceeds will be used for
general corporate
purposes, including refinancing a $1.75 billion 4.125% note due
on Feb. 9, 2016.
The customary change of control provision at 101% of face value
is in place. The
Rating Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations for pressure
on free cash
flow (FCF) in the near term from heavy restructuring-related
cash payments,
particularly in 2016, and low core growth as reflected in
negative volumes and
lower-than-category growth rates in biscuits and chocolate year
to date.
Biscuits and chocolate represent approximately 70% of Mondelez's
post-coffee
profile. The company reported that volume trends have recently
begun to improve.
Near-Term Top-Line Weakness: Mondelez is experiencing a
broad-based global
macroeconomic slowdown in its categories exacerbated by the
currency effects of
a strong dollar. Organic revenue growth has been in the 2% - 4%
range over the
past three years. It rose to the top end in 2015 as the company
took higher than
expected levels of pricing of around 6% - 7% with negative
volume in the 2% - 3%
range as consumers reacted to sticker shock in weak emerging
markets. FX had a
large negative impact on the top line, as with all multinational
companies, with
-13% expected this year.
High Medium-Term Leverage
Fitch expects that Mondelez will likely operate with gross
leverage (total
debt-to-EBITDA) of around 3.4x to 3.5x through 2016 as it
executes share
repurchases, and incurs peak cash restructuring charges. Total
reported LTM
debt-to-EBITDA was 3x at the end of third quarter 2015 but that
includes the
operating income of the more profitable coffee operations over
the past several
quarters. The coffee operations were contributed to a new joint
venture (Jacobs
Douwe Egberts; JDE) on July 2, 2015.
High Cash Outlays/Negative FCF in 2016
In 2014 the company announced a $3.5 billion restructuring
program to be
executed from 2014 through 2018 with $2.5 billion in cash costs.
The purpose is
to reduce supply chain and overhead costs by $1.5 billion by the
end of 2018.
Fitch anticipates that Mondelez can achieve the bulk of its $1.5
billion in
annualized cost savings targeted by 2018, which should offset
the loss of $600
million to $700 million in coffee EBITDA over time; however,
savings are likely
to be skewed to the outer years.
The majority of program charges were expected to occur in 2015
and 2016 with
completion by year-end 2018. In addition, as with most
restructurings there are
other implementation costs which are directly attributable to
those programs but
do not qualify for special accounting treatment which can be
meaningful. Since
inception the company has incurred $1 billion in charges
including $710 million
in restructuring charges and $290 million in implementation
expenses.
Fitch had previously assumed around $1 billion in cash
restructuring costs in
2015 and $800 million in 2016 which would result in modest
negative FCF in 2015
and modestly positive FCF in 2016. Year to date, cash paid
towards the 2014 -
2018 program is $156 million. Given the current trajectory it
appears that the
bulk of cash outlays related to the 2014 - 2018 program will
occur in 2016.
Mondelez generates a significant portion of FCF in the fourth
quarter, and with
muted spends thus far, FCF should be positive this year but
moderately negative
in 2016.
Scale and Diverse Geographies: Mondelez's ratings incorporate
its scale as one
of the largest global packaged food companies with approximately
$30 billion pro
forma 2015 net revenue after $3.8 billion estimated revenue
contribution to JDE.
The company is well-balanced geographically with 39% of 2014 net
revenue in
higher-growth-potential emerging markets and 61% in mature
developed markets.
Mondelez has substantial scale with No. 1 global market share in
biscuits,
chocolate and candy as well as No. 2 global share in gum.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--2015 organic top line grows about 3% up from Fitch's
expectations of 1.5%
earlier in the year. Higher than expected pricing has boosted
organic growth to
the 3% range YTD. Growth rates of 2% to 3% are expected
thereafter.
--Capex at $1.7 billion for 2015 and 5% of revenue in the medium
term.
--FCF positive in 2015 and moderately negative in 2016 with
higher cash
restructuring next year than originally anticipated.
--Total debt-to-EBITDA in the 3.4x to 3.5x range in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--EBITDA tracks below expectation due to a shortfall in expected
operating
margin improvement or further deceleration in organic top-line
growth,
aggressive financial policies or engaging in a large
debt-financed acquisition,
such that leverage is likely to be consistently above 3.5x.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--The Outlook is likely to be revised to Stable if Mondelez
sustains organic
growth, including flat-to-positive volumes in the low
single-digit range; makes
substantial progress toward its stated margin improvement which
would take
EBITDA to or above 2014 levels (with coffee) of $5.6 billion and
EBITDA margin
in the 19% to 20% range (relative to LTM EBITDA margin of
17.8%), with the
company comfortably maintaining leverage in the 3.0x - 3.5x
range by balancing
shareholder and debtholder interests.
--Over the long term, leverage consistently in the mid- to
high-2x range and FCF
above $1 billion annually could support a positive rating
action; however, this
is not anticipated in the near- to intermediate-term.
LIQUIDITY
Mondelez's liquidity at Sept. 30, 2015, includes more than $2
billion in cash
and equivalents and an undrawn $4.5 billion senior unsecured
revolving credit
facility expiring in October 2018. Mondelez had $1.3 billion in
commercial paper
outstanding at quarter end. Upcoming long-term debt maturities
are significant
with $1.8 billion due in 2016 and $1.5 billion due in 2017.
Fitch believes the
company is likely to refinance 2016 and 2017 maturities and that
today's actions
at very low EUR rates are within expectations.
Fitch currently rates Mondelez as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';
--Credit facility 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
