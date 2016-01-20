(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' stable sector and
rating outlooks for
Japanese mega banks reflects our expectation that their
profitability will be
stable and capital positions solid for 2016. This is backed by
our view that the
operating environment in Japan will remain stable, although it
may face
headwinds from China and elsewhere. Credit costs are likely to
increase to
"normal" levels, but not enough to hurt the banks' overall
profitability.
Fitch believes that the banks' capital positions will continue
to improve due to
their stable operating performances and reduction in
vulnerability to market
volatilities as they trim their investment exposure. The banks'
profiles would
also be supported as they build risk buffers to meet the new
total
loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements by 2019.
Fitch expects Japanese mega banks' overseas loan growth to slow
as economic
activity abroad decelerates and regulatory capital standards
become more
stringent. The banks are likely to invest more selectively
overseas. The banks
face greater foreign-currency liquidity management needs
although their overall
liquidity position remains strong.
The report "2016 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
