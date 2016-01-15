(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 15 (Fitch) The US Federal Housing Finance
Agency's (FHFA)
final membership rule halting future access to the Federal Home
Loan Bank (FHLB)
system for certain nonbank financial institutions is a setback
for mortgage real
estate investment trusts (mREITs), says Fitch Ratings. Certain
mREITs have
established captive insurance subsidiaries in recent years as a
means of gaining
FHLB membership and improving the diversity, duration and cost
of their funding.
The loss of FHLB funding is a modest long-term credit negative
for mREITs, but
the five-year phase-out for those obtaining funding prior to
September 2014
provides existing borrowers with significant time to find
replacement funding. A
key decision for affected mREITs will be whether to replace FHLB
loans with
low-cost, short-term, repo funding (shortening duration and
increasing liquidity
risk), or with higher cost, longer-term borrowings (increasing
funding costs and
impacting profitability). From a credit risk perspective, we
would view the
latter more favorably because of the benefit to asset-liability
duration
matching.
The future loss of FHLB system borrowings for mREITs
incrementally weakens the
diversification of their funding sources. Total FHLB advances
for the 10 largest
mREITs were just 10.6% of their overall debt funding as of Sept.
30, 2015.
Several mREITs, such as Ladder Capital (through its subsidiary
Tuebor Captive
Insurance Company), have used FHLB system funding more
significantly. Tuebor is
among the highest mREIT-affiliated borrowers of FHLB loans, at
42.4% of Ladder's
total funding as of Sept. 30, 2015. We believe that Ladder
benefits from the
five-year phase-out provision.
Mortgage REITs should continue to have access to alternative
funding sources,
but short-term funding concentrations are likely to remain.
Among the 10 largest
mREITs with FHLB advances, repo represented 81.1% of total debt
outstanding as
of Sept. 30, 2015. Many of these mREITs invest in 'AAA' rated,
federal
agency-backed mortgages, which remain frequent collateral for
bilateral repo
providers.
In 2012, nonbank financial institutions gained wider access to
FHLB membership
through the establishment of captive insurance subsidiaries,
with a significant
ramp-up in 2015, even though the mREITs have no third-party
insurance
operations. Of the 7,255 total FHLB member institutions, as of
Sept. 30, 2015,
346 were insurance companies. Of the insurers, at least 23 (of
40 total) were
captive insurance subsidiaries of mREITs. FHLB advances to all
insurance company
members grew to represent 15.6% of par value as of Sept. 30,
2015, from 12.7% as
of year-end 2014 and 11.6% as of year-end 2011.
The FHLB system's traditional mandate is to serve the US housing
finance market
by extending credit to commercial banks, credit unions, and
savings/loan
institutions. The FHFA's final rule is therefore unsurprising
and follows its
original proposal in September 2014. The change cuts off the
potential that
other nontraditional members (other than mREITs) could gain
access to FHLBs.
Hedge funds, investment banks, equity REITs, and finance
companies were among
market players expected to increasingly seek FHLB membership,
which is
inconsistent with the regulator's overarching strategy to
minimize risks to the
taxpayer in a future financial crisis.
