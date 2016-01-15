(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Finance Inc.'s (ABI Finance) proposed senior unsecured USD46bn
bonds an expected
rating of 'A RWN (EXP)'.
Fitch is also maintaining Anheuser-Busch InBev's (ABI) and
SABMiller plc's
(SABM) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) on RWN pending
completion of the
acquisition of SABM by ABI. If the acquisition completes as
planned, ABI's Long-
and Short-term IDRs, along with existing senior unsecured
ratings, will likely
be downgraded to 'BBB+', 'F2' and 'BBB+' respectively, from 'A',
'F1' and 'A'.
With respect to SABM's 'A-' RWN ratings, we expect to equalise
them with ABI's,
subject to SABM's debt ranking equally with ABI's debt and the
issuing entities
being able to access group cash flow. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
The assignment of the final rating on the bond is subject to the
receipt of
final documentation conforming to information already received.
The planned issue of USD46bn senior unsecured bonds in seven
tranches is
expected to be made by Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance Inc. and
will be guaranteed
on a joint and several basis by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV,
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Worldwide Inc., Brandbev S.a r.l., Brandbrew S.A., Cobrew NV,
and Anheuser-Busch
Companies, LLC. The proceeds will be used to fund the
acquisition of SABM.
The expected completion of the bonds on 25 January 2016 is not
contingent on the
acquisition of SABM. There is no escrow account for or security
interest for the
proceeds. In the event that the acquisition of SABM is not
completed by 11
November 2016 (or if ABI extends it to 11 May 2017) or if the
acquisition does
not materialise, then ABI will be required to redeem all
outstanding bonds
except for the USD6bn 2036 fixed rate notes and the USD11bn 2046
fixed rate
notes. The bonds will rank equally with the company's senior
unsecured debt and
will enjoy the same guarantee package as the existing bonds of
the ABI group.
ABI's likely ratings of 'BBB+' will reflect the company's
position as a global
leader with a wide portfolio of brands and geographic presence
with high profit
margins and stable cash flows. However, this is balanced with a
more challenging
environment in emerging markets and competition from craft beers
in its core US
market, coupled with declining beer consumption.
We expect funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage
to peak at 5.7x
at the close of the transaction in 2016, before deleveraging to
approximately
4.4x by 2019 due to substantial free cash flow (FCF) generation.
ABI's
successful track record of managing previous M&A transactions
and the company's
enhanced size, improved geographic and brand diversification
from this
acquisition should help compensate the weaker credit metrics at
closing and
execution risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Global Leader
The likely merger of the two market leaders ABI and SABM will
create a global
player with combined revenue of close to USD65bn, EBITDA of
approximately
USD22bn and pre-dividend FCF of approximately USD12bn. This will
be supported by
a presence in many duopoly and oligopoly markets with high
profit margins and in
several others with medium-term growth prospects, even though
volume growth is
currently at a historical low point. Its geographic reach across
the world will
be unrivalled.
Increased Leverage
Fitch calculates that the combined ABI-SABM group would have
debt of up to
USD105bn (end June-2015: USD51.4bn) at completion. Based on
this, we calculate
that ABI's consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage should peak
at 5.7x by
end-2016 (equating to total debt/consolidated EBITDA of 4.7x,
up from 2014's
2.6x).
Scope for Subsequent De-leveraging
Management expects to close the transaction by 11 November 2016
or, under
certain circumstances, at the latest by 11 May 2017. Based on
our estimation of
annual pre-dividends consolidated FCF of up to USD12bn, USD300m
annual synergies
from 2017 and the planned divestment of SABM's 58% stake in
MillerCoors for
USD12bn and of the Peroni and Grolsch brands for another USD3bn,
we expect the
merged entity to be able to reduce consolidated FFO adjusted net
leverage to
around 4.0x only by 2019. This level would still be on the high
side relative to
the 3.5x median for 'BBB' category alcoholic beverages companies
in Fitch's
universe. While a temporary reduction of dividend distributions
would enhance
ABI's de-leveraging trajectory, management is not currently
envisaging this.
Structural Considerations
Structural considerations are a factor in our likely downgrade.
The acquisition
will be made by a new company that is fully-owned by
Anheuser-Busch inBev NV/SA
and debt used to finance it is not guaranteed by ABI's important
62% owned
subsidiary, AmBev S.A., which benefits from a cash-rich balance
sheet. The
transaction keeps AmBev substantially ring-fenced, therefore we
assume ABI's
debt repayment will not materially benefit from AmBev's cash
flows other than
through dividend distributions.
This will maintain the existing mis-match between the debt-free
and
cash-generative AmBev and ABI's highly leveraged capital
structure. Fitch
estimates that in 2017 the part of the ABI group that bears all
the debt will
have a higher FFO adjusted gross leverage than the consolidated
group by
approximately 0.5x but should diminish over time. .
More Challenging Industry Environment
Compared with a year ago, the global beer industry is suffering
from a weaker
trading environment, with volumes having contracted in many
markets and currency
depreciation impacting, in particular, ABI's FCF. While both
ABI's and SABM's
most recent results (9M15 and 1H15, respectively) reported sound
organic profit
growth in Latin America, it was eroded by currency headwinds. In
9M15 ABI
reported for its core markets of Brazil and Mexico a contraction
of EBITDA of
15% and 8%, respectively.
In the core US beer market, both ABI and SABM are losing market
share to new
independent players offering craft beer and are under pressure
to respond with
new launches. In 9M15 ABI's sales volumes to retailers were down
1.9% and profit
margin contracted by nearly 340 basis points on an organic
basis.
Moderate Execution Risks
Integration risks are mitigated by ABI's and SABM's successful
track records of
managing major M&As in the international beer sector. However,
the overall final
profile of the combined entity is not yet fully clear and
requires some work by
ABI's management.
Management has pointed out that discussions with several
counterparties are
still on-going. These include anti-trust regulators as well as
joint venture
partners and bottling franchisors. ABI has put up two of its
brands, Peroni and
Grolsch, for sale to assuage European regulatory concerns. In
addition,
divestments in China could be necessary to obtain anti-trust
approval. We also
believe that retention of key SABM management in charge of the
African
operations would be critical to ensuring continuity of those
businesses
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Although subject to shareholder
approval, key
Fitch forecast assumptions for the merged group include:
- Successful completion of the merger in November 2016 at the
terms of the bond
prospectus dated 13 January 2016
- ABI's and SABM's reported revenues contracted in the low
single digits in 2015
and subsequently recovering
- Total dividend distributions by ABI of approximately USD5bn
from 2017
- AmBev's dividend policy remains unchanged
- Total divestment proceeds of USD15.0bn from MillerCoors stake
and Peroni and
Grolsch brands
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ABI
Upon completion of the transaction, we would likely downgrade
the ratings of ABI
to 'BBB+'. The ratings will depend on pro-forma leverage on
completion and the
degree of visibility and credibility of a sustainable
de-leveraging path through
the deployment of cash flow and divestment proceeds over the
first two years
after completion.
Positive rating action is currently not envisaged. If the
transaction does not
proceed, it will likely lead to ABI's ratings being affirmed.
SABM
We may downgrade SABM's ratings to the same level as ABI upon
completion of the
transaction. However, should SABM's current debt be structurally
subordinated to
ABI's existing or acquisition debt, its ratings would be further
notched down
from ABI's IDR.
Positive rating action is currently not envisaged. If the
transaction does not
proceed, it will likely lead to SABM's ratings being affirmed.
