(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported
fourth quarter
2015 (4Q15) results of $5.7 billion in net income for a return
on assets (ROA)
of 1.27%, down 1.5% from last quarter. Earnings have remained
relatively
consistent over the last five quarters, hovering at around the
$5.7 billion
mark.
Earnings during the quarter were supported by both spread income
and controlled
expenses. This was partially offset by higher provision expenses
and a large
drop in equity gains, which tend to be the most volatile line
item in WFC's
earnings.
Fitch views these results as in line with expectations for WFC,
one of the
strongest and most consistent earnings profiles in the industry.
The quarter's
results were comparatively stronger than big banks reporting to
date given the
U.S.-based focused franchise and absence of capital markets
reliance.
At year-end 2015, WFC's direct exposure to energy lending is
modest at less than
2% of total loans. WFC reported $118 million in net charge-offs
(NCOs) or
approximately 2.7% of energy balances on an annualized basis in
4Q15, with $843
million of non-accrual balances. WFC also reported one of the
highest reserve
coverage ratios yet at 7% of oil and gas loans. The reserve was
based on
customer-by-customer analysis, as well as the forward curve for
oil prices,
which are higher than current prices of around $30.
WFC's balance of energy-related available-for-sale securities
and nonmarketable
securities was $2.5 billion. During the quarter, WFC realized
$251 million in
OTTI primarily reflecting marks on energy sector debt and equity
investments.
Spread income increased 1.4% on a linked-quarter basis,
primarily supported by
growth in loans and securities, as well as higher variable
income. Core loan
growth was 2% on a linked-quarter basis, while securities
balances grew 1%.
WFC's margin fell 4bps due to continued strong deposit growth,
as well as higher
funding costs as WFC issued more long-term debt in preparation
for the
previously announced GE capital deals. The GE Railcar Services
acquisition
closed on Jan. 1, 2016, and it is anticipated that the
commercial distribution
and vendor finance purchase will close in late 1Q16.
Noninterest income declined 4% primarily due to lower equity
gains, partially
offset by improved gains on debt securities and trading.
Market-sensitive
revenues, which include gains and losses on equity investments,
trading
activities, and debt securities, combined with investment
banking fees, were
around 6% of total revenues, and can be volatile from quarter to
quarter.
However, this level of capital markets revenues is well below
WFC's large bank
peers.
Expenses were flat on a sequential basis, primarily due to
higher personnel,
equipment and outside professional services, offset by lower
operating losses
and foreclosed real estate expenses. Furthermore, last quarter
included a
charitable contribution to the Wells Fargo Foundation that did
not repeat. The
full-year efficiency ratio was 57.8%, at the higher end of its
targeted 55% to
59% efficiency ratio. WFC expects to operate at the higher end
of that range in
2016.
For the second quarter in a row, WFC reported the absence of a
reserve release
with provision expenses equaling NCOs. WFC attributed the lack
of a reserve
release to continued improvement in residential real estate,
offset by
deterioration in the energy sector.
Total loan losses ticked up 5bps to a still low 36bps during the
quarter due
primarily to the previously mentioned energy-related loan
losses. Fitch notes
that at 36bps, WFC's current losses remain well below historical
averages for
the company, and we expect some mean reversion for WFC and the
industry over the
near- to medium-term. Non-accrual balances fell 4% on a
linked-quarter basis
reflecting broad improvement across consumer and commercial loan
categories,
offset by energy-related deterioration.
The estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel III Standardized
Approach, fully
phased-in, was 10.7% at quarter-end, up approximately 5bps on a
linked-quarter
basis. In terms of potential TLAC issuances, WFC reaffirmed its
estimate of
between $40 billion to $60 billion in issuance, which Fitch
views as very
achievable given an extended phased-in period.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.