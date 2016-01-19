(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australian-based retailer
Wesfarmers Limited's (Wesfarmers) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable after
the company
announced an agreement to acquire UK retailer, Homebase.
On 18 January 2016, Wesfarmers announced an agreement with Home
Retail Group plc
(Home Retail Group) to acquire its 100% holding in Homebase for
GBP340m (around
AUD705m). The acquisition will be fully debt financed and is
expected to
complete at the end of the first quarter of the 2016 calendar
year, subject to
approval by Home Retail Group shareholders and its banking
syndicate. Wesfarmers
will invest around GBP500m in the Homebase business to transform
it to a new
Bunnings-branded business over three to five years. Wesfarmers
expects the
transaction to be earnings per share accretive after three
years.
Whilst the proposed acquisition will lead to a weakening in
Wesfarmers credit
metrics, Fitch views the magnitude of incremental debt as
manageable within
Wesfarmers' current BBB+ rating. We expect Wesfarmers' leverage
to peak in FY16
immediately following the debt-funded acquisition, with Net Debt
to Operating
EBITDA increasing to 1.23x at FY16f from 1.17x at FY15 (which
also reflects a
AUD861m capital distribution in December 2014). In Fitch's view,
Wesfarmers'
leverage will then improve over the ratings horizon, with the
improvement
expected to accelerate following the transformation of the
Homebase business.
The credit metrics could be restored within historical levels
sooner should
Wesfarmers adopt a flexible dividend policy, which is
historically consistent.
Fitch also notes execution risks surrounding the transaction,
especially a move
into a new international market, however Wesfarmers' management
team has a
strong track record in turning businesses around and generating
growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Defensive Cash Flows: Wesfarmers' rating is supported by the
material
contribution from the defensive, mature and stable supermarket
sectors.
Supermarkets sell products that are essential for everyday life
and exhibit low
revenue and margin volatility. By diversifying into alcohol,
fuel and financial
services, the Coles grocery and convenience store division has
succeeded in
trapping a greater share of its customer's spending.
Leading Market Share: Wesfarmers benefits from a strong market
position and low
competition in segments that contribute more than 80% of its
consolidated EBIT.
Coles and its main competitor, Woolworths Limited (Woolworths),
account for a
majority of supermarket sales and alcohol retail sales in
Australia, as well as
a large proportion of retail petrol sales. This market structure
gives Coles and
Woolworths significant market power and the ability to drive
down input costs,
passing on any cost increases to customers.
Diversified Earnings Stream: Wesfarmers' earnings are
diversified by industry
and geography, with its retail business spanning all eight
states and
territories in Australia. Wesfarmers' big-box discount retail
businesses provide
it with some counter-cyclicality, and the divestiture of the
insurance business
in FY14 has reduced tail risk. While most of the retail
businesses have seen
strong earnings growth in the past 24 months, this has been
partly offset by a
decline in earnings from the Resources, CEF (Chemical, Energy
and Fertilisers),
and Industrial & Safety sectors.
Deterioration of Credit Metrics: The GBP340m debt-funded
acquisition of the UK's
Homebase business, as well as the increase in off-balance sheet
debt to reflect
future operating lease payments on Homebase's network, is
expected to negatively
impact Wesfarmers' credit profile over the medium-term. In
Fitch's view,
Wesfarmers' leverage will peak in FY16 immediately following the
acquisition and
will improve over the ratings horizon given the strength of its
Australian
business. Furthermore, Fitch notes Wesfarmers' flexible dividend
policy, which
is based on current and projected cash position, capex
requirements, retained
earnings, franking credits, debt levels and business and
economic conditions
generally, which could see leverage return to more historical
levels sooner.
Retail Price Deflation: The revenue from Wesfarmers' supermarket
business,
Coles, is exposed to deflationary risks owing to the on-going
price-based
competition with rival Woolworths. Wesfarmers' supermarket
earnings are highly
sensitive to fluctuations in its gross margins. However, this
risk is mitigated
by product inelasticity in the supermarket space and the strong
market presence
of Wesfarmers' retail businesses, which permit a pass-through of
the majority of
cost increases and also assist Coles in negotiating lower prices
from its
suppliers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Wesfarmers
include:
- Revenues for FY16 will be around AUD66-67bn, with an EBIT
margin of around 7%;
- Homebase to be consolidated from 4Q16;
- Homebase EBITDA margin to increase by single digits over the
rating horizon;
and
- Base Capex of around AUD2.3bn per annum, with the additional
GBP500m relating
to the investment in Homebase to be incurred in FY17, FY18 and
FY19.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: A rating upgrade is unlikely in the near future as
Fitch does not
foresee a reduction in leverage below the trigger. Future
developments that
may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating
action include:
- FFO Adjusted Net Leverage (Leverage) reduces to below 2.5x
(FY15: 3.82x); and
- FFO Fixed Charge Cover (Coverage) exceeds 4x;
all on a collective sustained forward-looking basis.
Negative: A rating downgrade may occur should:
- Leverage exceed 3.7x;
- Coverage falls below 2.5x; or
- EBITDAR margin falls below 10%;
all on an individual or collective sustained forward-looking
basis.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
