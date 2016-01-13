(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its final rating of 'BBB-' for Independent Bank Corp's (INDB; 'BBB'/Stable Outlook) $35 million fixed-to-floating subordinated debt issuance with a maturity of Nov. 15, 2024. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES INDB's subordinated debt is notched one level below its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb' for loss severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. RATING SENSITIVITIES SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in INDB's VR (or bank subsidiaries). Ratings could come under pressure if INDB's capital position were to be affected negatively by a reversal in credit quality performance or more aggressive capital management that would suggest a long-term operating strategy with lower levels of capital. Additionally, should the company pursue an acquisition that results in materially lower pro forma capital levels, negative rating action could follow. Primary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Senior Director +1 212-908-0865 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1 212-908-0771 Committee Chairperson Sean Pattap Senior Director +1 212 908-0642 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 15, 2015 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=997844 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.