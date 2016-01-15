(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp's (USB) fourth quarter
2015 (4Q15) and
full year 2015 earnings continued to be strong and support the
company's
ratings, which are the highest in Fitch Ratings' global bank
rating universe.
USB's 4Q15 return on average assets (ROAA) 1.41%, down modestly
from the 1.44%
in 3Q15. The company's 2015 full year ROAA was 1.44% relative
to 1.54% in the
prior year period.
Given the impact low interest rates are still having on earnings
across the
banking industry as well as the continued increase in compliance
and regulatory
costs, Fitch considers USB's earnings performance to be strong.
USB's total revenue expanded 1.2% from the sequential quarter
and 2%
year-over-year. This growth was largely driven by better net
interest income
(NII) primarily driven by higher loan balances as well as the
build of the
securities portfolio over the course of the year for Liquidity
Coverage Ratio
(LCR) purposes.
Average total loans, excluding covered loans, grew 2.5% from the
linked quarter
and 4.8% year-over-year. The linked quarter growth was driven
by growth in auto
loans, credit card receivables, and continued growth in
commercial loans. The
year-over-year growth was more substantially impacted by higher
commercial loan
balances, with smaller contributions from auto loans, card
receivables, and
construction and development loans.
While the yields in USB's auto portfolio and card portfolio are
comparatively
good, loan yields in the commercial portfolio, which is USB's
largest portfolio,
continue to be very competitive. This mix, as well as the build
of the
securities portfolio noted above, resulted in the company's net
interest margin
(NIM) remaining relatively unchanged compared to the linked
quarter, and down 18
basis points year-over-year.
Overall non-interest income, which represents approximately 45%
of the company's
revenue, was up 0.60% relative to the linked quarter and down
0.80%
year-over-year. While there are a number of puts and takes, the
overall trends
are higher credit and debit card revenue and higher trust and
investment
management fees offset by lower mortgage banking revenue.
USB's expense management continues to be good, with the
company's efficiency
ratio coming in at 53% both for 4Q15 and full-year 2015. While
the revenue
environment is improving, it still remains challenging and Fitch
expects USB to
continue to aggressively manage expense over the course of 2016.
USB's asset quality metrics continue to be good and are
seasonally higher than
the linked quarter but lower than the year-ago period.
Fitch notes that USB does have some criticized energy related
credits, though
energy loans only comprise 1.2% of USB's total portfolio, which
Fitch thinks
will be largely manageable. USB has a 5.4% reserve against this
exposure, due
to some added provision this last quarter.
Overall provision expense was higher this quarter as some loan
growth and the
energy activity noted above served to boost provision expense by
8.2% relative
to the linked quarter, though it was down 7.9% year-over-year as
overall credit
quality remains strong.
Fitch continues to consider USB's capital and liquidity position
as appropriate
for the company's risk profile.
USB continues to grow deposits more and the company's loan to
deposit ratio was
85.5% at the end of 4Q15.
USB's fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio under the
standardized approach (USB's binding constraint ratio) was
slightly down
relative to the sequential quarter at 9.1%. Fitch would note
that USB also
returned approximately 72% of current quarter earnings to
shareholders via both
buybacks and dividends.
Fitch would also note that USB disclosed a consent order with
its regulator the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) this quarter due
to some
required changes in the company's BSA/AML program. Fitch
believes that the
company is working to be in compliance with the requirements
laid out in the
order and it won't impact the company's ratings at this time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
