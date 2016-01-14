(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 13 (Fitch) Small- and medium-sized Chinese
life insurers are
more vulnerable to potentially significant unrealised investment
losses
following the sharp decline of the stock market in China, Fitch
Ratings says.
Smaller life insurers generally have more aggressive risk
appetites compared
with their larger counterparts. The smaller companies are also
more reliant on
bancassurance channels due to smaller agency distribution
networks, and they
face intense competition from peers and banking products.
Many smaller insurers concentrate on low-margin savings-type
products with short
durations, such as single-premium universal life policies. They
often pursue
high investment returns to offer attractive rates to policy
holders (generally
between 4% and 6.5% and occasionally up to 8% from some small
insurers, compared
with a three-year deposit rate of 2.75%) and to generate
interest spreads for
profits, resulting in greater exposure to equities compared with
large insurers.
Some insurers allocate more than five times their shareholders'
equity to equity
investments. The short durations of their insurance liabilities
might lead them
to dispose of some of their investments at unfavourable prices.
Fitch believes that the impact of recent stock market correction
in China
remains manageable for large life insurers. More conservative
asset allocations
with bigger shares of long-duration insurance policies should
make them more
resilient to stock market volatility. The 3Q15 results of four
listed insurers
and insurance groups - China Life Insurance Company Limited
(A+/Stable), Ping An
Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., China Pacific
Insurance (Group) Co.,
Ltd., and New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. - showed their
capital positions
remained intact. Their shareholders' equity decreased by less
than 10% in 3Q15
despite the 29% drop in the Shanghai Composite Index. This
resilience may be
attributed to their dynamic asset management, which reduced
equity exposure.
Continuing premium inflows and flexibility to reduce
policyholders' payments
also cushion the impact of a volatile stock market.
Fitch closely monitors stock market movements and may take
negative rating
action if a persistent stock-market decline results in
significant deterioration
of rated entities' capitalisation, and they do not take action,
such as raising
new capital, to restore their capital positions.
