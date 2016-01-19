(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based DBS
Group Holdings' (DBSH) SGD250m 3.80% Basel III-compliant Tier 2
subordinated
notes due January 2028 a rating of 'A+'. The notes are issued
under the group's
USD30bn global medium-term note (GMTN) programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are rated one notch
below DBSH's 'aa-'
Viability Rating (VR) to reflect their higher loss-severity risk
relative to
senior unsecured instruments due to their subordinated status,
the presence of a
non-viability clause and the partial rather than mandatory full
write-down
feature.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sole discretion in
determining if
DBSH is non-viable, and if it does so, the securities may be
written down in
full or in part to the extent necessary to restore the viability
of DBSH (either
on a standalone or consolidated basis). A write-down of the Tier
2 notes will
occur only after any Additional Tier 1 securities with
loss-absorption features
have been fully written off, after which the Tier 2 notes would
be written down
pro rata with other Tier 2 instruments that contain
loss-absorption features.
There are no write-back features on the securities.
No additional notching has been ascribed to non-performance
risk, which Fitch
regards to be of minimal incremental risk relative to the VR
assigned. The
instruments will not qualify for equity credit under Fitch's
criteria.
In the event of any winding-up proceeding, holders of these
securities - and
other Tier 2 securities of DBSH - rank below DBSH's senior
creditors but above
its ordinary shareholders, preference shareholders and holders
of other DBSH's
Additional Tier 1 securities (including but not limited to
perpetual capital
securities) in priority of claims.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in DBSH's VR will have an impact on the securities
rating.
DBSH's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '5'
Support Rating Floor 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
