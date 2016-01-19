(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Kazkommertsbank's (KKB)
the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CCC' from 'B-'.
The agency has
also affirmed the Long-term IDRs of Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of
Russia, JSC
(SBK) at 'BB+' Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (HB) at 'BB', Tsesnabank
(TSB) at 'B+',
Bank Centercredit (BCC) at 'B' and ATF Bank JSC at 'B-'.
The Outlook on Tsesnabank has been revised to Negative from
Stable. The Outlooks
on Halyk, BCC and ATF are Stable and on SBK Negative. SBK's
Viability Rating
(VR) has been downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-'. The full list of
the rating actions
is provided at the end of this commentary.
The negative rating actions on KKB, SBK and Tsesnabank reflect
increased
pressure on the banks' asset quality and capitalisation,
primarily as a result
of the depreciation of the Kazakh tenge and the slowdown of the
domestic
economy. The affirmation of HB reflects the bank's sizable
capital buffer and
strong pre-impairment profitability, which should enable it to
absorb any
moderate further pressure on asset quality. The affirmations of
BCC and ATF
reflect their low ratings, which already largely capture risks
relating to the
weaker operating environment, and - in BCC's case - a fairly low
proportion of
foreign currency loans.
Each of the banks has faced considerable increase in deposit
dollarisation over
the last two years, with the proportion of foreign currency
liabilities ranging
between 58% and 68% (with the exception of BCC - 46%) at
end-3Q15. Banks have
been able to maintain close-to-flat FX positions as a result of
cheap currency
swaps from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), and Fitch
expects these to
remain available. However, increased balance sheet dollarisation
has resulted in
a heightened proportion of foreign currency loans, which will be
difficult to
reduce materially over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
KKB
KKB's downgrade reflects a significant increase in the volume of
problem (mostly
foreign currency- denominated) exposures relative to Fitch Core
Capital (FCC),
primarily as a result of the tenge's devaluation. The ratings
also consider the
bank's weak recurring profitability. Taking into account the
increased volume
and weaker recovery prospects of the problem exposures, Fitch
believes KKB will,
ultimately, likely require external capital support and/or a
restructuring of
its liabilities to restore its solvency. However, the extended
track record of
regulatory forbearance and debt service to date suggests that
the bank's
resolution may not be a near-term event.
KKB's main problem asset is its exposure to former subsidiary
BTA Bank, which
increased to 5.3x FCC at end-3Q15 from 4.1x FCC at end-1H15
(3.5x FCC estimated
by Fitch when it downgraded KKB in August 2015) and comprised
51% of KKB's gross
loans. These loans, which are ultimately backed by land
exposures on BTA's
balance sheet with remote/unclear recovery prospects, are likely
to have
increased to approximately 6.5x FCC at end-2015, following
further tenge
depreciation in 4Q15.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) made up a further 14% of gross loans
(i.e. 27% of
the portfolio net of the BTA exposure) at end-3Q15, and a
moderate 0.4x FCC net
of specific impairment reserves. Further asset quality risks
stem from currently
performing foreign-currency loans, which accounted for 8% of the
loan portfolio
(0.8x FCC) and property investments comprising an additional
0.2x FCC at
end-3Q15.
Pre-impairment profit (excluding fair-value gains on funding
from the Problem
Loan Fund, uncollected accrued interest on loans and
foreign-currency gains) was
slightly negative in 9M15 and we expect this to deepen to an
amount equal to
approximately 1.4% of gross loans in 2016, net of interest
accrued on the BTA
exposure. After provisions (and notwithstanding the fair-value
and trading
gains) the 9M15 net loss consumed 5% of end-2014 equity, and
there is a high
likelihood of net losses in 2016 further eating into capital.
The FCC/ risk-weighted assets (RWAs) ratio fell to 9% at
end-3Q15 from 12% at
end-2014 due to the tenge's devaluation and net losses, and is
likely to have
fallen by a further 1ppt in 4Q15 as a result of further tenge
weakening. The
regulatory Tier I ratio declined to 9.8% at end-November 2015
from 11.4% at
end-November 2014, and the Total ratio fell to 13.8% from 14.4%
as
foreign-currency gains on subordinated debt helped partially
offset the
pressure. Outstanding hybrid and subordinated instruments were
equal to a
material 4.1% of RWAs at end-3Q15, but bail-in of these would by
itself be
insufficient to restore the bank's solvency, in Fitch's view,
given the scale of
the BTA exposure.
The liquidity and funding profile remains a moderately
supportive credit driver,
but highly liquid assets (mostly cash held with the NBK)
tightened to 13% of
total liabilities at end-3Q15 from 25% at end-1H15, as KKB
financed some
customer funding outflows in 3Q15. The bank made repayments on
senior debt
(including a USD0.3bn eurobond payment in November 2015) and
upcoming repayments
of senior eurobonds for 2016 and 2017 are not onerous from a
liquidity
stand-point, amounting to, respectively, USD0.3bn and USD0.4bn
(2% and 3% of
total liabilities). Total foreign liabilities of USD1.9bn at
end-3Q15 comprised
13% of the bank's liabilities.
HALYK BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN (HB)
The affirmation of HB's 'BB' Long-term IDRs, driven by the 'bb'
VR, reflects
Fitch's view that the bank's resilience to economic headwinds
remains fairly
strong due to its prominent domestic market positions, sound
capitalisation,
solid pre-impairment profitability and robust liquidity. At the
same time, HB's
ratings also factor in risks relating to elevated levels of
moderately
provisioned problem loans, material loan concentrations and
foreign-currency
lending to potentially unhedged borrowers.
Significant asset quality risks result from NPLs and
restructured loans
comprising 13% and 8% of gross loans, respectively, at end-3Q15
and only
moderate 62% reserve coverage of these by total loan impairment
reserves.
Further risks stem from potential deterioration of currently
performing (neither
NPLs nor restructured) foreign-currency loans, amounting to 22%
of gross loans
at end-3Q15.
Nevertheless, loss absorption capacity is solid, as reflected by
a 17% FCC ratio
at end-3Q15 and pre-impairment profit equal to 7% of average
gross loans
(annualised) in 9M15. The high 28% return on average equity in
9M15 was also
moderately supported by foreign-currency gains and recent
limited loan
impairment charges.
Robust liquidity is underpinned by a large stock of
highly-liquid assets, mostly
placements with the NBK and unencumbered sovereign securities,
equal to a high
55% of customer funding at end-3Q15. Refinancing risks are
moderate, with no
upcoming repayments of eurobond issues in 2016 and repayments
amounting to
USD0.6bn or 5% of total liabilities in 2017, only slightly
higher than 2015
levels and manageable relative to the liquidity buffer.
HB'S SUBSIDIARIES ALTYN BANK JSC (AB) AND JSC HALYK FINANCE (HF)
The 'BB' Long-term IDRs of AB and HF are equalised with the
parent HB's ratings.
Fitch considers AB and HF to be core subsidiaries of HB based on
their prominent
roles in providing key services (in commercial and investment
banking) to
domestic clients (large corporate and private banking clients by
AB and
investment banking and brokerage clients and related parties by
HF). The
moderate size of the subsidiaries (in aggregate, equal to 8.4%
of group total
assets at end-3Q15) and healthy balance sheets should make it
relatively easy
for HB to support them, if needed. Fitch has not assigned AB a
Viability Rating
given the still evolving business model of the bank following
its acquisition by
HB in 4Q14.
TSESNABANK (TSB)
The revision of TSB's Outlook to Negative reflects increased
single-name and
sector concentration in the bank's loan book, tighter
capitalisation and
significant volumes of foreign-currency lending to potentially
unhedged
borrowers, which may result in asset quality deterioration in
the medium term.
TSB's ratings also continue to factor in the bank's lower than
peers' problem
loans, a track record of accessing state-controlled companies'
funding, limited
wholesale debt, solid liquidity and reasonable profitability.
The levels of NPLs and restructured loans remained moderate, at
4% and 5% of
gross loans, respectively, at end-3Q15, although in part this
reflects an
unseasoned loan book and long loan tenors. Concentration risks
have increased as
a result of additional moderately secured lending to companies
Fitch considers
affiliated with one large agricultural group, which in aggregate
comprised 13%
of gross loans or 1.4x FCC at end-3Q15, up from 5% of loans and
0.6x FCC at
end-1Q15.
TSB's foreign-currency lending is higher than peers at 55% of
gross loans at
end-3Q15. A material 25% share of foreign-currency loans related
to the
agricultural (mostly, grain-producing) sector, whose operating
margins could
benefit from devaluation as grain is an export commodity.
However, real-estate
loans, which made up a significant 18% of foreign-currency loans
and were equal
to 1.1x FCC at end-3Q15, could be negatively affected.
Capitalisation remains a constraint on the ratings in light of
the bank's low
capital adequacy ratios, high concentrations, weakly secured
exposures and
uncertainty around the financing sources of the 2014 equity
injection. The FCC
ratio dropped moderately to 8% at end-3Q15 from 9% at end-2014
due to
devaluation and related growth of foreign-currency RWAs, and
could have fallen
further, to around 7%, by end-2015. However, pre-impairment
profit was equal to
about 4% of average gross loans (annualised) in 9M15, and
interest income
generation is supported by state interest-rate subsidies on
agricultural loans.
The liquidity position has slightly improved recently as liquid
assets (mostly
cash placed with the NBK) increased to 18% of customer deposits
at end-November
2015 from a relatively tight 13% at end-3Q15, despite some
senior debt
repayments.
BANK CENTERCREDIT (BCC)
BCC's 'B' Long-term IDRs and 'b' VR are constrained by high
problem loans, low
core capital ratios, and modest core profitability. However, the
ratings benefit
from moderate foreign currency lending, stable domestic funding
and comfortable
liquidity.
Weak loan quality was reflected by a high 16% NPL ratio and 17%
restructured
loans at end-3Q15 and only moderate 46% coverage of total
problem loans by loan
impairment reserves. At the same time, downside risks are
moderately reduced by
lower-than-peers' exposure to foreign-currency lending (20% of
gross loans at
end-3Q15), mostly relating to loans already recognised as
problematic/impaired.
BCC's 8% FCC ratio and 7% core Tier I regulatory capital ratio
(2ppt above the
NBK-required minimum level) at end-3Q15 were weak in light of
unreserved problem
exposures equal to a significant 2.5x FCC at end-3Q15 and a
moderate
pre-impairment profit (net of interest accrued but not received
in cash and
foreign-currency gains) equal to 2% of average gross loans
(annualised) in 9M15.
However, hybrid and subordinated instruments (equal to a
combined 8% of RWAs at
end-3Q15) potentially provide significant additional loss
absorption capacity,
moderately reducing risks for the bank's senior creditors.
Liquidity remains comfortable with liquid assets, including
cash, short-term
bank placements and unencumbered repo-able securities, covering
a high 27% of
customer deposits. Repayments on wholesale debt in 2016 are
immaterial.
ATF BANK
ATF's 'B-' Long-term IDRs reflects weak asset quality,
capitalisation and core
profitability and a significant foreign currency loan exposure.
The ratings also
factor in small volumes of outstanding wholesale debt,
moderately improved
liquidity, some on-going performance improvement and moderately
improved
recovery prospects for some of its deeply impaired problem loans
driven by the
shareholder's strong domestic political and business
connections.
Asset quality remains burdened by high NPLs, albeit reduced by
write-offs, and
by restructured loans comprising 25% and 22% of gross loans,
respectively, at
end-3Q15. At the same time, total loan impairment reserves
covered NPLs by only
a moderate 65% and coverage of NPLs and restructured loans in
aggregate was a
modest 34%.
The tenge's devaluation could exacerbate problems as performing
(neither NPLs
nor restructured) foreign-currency loans comprised a significant
19% of gross
loans at end-3Q15 or 2x FCC, mostly relating to vulnerable
sectors, such as
trade, transportation and real estate. Devaluation could also
put further
pressure on problem loan recoveries, as net problem
foreign-currency loans
equalled 2.2x FCC, including unreserved foreign currency NPLs at
1.1x FCC.
Foreclosed property and other assets held for sale made up an
additional 0.5x
FCC at end-3Q15.
The bank's 9.3% FCC ratio at end-3Q15 is modest, relative to
unreserved problem
loans. Pre-impairment profit, net of interest accrued but not
received in cash
and foreign-currency gains, equalled to a weak 0.2% of average
gross loans
(annualised) in 9M15, down slightly from 0.5% in 2014.
The liquidity cushion at end-November 2015 was sufficient to
meet repayment of a
USD200m eurobond and other wholesale debt due in the next 12
months. Highly
liquid assets, net of near-term debt repayments, were equal to
20% of customer
deposits, and mostly comprised placements with the NBK. However,
this is only
moderate in light of the considerable historical volatility of
ATF's
state-controlled company deposits (24% of customer funding).
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
HB's 'B' Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflects moderate potential
support from the
Kazakh authorities due to the bank's high systemic importance,
as reflected in
its 21% market share in retail deposits. That said, Fitch does
not factor in
significant support expectations into HB's SRF, resulting in a
multi-notch
difference between HB's SRF and the sovereign 'BBB+' Long-term
IDR, due to a
track record of the sovereign's withholding support to some
systemically
important banks in the past.
KKB's 'No Floor' SRF reflects Fitch's opinion that solvency
support from the
Kazakh authorities, in an amount sufficient to address the
bank's asset quality
problems without senior creditors facing losses, cannot be
relied upon. Moderate
capital assistance and continued regulatory forbearance remain
possible, and
liquidity support, at least in local currency, is likely, in our
view.
The 'No Floor' SRFs of TSB, BCC and ATF reflect those banks'
moderate systemic
importance and the mixed recent track record of sovereign
support for banks.
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
SB SBERBANK OF RUSSIA JSC (SBK)
SBK's 'BB+' Long-term IDRs are based on its '3' Support Rating
which, in turn,
reflects potential support from SBK's parent Sberbank of Russia
(BBB-/Negative).
Fitch's view of potential support is based primarily on the
strategic importance
of the CIS region for Sberbank and the small size of SBK
relative to its parent.
The downgrade of SBK's VR to 'b+' from 'bb-' reflects the recent
deterioration
of the bank asset's quality and high additional risks stemming
from considerable
foreign-currency lending. The VR continues, however, to factor
in SBK's sound
liquidity.
NPLs remained at a moderate 8% at end-3Q15 (end-2014: 4%), but
restructured
loans increased to 27% (end-2014: 19%), partially due to
portfolio seasoning
after rapid expansion in 2012-14, and reserves comprised a
moderate 7% of total
loans. The share of foreign-currency lending was a high 40% of
gross loans.
Although this partially relates to loans already recognised as
impaired. Fitch
estimates performing (neither NPLs nor restructured)
foreign-currency loans at
around 10% of gross loans at end-3Q15.
The FCC ratio was a moderate 10% at end-3Q15 (11% at end-2014),
while unreserved
problem loans (mostly, restructured) were equal to a significant
2.2x FCC. Fitch
has been informed that equity injections from Sberbank are not
expected in 2016.
Due to high impairment charges, internal capital generation
dropped to 2% in
9M15 from 19% in 2014; pre-impairment profit (net of uncollected
interest and
foreign currency gains) fell to a moderate 4% of average gross
loans
(annualised), from 5% in 2014.
Liquid assets (mostly cash placed with the NBK) and an
uncommitted credit line
from the parent covered customer deposits by a solid 47% at
end-November 2015,
and wholesale repayments to third parties due in the next 12
months were
insignificant.
DEBT RATINGS
Senior unsecured debt ratings are aligned with Long-term IDRs
based on average
recovery expectations. Systemically important Kazakh banks have
not faced
bankruptcy proceedings upon default in recent years. Recoveries
for senior
creditors (typically in the 30%-50% range) have depended on the
extent to which
the authorities have supported banks' restructurings with
capital injections,
and so have essentially been the outcome of political decisions.
Subordinated debt ratings are notched down by one level from
banks' Long-term
IDRs, and the perpetual debt ratings of KKB, BCC and ATF are
rated two notches
lower than the banks' VRs, reflecting lower recovery
expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
KKB's ratings could be further downgraded if the likelihood
increases that
senior creditors will suffer losses as a result of measures to
restore the
bank's capital, or if the bank's capital ratios are further
eroded as a result
of tenge depreciation and losses. The ratings could be upgraded
if the bank is
recapitalised without senior creditors facing losses.
The VRs of HB, TSB, BCC, ATF and SBK, and consequently the
Long-term IDRs of the
first four banks and of HB's subsidiaries, could be downgraded
if their asset
quality, core profitability, and capitalisation deteriorate
and/or liquidity
levels fall substantially. SBK's Long-term IDRs would likely be
downgraded if
the parent's Long-term IDRs are downgraded, a risk reflected in
the Negative
Outlooks on both banks.
An upgrade of the ratings of HB and its subsidiaries would be on
contingent on
the operating environment improving and the bank maintaining its
currently
strong financial metrics. An upgrade of the VRs of BCC, ATF and
SBK, and
consequently the Long-term IDRs of BCC and ATF, would be
contingent on
significant problem loan recoveries and/or additional capital
provided by their
respective shareholders (more likely in the case of SBK).
TSB's ratings could stabilise at their current levels in case of
an extended
track record of reasonable asset quality and performance metrics
in the tougher
operating environment.
The rating actions are as follows:
KKB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'CCC'
from 'B-'
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to C'
from 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'
Long-term senior unsecured debt (incl. issues of Kazkommerts
International BV)
ratings: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; Recovery Rating is at
'RR4'
Short-term senior unsecured debt ratings: downgraded to 'C' from
'B'
Subordinated debt rating: downgraded to 'CC from 'CCC'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR5'
Perpetual debt (issued by KAZKOMMERTS FINANCE BV) rating:
downgraded to 'C from
'CC'; Recovery Rating is at 'RR6'
HB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
AB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(kaz)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
HF
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
TSB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
National long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(kaz)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating
at 'RR4'
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating at
'RR5'
BCC
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+(kaz)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating
at 'RR4'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(kaz)'
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'B-'; Recovery Rating at
'RR5'
National subordinated debt rating: 'BB-(kaz)';
Perpetual debt rating: affirmed at 'CCC'; Recovery Rating at
'RR6'
ATF
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB-(kaz)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'B-'; Recovery Rating
at 'RR4'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB-(kaz)'
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'CCC'; Recovery Rating at
'RR5'
National subordinated debt rating: 'B(kaz)';
Perpetual debt rating: affirmed at 'CC'; Recovery Rating at
'RR6'
SBK
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-'
National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(kaz)'; Outlook
Negative
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'AA-(kaz)'
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'A+(kaz)'
