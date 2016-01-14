(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 14 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) produced
modest net
revenue and earnings growth in the fourth quarter of 2015
(4Q15), year over
year, as expected declines in market activity and higher
provision expenses were
more than offset by overall cost efficiencies and strong core
loan growth,
according to Fitch Ratings. Market volatility and depressed oil
& gas prices
continued to plague a variety of segments, but the diversity of
JPM's business
model and its strong market positioning supported the generation
of record
revenues and earnings for the year. JPM's return on tangible
common equity was
13% in 2015, which Fitch believes is strong for the peer group.
Unusual items in the quarter included $417 million of post-tax
legal expense,
offset by $318 million of after-tax benefits related to a legal
settlement.
Non-recurring items (on a pre-tax basis) included an $85 million
gain associated
with the sale of a branch, a $160 million gain on the initial
public offering of
Square, a $50 million impairment on leased corporate aircraft,
and a $178
million benefit associated with recognizing the unamortized
discount on certain
debt securities called at par.
For the first time in a long time, no reserve releases were
noted, but there
were reserve builds of $124 million associated with the oil &
gas portfolio and
$35 million related to metals & mining. While additional reserve
builds in these
portfolios are expected in 2016, JPM does not believe they will
be significant
unless commodity prices flat-line from here for an extended
period. However,
should that occur, incremental reserves could be upwards of $750
million, which
was about 0.38% of Tier I capital at 4Q15.
Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) had a relatively quiet
quarter but
generated a respectable return on equity (ROE) of 10%. As
expected, revenues
were down, almost across the board, as declines in debt
underwriting hurt
investment banking revenues and weaker currency and emerging
markets activity
negatively impacted markets revenue. There was a $76 million
reserve build in
the quarter, which included about $63 million of oil & gas
exposure. Still, net
charge-offs in the segment, at 0.02%, remain very strong.
Operating expenses
fell 20.4% from 4Q14 given reductions in legal and compensation
expense.
Management had committed to $2.8 billion of expense reductions
in CIB by the end
of 2017 and was about $1.3 billion through that target at
year-end 2015 (YE15).
The Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment produced a ROE
of about 18% in
the quarter driven by cost efficiencies and strong core loan
growth, offset to
some extent by higher provision expenses. JPM is committed to
reducing segment
expenses by $2 billion by the end of 2017 and the bank was
halfway through that
target at YE15. Core loans were up 25% year over year, driven by
growth in
mortgage loans, business banking, and auto.
Mortgage originations were down 2.2% in 4Q15 year over year, but
on-balance
sheet loans were up 21.6% as JPM continued to retain high
quality loans, adding
$16 billion of loans in the quarter and about $60 billion for
the year. This
supported an 11.4% annual increase in net interest income for
the segment.
Mortgage servicing revenue continued to decline, given a
reduction in the
servicing book, and management expects non-interest revenue to
be down about
$700 million in 2016. Credit trends in the real estate portfolio
remained
strong, with non-PCI losses of 0.13% in the quarter; down 20
basis points (bps)
from 4Q14, driven by improvements in home equity and prime
mortgage.
The card, commerce solutions and auto segment generated an ROE
of 24%, which was
a solid quarter, but year over year comparisons were impacted by
several
non-recurring items. Net interest income was up due to loan
growth, while
non-interest revenues were relatively flat on an adjusted basis.
Operating
expenses rose 3.7% year over year given higher auto lease
depreciation expense
and growth in marketing expenses.
Credit performance was strong, with card net charge-offs up 1 bp
sequentially
and down 6 bps from 4Q14, to 2.42%. Card delinquencies were down
1 bps year over
year. Card charge-offs were 2.51% for the year and JPM expects
losses to be
relatively flat in 2016. Segment net charge-off dollars were
down 9.6% from
4Q14, but provision expense rose about 6.4%, given an absence of
reserve
releases combined with loan growth. The allowance for loan
losses, for the
segment, was 2.07% of ending loans in 4Q15, down 9 basis points
sequentially.
Fitch believes credit metrics in the segment are at-or-near a
bottom.
Commercial Banking's (CB) contribution to earnings was up
sequentially but down
year over year given a reduction in investment banking revenues,
higher
operating expenses, and an increase in provision expense. Still,
investment
banking revenue was a record $2.2 billion for the year. The
growth in operating
expenses was impacted by $50 million of impairment on leased
corporate aircraft
and higher investment in controls. Provision expense included
$60 million of
higher reserves for the oil & gas portfolio and $26 million for
the metals &
mining book. That said; segment credit performance remained
strong with net
charge-offs of just 4 bps. Average segment loans grew 13.9% year
over year,
driven by commercial real estate and commercial & industrial
portfolios.
Asset management (AM) earnings were down 6.1% in the quarter
given lower
performance fees on alternative products. Assets under
management (AUM) declined
1.2% due largely to outflows in fixed income products, though
total flows were
positive for the year. Average loans were up 6.7% in 4Q15, year
over year, given
growth in mortgage and traditional loans, which supported
expansion in net
interest income.
From a liquidity perspective, JPM's HQLA remained strong, at
$496 billion in the
quarter and the bank reduced non-operating deposits by about
$200 billion for
the year; which was double the bank's initial target. Over the
same period,
total deposits are down by approximately $83.7 billion, as
growth in more stable
balances helped to offset the decline. Fitch views this shift
favorably, given
the relative stability of retail deposits and favorable
treatment in liquidity
ratios.
JPM's Basel III Tier 1 Common equity (CET1) ratio rose 20 bps
sequentially, to
11.6%, given earnings retention and a decline in risk-weighted
assets. The
bank's capital ratio was 10 bps lower under the advanced
approach in 4Q15, but
JPM believes the standardized ratio will eventually be the
binding constraint.
The supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) was 6.5% and 6.6% at the
firm and bank
level, respectively.
In terms of G-SIB requirements, JPM reported a surprise
reduction in its Method
2 G-SIB surcharge, and is now in the 3.5% bucket, according to
its calculations.
This was driven by a reduction in non-operating deposits, a
decrease in level 3
assets and a reduction in over-the-counter derivative notional
amounts.
Additional work is expected in order to ensure the maintenance
of the current
buffer, but Fitch views the reduction favorably, particularly if
it has no
meaningful impact on JPM's market position and earnings
potential.
JPM paid a dividend of $0.44 per share in the quarter, equating
to a payout of
33.3% of reported earnings per share. The bank repurchased $1.2
billion of
equity in the quarter, leaving approximately $2.7 billion of
repurchase
authority, based on the results of last year's CCAR process.
