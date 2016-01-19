(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) French banks' Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
will not be affected if France's plans to create a new class of
senior bank debt
are implemented, says Fitch Ratings. The proposed new class of
senior debt -
'non-preferred senior debt' in this comment - will be
subordinated to existing
senior debt ('preferred senior debt') and bailed in more quickly
in the event of
resolution under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD).
We think the French proposal will provide banks with flexibility
in their
funding plan, assuming investor demand: non-preferred senior
securities could
help French globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs)
comply with the G20's
total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements, whereas more
cost-effective
preferred senior securities would be issued to fund the banks'
structural
deficit in deposits.
We think BNP Paribas is likely to be an active issuer of the new
non-preferred
senior debt because its current total capital adequacy ratio,
13.4% at
end-September 2015, is far lower than its anticipated TLAC
requirements. Other
French G-SIBs either have smaller or no TLAC shortfalls. But
they might issue
some non-preferred senior debt, depending on pricing and market
appetite.
This new non-preferred senior debt class would effectively
become the reference
debt class used by us for setting a bank's IDR. This is because
our IDRs rate to
the third-party, private sector senior debt category with the
highest risk, and
the default risk on the new class of non-preferred senior debt
would be higher
than the risk associated with preferred senior debt and other
senior liabilities
like large, wholesale deposits.
Hypothetically, if a bank issued very large and stable volumes
of non-preferred
senior securities and built up a considerable buffer, the
default risk of the
preferred senior debt would reduce and it could be notched up
from the
non-preferred debt rating. But we are some way off this, as the
French option,
proposed in late 2015, still requires debate and we think
legislation is
unlikely to be passed before end-June 2016.
The G20's TLAC standards for G-SIBs say that TLAC must be
subordinated to
excluded liabilities, such as insured deposits, preferred
liabilities and
liabilities that cannot be bailed in. Four of the 30 G-SIBs are
French banks and
the new non-preferred senior securities would help them comply
with TLAC rules.
EU countries are adopting different mechanisms to achieve the
subordination of
senior debt, as required by BRRD. Germany is ensuring TLAC
eligibility of
existing senior bank debt by subordinating it to all other
senior liabilities
from 2017. Italy is considering full depositor preference from
2019, in which
case senior bank debt can still be TLAC eligible if equally
ranking excluded
liabilities are small. In Spain, banks can already issue 'Tier
3' senior debt,
which is contractually subordinated to existing senior debt but
sits above Tier
2 debt.
The 2016 outlook for large French banks is discussed in detail
in a recent
report, available by clicking on the link below.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87
4884">Click here to view our report "2016 Outlook: Major French
Banks".
