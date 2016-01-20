(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based residential
property developer Times Property Holdings Limited's (Times
Property) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. The
senior unsecured
rating is also affirmed at 'B+', with Recovery Rating at 'RR4'.
Fitch has also assigned Times Property's outstanding USD305m
12.625% senior
notes due 2019 and CNY1.5bn 10.375% senior notes due 2017
ratings of 'B+.' The
notes are rated at the same level as Times Property's senior
unsecured rating
because they are regarded as direct and senior unsecured
obligations of the
company. The full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
Times Property's ratings are supported by its steady contracted
sales growth,
prudent land replenishment strategy, and improving funding
structure. The
ratings are constrained by the company's high geographical
concentration in
Guangdong Province and its small land bank. We expect Times
Property to be under
persistent pressure to replenish land bank in its core markets -
Guangzhou,
Foshan, and Zhuhai - which may keep its leverage at a relatively
high level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong 2015 Contracted Sales: Times Property's contracted sales
rose 28% in 2015
to CNY19.5bn, well ahead of the company's original target of
CNY16.5bn. The
average selling price (ASP) for contracted sales dropped 17% in
2015 due to a
larger share of sales from cities outside Guangzhou with lower
ASP and a shift
in product mix towards mid-end products. The ASP drop was more
than offset by a
55% increase in gross floor area (GFA) sold during the year.
Times Property
maintained high sales efficiency with contracted sales/total
debt at 1.3x as of
end-June 2015 (1.37x at end-2014).
Improving Funding Structure: Times Property continued optimising
its capital
structure by actively tapping both offshore and onshore bond
markets in 2015. It
raised a total of CNY6.9bn from bond issuance in 2015. The
company repaid all of
its trust loans that had higher interest costs, effectively
reducing its funding
cost to 10.6% in 1H15 from 12.8% in 2014. Fitch expects the
company to further
reduce its financing cost, considering Times Property's proven
track record in
issuing new bonds at more favourable rates in 2015 and the
easing domestic
financing environment.
Land Replenishment Pressure: Fitch expects Times Property to
face pressure to
acquire land in view of its small land bank in core markets and
slower-than-expected conversion of land from its urban
redevelopment projects in
Guangzhou. Times had 10 million square metres (sqm) of land as
of end-June 2015,
with 14% located in Guangzhou, 35% in Guangdong's Tier-2 cities
(Foshan, Zhuhai
and Zhongshan), and 51% in two less-developed noncore cities -
Qingyuan and
Changsha. Its land bank in the core markets will last the
company two to three
years at the current pace of development, and 11 years in the
noncore markets.
In 2015, Times Property acquired eight parcels of land in
Guangzhou, Foshan and
Zhuhai, with total land premium of around CNY6bn and average
unit cost at around
CNY6,000/sqm in 2015 (2014: CNY2.9bn with unit cost at
CNY2,625/sq.m).
Rising Leverage: Times Property's leverage is higher than that
for its
'B'-category peers. Leverage, as measured by net debt to
adjusted inventory,
increased to 40.2% at end-June 2015 from 38.7% at end-2014.
Fitch expects
leverage to remain high at around 40% in the next three years
mainly due to high
land premium to be paid, which Fitch estimates at around 40% of
the company's
annual contracted sales value.
Concentration in Guangdong Province: Times Property is a
regional property
developer focused on Guangdong Province with exposure in
Guangzhou, Foshan,
Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Qingyuan. It also has some operations in
Changsha in Hunan
province. We believe that Times Property will concentrate on
expanding within
Guangdong Province and is unlikely to expand into other
provinces in the near
term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales to increase by 8% per year over 2016-2018;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by 10%
for 2016, and 5%
for 2017-2018;
- Gross profit margin at around 22%-26% in 2016-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 35%
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained above 1.2x
- EBITDA margin sustained above 20%(1H15: 22%)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 50%
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1x
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15%
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B+', Recovery Rating at
'RR4'
USD280m 11.45% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'B+',
Recovery Rating
at 'RR4'
USD305m 12.625% senior unsecured notes due 2019 assigned at
'B+', Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
CNY1.5bn 10.375% senior unsecured notes due 2017 assigned at
'B+', Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jenny Wenjun Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
