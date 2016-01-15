(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Finansbank
A.S.'s
(Finansbank) and its domestic subsidiary Finans Finansal
Kiralama A.S.'s, Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).
This follows an
announcement made by Qatar National Bank (QNB; AA-/ Stable) on
22 December 2015
that it has agreed to buy National Bank of Greece's 99.81% stake
in Finansbank.
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATING, SUPPORT RATING,
NATIONAL RATING
OF FINANSBANK
The RWP on Finansbank's ratings reflects Fitch's view that once
the acquisition
is complete, Finansbank will benefit from support from QNB,
should this be
required. QNB's own support-driven Long-term IDR of 'AA-'/Stable
reflects
Fitch's opinion of an extremely high probability that the Qatari
authorities
would support the bank if needed. The government has
demonstrated strong
commitment to its banks and key public-sector companies and we
expect this to
continue despite the effects of lower oil prices. Support for
QNB, in
particular, benefits from its status as the flagship bank in
Qatar, its role in
the Qatari banking sector and close business links with the
state. In addition,
the government owns a 50% stake in QNB through the Qatar
Investment Authority.
Finansbank's IDRs and National Rating are currently driven by
the bank's
Viability Rating (VR). Should the acquisition by QNB be
concluded, the bank's
IDRs would then be driven by support from QNB, reflecting
Fitch's view that
Finansbank would represent a strategic investment for QNB. QNB
is the most
internationally diversified Qatari bank, operating in more than
27 countries;
its largest subsidiary to date is QNB AlAhli in Egypt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATING, SUPPORT RATING,
NATIONAL RATING
OF FINANSBANK
The RWP on the bank's ratings will be resolved once regulatory
approvals for the
acquisition is received and ownership changes. Should QNB
acquire the 99.81%
stake in Finansbank as planned, Fitch's expectation is that
Finansbank's foreign
currency Long-term IDR would be upgraded to 'BBB', the same
level as Turkey's
Country Ceiling and its Long-term National Rating would be
upgraded to
'AAA(tur)' based on support from QNB.
The bank's Support Rating will likely be revised to '2' from '3'
following
resolution of the Watch. Fitch expects to withdraw Finansbank's
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'BB-' following the acquisition of Finansbank by
QNB, as
institutional support will become the more likely source of
external support for
the bank. Fitch does not assign SRFs to banks whose IDRs are
driven by
institutional support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - FINANSBANK SUBSIDIARY
The RWP on the ratings of Finans Finansal Kiralama reflects
Fitch's expectation
they will continue to be aligned with Finansbank following the
expected upgrade
of the parent. As Finans Leasing's IDRs are equalised with those
of its parent,
they are sensitive to changes in Finansbank's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Finansbank A.S.:
Long-term foreign currency (FC) and local currency (LC) IDRs of
'BBB-' placed on
RWP
Short-term FC and LC IDRs of 'F3' placed on RWP
National Long-term rating of 'AA+(tur)' placed on RWP
Support Rating of '3' placed on RWP
Support Rating Floor of' BB-' unaffected
Viability Rating of 'bbb-' unaffected
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-', placed on RWP
Finans Finansal Kiralama A.S.:
Long-term FC and LC IDRs of 'BBB-' placed on RWP
Short-term FC and LC IDRs of 'F3' placed on RWP
Support Rating of '2' affirmed
National Long-term rating of 'AA+(tur)' placed on RWP
Contact:
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ahmet Kilinc
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1272
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997963
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.