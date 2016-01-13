(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
final rating of
'BBB-' for Independent Bank Corp's (INDB; 'BBB'/Stable Outlook)
$35 million
fixed-to-floating subordinated debt issuance with a maturity of
Nov. 15, 2024.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
INDB's subordinated debt is notched one level below its
Viability Rating (VR) of
'bbb' for loss severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in INDB's VR (or bank subsidiaries).
Ratings could come under pressure if INDB's capital position
were to be affected
negatively by a reversal in credit quality performance or more
aggressive
capital management that would suggest a long-term operating
strategy with lower
levels of capital. Additionally, should the company pursue an
acquisition that
results in materially lower pro forma capital levels, negative
rating action
could follow.
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1 212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1 212 908-0642
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 15, 2015
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
