(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Iceland's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' and 'A-',
respectively with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on
Iceland's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB+' and
'A-', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB+' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR and CP at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Iceland's ratings are underpinned by a very high level of income
per capita
compared with 'BBB' rating peers (USD48,800 compared with the
rating peer median
of USD9,200), and indicators of human development and governance
more akin to
the highest-rated sovereigns.
Public debt sustainability is improving. Fitch estimates that
the general
government deficit was 0.2% of GDP in 2015, little changed from
2014. The 2016
budget includes a series of expansionary fiscal measures,
overall worth around
ISK27bn (around 1.2% of GDP). The main discretionary tax changes
are cuts in
income tax and import duties.
Capital controls remain in place but the process leading to
their liberalisation
will bring about a sizeable, one-off improvement in fiscal
balances in 2016. The
estates of the failed banks (mainly Glitnir, Kaupthing and
Landsbanki) will
deliver stability contributions to the Icelandic state, having
completed their
composition agreements in Icelandic courts. This will then allow
the estates to
settle claims with creditors of the old banks. Most of these
will accrue this
year, and will improve the government balance by around ISK338bn
(around 14.8%
of GDP). We then expect the government balance to re-adjust to a
0.6% of GDP
surplus in 2017. Overall, the estates of the failed banks will
deliver total
payments to the authorities of around ISK490bn (around 21.5% of
GDP) in
stability contributions, tax payments and recoveries by the
central bank's asset
management company in connection with the estates' settlement.
Excluding this one-off improvement, we expect both revenue and
expenditure
ratios to fall back over the forecast horizon, translating into
an improvement
in the fiscal balance. However, the fact that the economy is
operating above
capacity indicates that the fiscal policy stance is
expansionary, in contrast
with the central bank's monetary policy stance.
We estimate that the general government debt to GDP ratio fell
to 69.2% of GDP
in 2015, from 81.4% in 2014. The estimated primary surplus (4.3%
of GDP) and the
growth-interest differential only accounts for around one-third
of the fall in
the debt ratio. Stock-flow adjustments account for two-thirds of
the decline in
debt. Over 2015, the Icelandic Treasury paid down a number of
debts; including
at year-end ISK50bn (just over 2% of GDP) of the outstanding
balance of the bond
issued to the Central Bank of Iceland.
For 2016, we do not assume that the one-off revenues will
translate to a
one-for-one decline in the debt ratio. This is due to the
illiquid nature of
some of the assets transferred to the state as part of the
stability
contributions (in particular the equity stake in Islandsbanki
and a
collateralised bond due from the Kaupthing estate). Allowing for
the repayment
of the outstanding balance on the central bank bond (around
ISK90bn), under
Fitch's baseline macroeconomic assumptions, we expect the debt
to GDP ratio to
fall to 57.4% this year, before falling further to 53.0% in
2017.
Our estimates imply that between 2011 and 2015 the debt-to-GDP
ratio declined by
26 percentage points. At the same time, government debt is still
above the 'BBB'
median (42.7% of GDP). State guarantees are sizeable, amounting
to around 50% of
GDP (three-quarters of which accounted for by the Housing
Finance Fund).
Over the first three quarters of 2015 the Icelandic economy
expanded by 4.5%.
Domestic demand remained the main driver of growth, with private
consumption and
investment growing at an annual rate of 4.4% and almost 16%,
respectively.
Despite the continued strength of the tourist sector, import
growth outstripped
exports, implying a negative net trade contribution. We expect
this pattern of
growth to continue over the forecast horizon. Strong income
growth and improving
household balance sheets will continue to drive consumption
growth and survey
data points to continued growth in investment. We forecast a
slowdown in GDP
growth to 3.4% in 2016 and 2.9% in 2017, as monetary policy is
tightened further
to address inflationary pressures.
As a very small, open economy, Iceland is more susceptible to
growth and
inflation volatility than larger developed countries. The
Icelandic central bank
has already raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points
since the last
review and has signalled that further policy tightening will be
needed over the
coming months. Inflation remained low in 2015 thanks to low
import and petrol
prices (+0.2% on the HICP measure). However, generous wage
settlements, low
unemployment and a positive output gap will put upward pressure
on inflation. We
have revised down our forecast of inflation since the last
review, but still
expect HICP inflation to rise to 2.8% this year and 3.5% in
2017.
The upward pressure on the exchange rate last year, deriving
also from increased
capital flows (the krona has appreciated in nominal terms by
3.2% and 4.1%
against the dollar and euro respectively since the last review),
was partly
offset by acquisitions of foreign exchange. The central bank
conducted FX
purchases for ISK228bn (around 10% of GDP) in the year to
November 2015. At
November 2015, FX reserves were ISK548bn, around 24% of GDP. The
authorities'
strong FX position has been utilised to pay down the remaining
obligations to
the IMF from the Stand-By Arrangement following the financial
crisis in 2008
(about USD334m, ISK44bn).
The combination of rising labour costs, expansionary fiscal
policy, and a strong
nominal exchange rate support the real exchange rate. In unit
labour cost terms,
the real exchange rate over 1Q-3Q15 was 8.2% higher than the
same period a year
earlier. Cost and price dynamics suggest this trend will
continue over the next
two years with a negative impact on competitiveness. We expect
the current
account balance to narrow from an estimated 3.2% of GDP in 2015
to 1.6% in 2017.
The completion of the old bank estates' composition agreements
in the Icelandic
courts in December implies that end-year net external debt (and
international
investment position) will be adjusted downwards as the
liabilities associated
with the old bank estates are netted off. We estimate that net
external debt at
end-2015 was 49.8% of GDP, still substantially higher than the
rating peer
median.
Capital controls remain in place, pending the completion of the
government's
liberalisation strategy. Over the next few months, the
authorities will provide
detailed plans for a currency auction to unwind the 'locked-in'
non-resident ISK
assets (ISK336bn, USD1.0bn, around 14.6% of GDP).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate near-term developments with a high
likelihood of leading to
a rating change. However, factors that could, individually or
collectively,
result in positive rating action include:
-A track record of continued economic growth without excessive
macroeconomic
imbalances.
-Continued improvements in debt dynamics, supported by prudent
fiscal policy.
-Continued improvements in the external balances.
The main factors that could lead, individually or collectively,
to negative
rating action are:
-Evidence of excessive overheating in the domestic economy, for
example through
wage-price spirals, sharp interest rate rises, and adverse
effects on household
and corporate balance sheets.
-A weakened commitment to fiscal consolidation, for example
through continued
pro-cyclical fiscal policy stances that would reverse or stall
the trajectory of
declining public debt.
-Excessive capital flows after the lifting of capital controls,
leading to
external imbalances and pressures on the exchange rate.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch assumes that the government's strategy for capital
controls liberalisation
will be implemented broadly as planned.
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch projects that government
debt as a share
of GDP will decline to 34.5% by 2024. In a negative scenario
with low growth, a
substantial one-off depreciation, and higher interest rates and
inflation, the
debt ratio would stabilise at 57%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 144 299142
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997976
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.