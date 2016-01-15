(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views Citigroup's
(Citi) earnings
performance in the fourth quarter of 2015 (4Q'15) as
disappointing, but the
full-year's results were in line with the agency's expectations.
Citi reported a
0.77% return on assets (ROA) in the fourth quarter of 2015
(4Q'15) and 0.94% for
the full-year. Results for the full-year were within the
company's target of
90bps to 110bps.
Performance in 4Q'15 fell considerably on a linked-quarter
basis, declining
14bps primarily due to higher energy-related credit costs,
challenging fixed
income markets, and higher linked-quarter repositioning costs.
The quarter's
results also reflected the gain on the sale of OneMain
Financial, as well as
sales of Japan's retail and card businesses, which were offset
by a significant
amount of non-TLAC eligible debt buybacks.
Bottom line results in 2015 benefitted from much lower legal and
repositioning
charges, which fell $4.8 billion for the year. Citi expects its
ROA will remain
above 90bps in 2016.
CVA/DVA losses were $181 million pre-tax losses in 4Q'15, as
compared to $196
million in pre-tax gains last quarter. Excluding these CVA/DVA,
fourth quarter
revenues, increased 1% on a sequential basis, in constant
dollars excluding the
impact of foreign exchange translation into U.S. dollars.
The impact of foreign exchange translation into U.S. dollars can
impact
financial reporting and had a large impact again this quarter
relative to a year
ago. Citi hedges its CET1 exposure to fluctuations in
currencies; however,
foreign exchange translations still impacted the CET1 ratio by
8bps as compared
to a year ago.
Results in International Consumer Banking were lower for the
quarter and for the
year due to spread compression in cards, lower investment sales
revenues, as
well as the ongoing challenge of regulatory changes in Asia and
Mexico. In
addition to revenue challenges, Citi reported expense growth
resulting in
negative operating leverage during the quarter from a year ago
and last quarter.
North American Consumer Banking revenues were flat on a
linked-quarter basis,
and fell 6% from a year ago reflecting a gain on a sale year
ago, as well as
contra-revenues items related to new customer account
acquisitions and card
rewards. Quarterly expenses ticked up 4% on a sequential basis,
but declined 6%
from a year ago given lower repositioning expenses and
efficiency initiatives.
Even with branch closures in selected markets across the U.S.,
Citi is retaining
50% of deposits, and is also supportive of an even greater push
into digital and
mobile banking.
In terms of the Institutional segment, fixed income revenues
declined 14%
sequentially but were up 7% from a year ago, which was a weak
quarter.
Investment Banking was higher on both a linked-quarter and year
ago basis, while
equity markets fell 39% sequentially given some reversals of
valuation
adjustments related to prime brokerage financing transactions.
Results were
stronger from a year ago given weak equity markets performance
in 4Q'14.
Further, Citi disclosed that the impact of foreign exchange
volatility also
masked otherwise solid performance in Treasury & Trade Solutions
and Securities
Services as compared to a year ago.
In terms of credit quality, Citi reported flat corporate
non-accrual balances,
following a substantial increase in non-accrual loans last
quarter given
downgrades in its North America energy portfolio. Citi built
loan loss reserves
on institutional side primarily reflecting deterioration in its
energy
portfolio, with $75 million of NCOs in 4Q'15. The other half of
the reserve
build was for macro concerns. Citi did not disclose its reserves
to energy
loans.
Citi's energy funded exposure was $20.5 billion, representing
around 3% of total
loans, with 68% investment grade. Citi expects that credit costs
in ICG will be
around $600 million in the first half of 2016, based on a
scenario in which oil
prices remain around $30 a barrel for a sustained period of
time. If oil were to
drop to $25 a barrel for an extended period of time, then the
cost of credit
would double in Citi's estimation.
Consumer nonaccrual balanced declined 24% on a linked-quarter
basis.
Consolidated NCOs were ticked up 9bps to 2.10%. Loan losses in
all three
geographic segments: North America, Latin America, and Asia
(which now includes
EMEA's results) all reported increases, with the most notable
deterioration in
Latin America.
Fitch expects that the level of consumer loan loss reserves has
stabilized, and
earnings are likely not going to benefit from reserve releases
going forward to
the same extent as they have in the recent past.
Following the sale of OneMain and the retail banking businesses
in Japan, Citi
Holdings assets now comprise 4% of total assets at year-end
2015, and 11% of
risk-weighted assets. Citi expects Citi Holdings to break-even
or remain
marginally profitable in 2016. This is aided by the 4Q'15 higher
cost debt
repurchases.
Citi's capital ratios continue to remain very good and generally
above global
peers. The company's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel
III on a fully
phased-in basis increased again to an estimated 12%. The
approximate 30 bps
improvement from last quarter was due primarily to retained
earnings, lower
risk-weighted assets, offset by share repurchases, a slight
build in the DTA,
and unrealized losses. With respect to Citi's estimated 3.5%
G-SIB capital
surcharge, Citi continues to work on making its balance sheet
more efficient,
with an internal buffer above that of between 50bps and 100bps.
Citi also reported that it would already be in compliance with
the supplementary
leverage ratio at the holding company with a 7.1% ratio, up
20bps from the prior
quarter-end. Citi had less than $100 billion of non-operating
deposits at the
beginning of the year, and reduced this balance by $50 billion
during the year.
