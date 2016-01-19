(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that
ratings on Xinyuan
Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Xinyuan; B/Stable) and its bonds due in
2018 and 2019
will not be impacted even if the proposed amendments in the
consent solicitation
announced on 19 January 2016 are adopted.
The principal purpose of the consent solicitation is to amend
the indentures of
the company's 2018 and 2019 notes to give the company more
flexibility in
offshore and onshore debt-raising capacity, cross-border
intra-group fund flows,
secured acquired indebtedness, hedging strategy, rearranging its
business
strategy or corporate structure, and investment in
minority-owned JVs and
unrestricted subsidiaries.
The proposed amendments, if adopted, will provide Xinyuan more
funding and
operational flexibility to support its current expansion,
although a larger
scale would require a higher level of indebtedness. Fitch does
not expect its
view on Xinyuan to change solely due to the adoption of the
proposed amendments.
However, Xinyuan's rating may come under pressure in the event
that expansion
drives leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, to
above 60%, and
contracted sales/total debt below 0.6x, both on a sustained
basis.
Major proposed amendments of the indentures include:
- lowering the minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio requirement
to 2.75x from
3.00x;
- increasing the permitted subsidiary indebtedness basket to 30%
of total assets
from 20%;
- increasing the purchase money indebtedness basket to 50% of
total assets from
40%;
- expanding the definition of "entrusted loans" from
intercompany loans within
China to loans from the company or a restricted subsidiary to a
non-guarantor
subsidiary that are not reflected on the consolidated balance
sheet of the
company;
- permitting designation of members of the Restructuring Group
as unrestricted
subsidiaries upon a restructuring, subject to certain
conditions;
- permitting such investments in an investee whose other
shareholder or partner
holds 10.0% or more of the company's shares or is an affiliate,
so long as the
investment complies with the "Limitation on Transactions with
Shareholders and
Affiliates" covenant;
- permitting deemed investments upon designation of subsidiaries
in the
Restructuring Group as unrestricted subsidiaries in connection
with a
restructuring, subject to certain conditions; and
- removing the "Limitation on the Company's Business Activities"
covenant.
Bond holders have till 2 February to give their consent to the
proposed
amendments.
For a more detailed discussion on Xinyuan's rating, see the
update report on the
company dated 12 June 2015 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Jenny W Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
