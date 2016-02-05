(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII). UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organization's creditworthiness but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion. In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be AGII's main credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at: --Operating performance; --Business mix and competitive position. AGII has successfully repositioned its portfolio following geograhic expansion through acquisition in 2007-2008. With underwriting losses in 2010-2012, AGII reduced premium volume and property exposures to address poorer performing business and to respond to market conditions. Premium volume has increased steadily in the last three years, particularly in excess & surplus (E&S) lines. Underwriting improved noticeably with repositioning efforts, resulting in a combined ratio in the mid-90s for 2014 and 2015. AGII's largest segment, E&S, exhibited favorable results. However, the E&S business will be challenged by moderating premium growth and price competition fostered by ample market capacity. Future improvement in ROE will also be hindered by continued low asset yields. AGII faces market consolidation pressures. Relative to other publicly held specialty insurers, AGII is a smaller, midsize organization based on premium volume and capitalization. Amid the recent spate of merger and acquisition activity and interest from activist investors in the property/casualty market, chances have increased that AGII will boost its operating scale through an acquisition or become a target for a larger buyer. A peer analysis and a summary of market-based indicators round out the UIR. UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While a UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing the report. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case. Contact: Primary Analyst Martha M. Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Chris A Grimes, CFA Director +1-312-368-3263 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports please go to: here. Related Research: --'Argo Group International Holdings Limited Unrated Issuer Report' (October 2014); --'2016 Outlook: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance (December 2015); --'Property/Casualty Insurers' Midyear 2015 Financial Results' (August 2015). Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (Continued Underwriting Improvement) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.