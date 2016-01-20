(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Deposit set-off risk in UK covered bond programmes is adequately addressed by structural features even after the reduction in the UK's deposit protection limit, Fitch Ratings says. Eligible deposits were previously protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to GBP85,000. The maximum compensation was reduced to GBP75,000 at the start of this year to reflect changes in the euro-sterling exchange rate. The FSCS limit is recalculated every five years to keep it equivalent to EUR100,000, the level at which European deposit guarantee schemes are harmonised under the relevant EU Directive. Theoretically, lowering the deposit guarantee limit increases deposit set-off risk in covered bond programmes by increasing the amount that obligors who hold deposits with an originating bank or building society might seek to set-off against mortgage payments if the originator failed. However, Fitch-rated UK covered bond programmes have structural features that mean deposit set-off risk is not affected. Some programmes feature asset coverage tests (ACT) that define potential deposit set-off risk as the full deposit, without taking into account the FSCS's deposit protection limit. Therefore set-off risk would not increase in these programmes even if no deposits were guaranteed. Bank of Scotland PLC's Intelligent Finance programme, with a cover pool of 100% offset mortgages, achieves a similar effect by deducting the value of deposits from the mortgage loan balance in its ACT. A second group of programmes incorporate an ACT that defines a fixed percentage of the current mortgage loan balance as subject to set-off risk. This percentage varies from 2.6% to 7%, which we believe covers potential set-off risk at the lower FSCS limit (deposit amounts exceeding the limit have historically amounted to a smaller proportion of mortgage cover pools). In the case of Royal Bank of Scotland PLC's covered bond programme, the same effect is achieved by periodically updating the deposit set-off amounts that exceed the FSCS's protection limit in the ACT. The issuer is currently in the process of updating the set-off amounts based on the lower deposit limit. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=86 8658">Click here to view Fitch's "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria". <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=71 1679">Click here to view related research, "Deposit Set-Off for EU Structured Finance and Covered Bonds". Contact: Kate Lin Director Covered Bonds +44 20 3530 1706 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Justina Niu Analyst Covered Bonds +44 20 3530 1589 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1588 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.