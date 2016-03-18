(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, March 17 (Fitch) Tighter banking supervision
rules and the
phase-in of higher capital requirements in South Korea will
likely increase the
focus on bank capital and profit reserve buffers to meet coupon
payments for
newly issued Additional Tier-1 (AT1) securities, Fitch Ratings
says. Banking
groups are likely to step up the issuance of bank capital
securities as they
seek to meet the higher capital requirements, which will be
fully phased-in by
2019.
The amended rules relate to the flexibility the banking groups
have to pay
coupons on AT1 securities when capital ratios are close to or
have fallen into
the additional capital buffer zone. From an accounting
perspective, the pool of
available reserves from which distributions can be paid is now
limited to a
certain percentage of the bank's "annual profit", depending on
regulatory
capital ratios. Previously this was based on a much larger
distributable reserve
pool classified as "retained earnings". The change was effective
22 December
2015 and does not apply to AT1 securities issued before that
date.
This means that the issuing banks will have reduced flexibility
to pay coupons
when a breach of the capital buffer requirements is imminent.
The requirement
will also impact the banks' flexibility to pay ordinary
dividends and
performance-linked bonuses. The restrictions on distributions
will be lifted
once the bank's capital ratios exceed the buffer requirements.
This change is
designed to avoid a scenario where a bank with large retained
earnings continues
to make distributions on loss-absorbing capital, such as
equities and AT1
securities, even though its capital adequacy continues to
weaken.
Higher capital requirements are being progressively phased-in
with the regulator
likely to announce the level of countercyclical buffer shortly.
A Korean bank
designated as a domestic systemically important financial
institution (D-SIFI)
will need to maintain Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio above
8%, Tier 1 ratio
above 9.5% and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) above 11.5% by
2019. Each
ratio could be increased by as much as 2.5pp if the
countercyclical buffer is
implemented in full - something the agency thinks is unlikely in
the current
environment.
Fitch expects banks to build up their buffers to avoid breaching
the new
requirements. Failure to respond in a proactive manner may
indicate an issuer
has low financial flexibility, which could lead to a
reassessment of the bank's
Viability Rating (VR).
The agency's approach to rating AT1 securities issued by Korea's
commercial
banks is to notch them five levels down from the VR - the anchor
rating for the
AT1 securities. The notching reflects the very high
non-performance risk (three
notches for fully discretionary coupon omission) relative to the
VR and the poor
loss-severity (two notches) relative to average recoveries. All
the Basel
III-compliant securities issued by Korea's banks so far are
subject to a
complete and permanent write-off upon the issuing bank being
designated as
insolvent.
Based on the current 'a' to 'bbb' VRs of Korean banks, the
instrument ratings
for AT1 securities would be sub-investment grade, ranging from
'BB+' to 'B+'.
Korea in late 2015 unveiled the list of banks designated as
D-SIFIs, which
included the bank holding companies KB Financial Group, Shinhan
Financial Group,
Hana Financial Group, and NongHyup Financial Group. Banks
designated as D-SIFIs
include Woori Bank (A-/Stable) and the subsidiary banks of the
D-SIFI financial
groups, namely, Kookmin Bank (A/Stable), Shinhan Bank
(A/Stable), Jeju Bank, KEB
Hana Bank (A-/Stable) and NongHyup Bank (A-/Stable).
Contact:
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
