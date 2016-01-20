(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Aareal Bank AG's
(ARB, BBB+/Stable/F2) public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook,
following a periodic review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on ARB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 5 (low
risk) as well as the 16% over-collateralisation (OC) that Fitch
takes into
account, which provides more protection than the 15% 'AAA'
breakeven OC.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC has increased to 15% from 14% over the
last 12 months.
The increase in the breakeven OC is mainly due to a modelling
assumption change.
In its current cash flow analysis Fitch tested the point at
which recourse
against the cover pool is enforced at up to six quarters after
the pool cut-off
date rather than up to four quarters previously. This leads to a
slight increase
of the programme's cash flow valuation component to 6.7% (6.6% a
year ago) and
of the programme's asset disposal loss component to 0.4% (0.2%
last year).
The asset disposal loss component underlines a minimal need for
forced asset
sales to ensure timely payment of all outstanding Pfandbriefe
post issuer
default. It reflects the programme's well-matched asset and
liability redemption
profiles, as well as embedded call options on part of the
programme's
liabilities, which enhance the ability to manage existing
mismatches.
The main constituent of the breakeven OC remains the credit loss
component of
14%, up from 13.7% a year ago. Its elevated level is driven by
the cover pool's
high concentration, with 154 assets assigned to 25 final
guarantors. The cover
pool's obligors are located in seven different countries, with
80% of the cover
assets being exposed to 'AAA' rated sovereigns and 6% to
supranationals.
As of 18 January 2016, ARB's EUR2.151bn outstanding public
sector Pfandbriefe
were secured by a cover pool of EUR2.495bn, resulting in a
nominal OC of 16%.
All assets and Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated.
ARB's public sector Pfandbrief rating is credit-linked to
Germany
(AAA/Stable/F1+) as 77% of the cover assets are either directly
exposed to or
guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to
'BB+' or lower; or
(ii) the combined number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the D-Cap
is reduced to 4 or lower; or; (iii) the OC that Fitch considers
in its analysis
drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 15%; (iv) the
German sovereign is
downgraded to 'AA+' or below.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal minimum
requirement of 2% on a net present value basis, it would not
sustain timely
payment in scenario above the IDR adjusted by the IDR uplift,
and would support
recoveries given default commensurate with one further notch. As
a result, the
covered bond rating would likely be downgraded to 'A+'.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding
Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of
new issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the Pfandbriefe rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 298
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 768076 133
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
++49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities (pub. 16
Feb 2015)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 29 Jan 2015)
Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured
Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub. 20 Feb 2015)
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 22 Dec 2014)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
