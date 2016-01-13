(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 13 (Fitch) MetLife's proposed restructuring announced Tuesday has important implications for the life insurance industry, which faces significant competitive and regulatory pressures in the U.S. and globally, says Fitch Ratings. The move demonstrates how the evolving regulatory environment affects the industry's capital management and operating strategies. The prospect of increasing regulatory capital requirements associated with MetLife's nonbank systemically important financial institution (SIFI) designation weighed heavily in its decision. MetLife is pursuing a separation of a substantial portion of its U.S. retail life and annuity business that would be subject to enhanced capital requirements under yet-to-be-announced U.S. nonbank SIFI prudential standards. MetLife will no longer write new U.S. retail life and annuity business -- a significant strategic shift for the firm. The U.S. business to be divested represents approximately 20% of the operating earnings of the firm globally and 50% of its U.S. retail operating earnings. While the SIFI designation applies to only two other U.S. life insurers to date (Prudential and AIG), the threat of higher regulatory capital requirements could lead to further restructuring initiatives by U.S. life insurers, as well as non-U.S. insurers designated as a global systemically important insurer (G-SII). Rating implications for moves such as MetLife's could be mixed based on the structure and nature of the disposition of more risky, market-sensitive businesses, among many potential considerations. Fitch believes that inclusion on the list of G-SIIs will continue to play a significant role in setting strategy for global insurers. Already, one European insurer, Generali, was removed in November 2015, while Aegon was added. The Financial Stability Board did not explain its rationale for the change, but we believe it was driven by how these firms are exposed to nontraditional business, which includes some market-sensitive products. MetLife is the second of the four nonbank SIFIs in the U.S. to elect a significant asset disposal to mitigate the implications of its systemically important designation. GE, the first such firm, is disposing of its middle-market lending business and other wholesale funding dependent businesses within its GE Capital arm. None of the eight U.S. banks with SIFI designations have made moves quite as significant as MetLife and GE, but certain disincentives for becoming larger have been firmly established for banks, mostly though the global systemically important bank capital buffers, the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review program and the U.S. adoption of Basel III capital standards. It remains unclear if the proposed restructuring will result in MetLife shedding its SIFI designation as the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council has not yet to provide an "exit ramp" for designated firms. MetLife has challenged its SIFI designation in court. Fitch expects regulatory uncertainty around this issue to persist into 2017. Contact: Douglas Meyer, CFA Managing Director Insurance +1 312 368- 2061 Chicago, IL Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions Fitch Wire +1 212 908-0652 New York, NY Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.