CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
long-term ratings
of Brown-Forman Corporation (Brown-Forman) to 'A' from 'A+'. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
Brown-Forman announced yesterday that it has reached an
agreement to sell its
Southern Comfort and Tuaca trademarks to Sazerac for $544
million. The sale of
these brands is expected to close by March 1, 2016 and is
subject to regulatory
clearance in the U.S. and customary closing conditions. Fitch
expects proceeds
to be deployed towards share buybacks or special dividends
absent any
acquisition opportunity. Fitch views acquisition opportunities
as limited given
the scarcity of available brands that fits Brown Forman's
portfolio strategy. If
the company did make an acquisition, the high multiple required
for an
above-premium brand would not contribute a material level of
EBITDA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit Profile Eroded
The ratings downgrade reflects the erosion to Brown-Forman's
credit profile,
with leverage (debt to EBITDA) expected to be sustained over
1.6x or on a FFO
basis, FFO adjusted leverage above 2.5x. This compares to
debt/EBITDA in the
1.0-1.1x range during the last few years. The increased leverage
reflects i) the
$1 billion debt-financed share repurchase program that
Brown-Forman announced in
early 2015 ii) the divestiture of Southern Comfort, and Tuaca
which generated a
material level of EBITDA and iii) Fitch's expectations that the
proceeds from
the divestiture will be deployed towards share buybacks or
special dividends.
Fitch does view the portfolio pruning positively as it allows
Brown-Forman
management to focus resources on its highest strategic
priorities of its premium
and above-premium liquor brands. Southern Comfort has been in a
moderate
structural decline the past several years due primarily to
pressure from
flavored whiskeys and continued weakness in the on-premise
channel.
Strong Anchor Brand, Favorable Demand Trends
Brown-Forman's ratings are supported by the sizeable operating
earnings and
consistent cash flow generation that is derived from the strong
and competitive
brand portfolio of one of the largest worldwide spirits
companies. Major
contributors to Brown-Forman's operating earnings are its Jack
Daniel's
franchise, which is the fourth-largest premium spirits brand and
the largest
selling American whiskey brand in the world including its highly
successful line
extensions, Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Fire.
The Jack Daniel's family represents on an annual basis
approximately half of the
depletions of the company's major brands. Brown-Forman's other
major brands,
Finlandia Vodka, Canadian Mist and El Jimador Tequila have
experienced further
volume pressure during FY2016. The El Jimador brand family
declined in Mexico as
the company continues brand repositioning at a more premium
price point through
multi-year price increases.
Brown-Forman's spirits portfolio primarily competes in the
premium and super
premium categories and skews toward American whiskeys. Fitch
views this as a
competitive strength, because the aging process and inventory
investments
required are a barrier to entry providing an impediment
particularly for value
competition. Brown-Forman spirits have taken share from beer and
clear spirits
with the favorable demand trends driven by flavored and
higher-end American
whiskey.
As such, Brown-Forman has experienced strong category momentum
for Jack Daniel's
Tennessee Honey and the higher-priced Woodford Reserve family
with depletion
volume growth at 12% and 26% respectively during the first half
of fiscal 2016.
The Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire line extension experienced
underlying net sales
growth of 30% through the same time period. Industry demand
trends should remain
strong for the foreseeable future that when coupled with
Brown-Forman's
portfolio would allow the company to grow at above average rates
for the next
several years.
Operating Performance In-line with Expectations
Sales, net of excise taxes, decreased 3% to $2.06 billion for
the first half of
FY2016 ended Oct. 31, 2015. Sales growth on an underlying basis
was 6% with
growth in volume of 3%, price/mix of 3%, and foreign exchange
impact of 8%.
Growth in the U.S. and Europe, which represents approximately
74% of net sales,
was 7% and 6% respectively on an underlying basis. Fitch expects
underlying
revenue growth of approximately 6% in FY2016 and FY2017 and
foreign currency
pressure of 8% and 4% in FY2016 and FY2017 respectively.
Operating income increased by only 1% to $529 million for the
first half of
2016, pressured by foreign currency of 4% and change in
distributor inventories
by 3%. Underlying operating income continues to benefit from
positive volume and
price/mix growing by 9% during the first half of 2016. EBITDA
margins for the
LTM period ended Oct. 31, 2015 were 35.8% negatively affected by
higher wood
prices during the second-half of fiscal 2015. Currency headwinds
in the
high-single-digits are expected to impact the full year results
for fiscal year
2016. Fitch expects currency headwinds will continue to weigh on
the results in
FY2017, although to a lesser extent than in FY2016. Fitch
expects EBITDA growth
to be flat in both FY2016, due to currency, and FY2017 due
primarily to the
brand divestitures offset by improvements in gross profit
margin, a decline in
SGA expense and organic growth in the rest of the portfolio.
M&A Bolt-on Focused
Brown-Forman purchased all of the shares of Slane Castle Irish
Whiskey in June
2015 and announced plans to invest $50 million to build a new
distillery,
construct warehouses, and develop a consumer experience at Slane
Castle Estate
in Ireland. Given the current momentum behind Irish whiskey,
Fitch believes this
transaction aligns closely with the company's acquisition
strategy to acquire
brands opportunistically with growth potential that are
complementary to
Brown-Forman's current portfolio.
DEBT STRUCTURE AND LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity Underpins Profile
Brown-Forman's cash balances, stable FCF generation and
substantial credit
facility capacity provides good liquidity. As of Oct. 31, 2015,
Brown-Forman had
$195 million of cash with $140 million offshore. FCF for the
past 12 months was
$310 million. FCF is expected to be at least $250 million
annually for the next
three years due to organic growth in the mid-single digit range,
expected
decreases in capital spending offset by the loss in cash flow
from the Southern
Comfort brand.
The company has not drawn on its $800 million five-year credit
facility that
matures in November 2018, which can be expanded by $400 million.
The credit
facility is primarily used to support the company's $1 billion
commercial paper
program. Commercial paper borrowings were $295 million for the
quarter ended
Oct. 31, 2015, which leaves available capacity on the credit
facility of $505
million. The credit facility includes an interest coverage
financial maintenance
covenant of 3.0x.
Brown-Forman maintains a very manageable maturity profile with
approximately
$250 million coming due in 2016 and $250 million in 2018. Fitch
expects the 2016
maturity will be refinanced.
In March 2015, Brown-Forman authorized a new stock repurchase
program of up to
$1 billion that is available through March 24, 2016. Share
repurchases totalled
$744 million for the six months ended Oct. 31, 2015. Fitch
expects Brown-Forman
to fully complete the share repurchase program.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Additional key assumptions within Fitch's rating case for the
issuer include:
--Underlying revenue growth of approximately 6% in FY2016 and
FY2017 and foreign
currency pressure of 8% and 4% in FY2016 and FY2017
respectively.
--EBITDA growth to be flat in both FY2016, due to currency, and
FY2017 due
primarily to the brand divestitures offset by improvements in
gross profit
margin, a decline in SGA expense and organic growth in the rest
of the
portfolio.
--EBITDA margin in the 36-37% range over the forecast period.
--FCF margin (absent any special dividends) in the 8-9% range
over the forecast
horizon.
--Share repurchases pacing with FCF over the course of the
forecast.
--Proceeds of further asset divestitures deployed towards share
buybacks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
Positive rating actions are not anticipated in the intermediate
term but could
occur on continued strong operating performance driven by the
Jack Daniel's
Brand Family combined with:
--Decreased leverage such that total debt-to-operating EBITDA
below 1.5x;
--FFO adjusted leverage in the low 2.0x on a sustained basis.
Any potential ratings upgrade however would be limited given
Brown-Forman's
dependence on the Jack Daniel's franchise.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total Debt to EBITDA above 2.0x
--FFO adjusted leverage sustained at or above 3.0x;
--FCF margin sustained below 5%;
--A material leveraging transaction;
--A significant and sustained loss of market share for the Jack
Daniel's brand.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following Brown-Forman ratings:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'A' from 'A+';
--Bank credit facility to 'A' from 'A+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following short-term Brown-Forman
ratings:
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
