MOSCOW, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded JSCB
Novikombank's
(Novikom) Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'B-' from
'B', and placed the bank on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
The downgrade reflects significantly increased asset quality
problems and a lack
of adequate capital support from the majority shareholder,
Russian Technologies
State Corporation (Rostec), to address these. The bank is
currently reliant on
regulatory forbearance for only gradual provisioning of certain
risk exposures
to avoid breaching minimal capital ratios, while planned
moderate shareholder
capital contributions are insufficient to bring the bank back
into compliance on
a sustained basis.
The RWN reflects Fitch's view of a significant near-term risk of
some form of
resolution being imposed on the bank, which in turn reflects
uncertainty over
the ongoing review of the bank by the regulatory authorities.
The RWN also
reflects uncertainty over (i) the level of problem loans and
reserve
requirements in Fundservicebank - which was recently acquired by
Novikom after
failing - and therefore the sufficiency of received government
support for the
takeover; and (ii) the availability of further aid, should it be
needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, VIBILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Novikom's asset quality has weakened with NPLs (loans over 90
days overdue)
increasing to an estimated 12% at end-1H15 (adjusted for an
exposure to
Transaero, a large domestic airline, which became an NPL in
4Q15) from 3% at
end-2014. A further 2% of loans were overdue by less than 90
days, and at least
5% more were restructured at end-1H15. Loan impairment reserves
were equal to 8%
of gross loans at end-1H15, covering a moderate 40% of the
combined overdue and
restructured loans, while the unreserved part amounted to a high
137% of Fitch
Core Capital (FCC).
Credit risks are further aggravated by Novikom's significant
loan
concentrations, with the majority of large exposures being
private companies
outside of the Rostec group (about 70% of total loans). These
are viewed as
higher-risk, in particular given their long tenors and/or the
generally weak
financials of the borrowers. Loans to the Rostec group of
companies (around 30%
of loans) are somewhat lower risk due to the Defence and
Technology sector's
strategic importance and potential state support; however,
sanctions imposed on
these companies could hamper the ability of some of them to
service obligations.
Further asset quality risks in Fitch's view may stem from
certain foreign bank
placements and securities holdings, which together are
comparable in volume to
the bank's FCC. Fitch's view of the potential risk of the bank
placements is
driven primarily by these balances having been kept immobile in
non-top tier
international banks despite risk-weightings of up to 50% which
are rather
onerous for capital ratios, while the securities are held in
foreign
depositories despite the 50% provisioning requirement for these
exposures from
January 2016.
There is also contingent risk from Fundservice, as, Fitch
believes, most of its
loans (RUB66bn at end-2015) are NPLs with uncertain recovery
prospects. The
agency estimates that the fair value gain from cheap deposits
placed by state
Depositary Insurance Agency with Fundservice will be sufficient
to reserve its
NPLs by about 76%, with the unreserved part amounting to about
120% of Novikom's
FCC.
Novikom's capitalisation is tight, with the regulatory Tier 1
ratio of 6.4% at
end-11M15 only marginally above the regulatory minimum of 6%.
This should also
be viewed together with unreserved overdue/restructured loans
and other
high-risk exposures, which together amounted to a high 260% of
FCC.
The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has allowed Russian banks to
reserve their
Transaero exposure gradually by end-3Q16. However, given the
currently modest
available Tier 1 capital buffer of about RUB1.5bn (including
unaudited profit
for 2H15) and estimated net profit for the 9M16 of RUB2.1bn
(this assumes a loan
impairment charge of 3% on other loans, comparable to those in
9M15, annualised)
the bank will need at least RUB6bn of external capital by
end-3Q16 to be able
reserve loan to Transaero and securities held in foreign
depositaries, as
required.
The bank expects a RUB1.6bn equity injection in the form of real
estate in 1Q16
and potentially a further, but less certain, equity contribution
of
RUB1.5bn-RUB2bn in 1Q16-2Q16, which would still be insufficient.
Fitch believes
Novikom may now be in talks with the regulator over some form of
resolution with
the help of an external investor, although finding one could be
problematic, as
the bank itself is under sanctions.
Novikom's liquidity is currently stable, supported by funding
from Rostec,
although this could become more volatile if the bank's position
weakens.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' reflects that support from the
majority shareholder,
while possible, cannot be relied upon. The Support Rating Floor
of 'No Floor'
reflects that support from the Russian authorities cannot be
relied upon due to
Novikom's limited systemic significance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS, VIABILITY RATING AND
SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Novikom's ratings could be downgraded should asset quality,
capitalisation and
core performance deteriorate further, or if other significant
risks arise as a
result of the regulatory review.
The ratings could stabilise at their current level, or be
upgraded, if the bank
receives sufficient capital support, or is taken over by a
stronger financial
institution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs downgraded to 'B-'
from 'B', placed on
RWN
Short-term foreign-currency IDR 'B' placed on RWN
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b', placed on RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating downgraded to 'BB-(rus)' from
'BBB(rus)', placed on
RWN
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; placed on
RWN; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: downgraded to
'BB-(rus); from
'BBB(rus)', placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Assosiate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
