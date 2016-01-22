(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Italian City of Naples' Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook and Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'F3'. The issue ratings on Naples' senior unsecured bonds
have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflect our view that
Naples' stock of debt
and its equivalent (such as subsidised loans) will remain in
line with our
expectations due to spending control and more accurate
budgeting. The ratings
also reflect our expectations that the city's operating
performance will
stabilise in the medium term, while the national preferential
payment mechanism
will continue to ensure timely debt servicing repayment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal performance: Fitch expects Naples will maintain stable
operating
performance in 2015-2017 with an operating balance of around
EUR120m or 10% of
operating revenue, just covering the city's debt service
obligations.
Fitch expects current revenue to have declined by about 10% in
2015, mainly due
to more accurate budgeting, by removing certain uncollectible
items. Fitch
believes the city's cost control initiatives would generate
savings in 2015-2017
to partially offset the expected revenue decline. Under Fitch's
forecasts, the
city's EUR900m capex in 2015-2017, which will mostly focus on
extraordinary
maintenance of roads, transport and urban renovation, will be
funded by non-debt
resources such as transfers of about EUR800m, as well as by
sales of real
estate assets for about EUR100m. This will help contribute to a
balanced budget.
Debt: In its central scenario, Fitch estimates Naples' stock of
debt at EUR2.6bn
for 2015-2017 (or 210% of operating revenue), including EUR1.3bn
of subsidised
borrowing in 2013-2015 from the national government via Cassa
Depositi and
Prestiti (CDP; BBB+/Stable) to pay down commercial liabilities.
Naples has 98%
of its loans at fixed interest rates while debt service
requirements absorb 10%
of its revenue
Management: Following an extraordinary clean-up of outstanding
receivables and
payables, the fund balance yielded an adjusted deficit of
EUR0.5bn over the
summer 2015. This is not expected to add significant pressure to
Naples' budget,
given the long-term timeframe allowed by law to restore the fund
balance.
Fitch takes a positive view of the administration's commitment
to streamline its
cost structure, and to restructure its subsidiaries, which
should help alleviate
the contingent liabilities burden. Tax and fees collection
remains problematic,
although the replacement of part of the property tax on primary
homes with
national subsidies drafted by the 2016 Stability Law will partly
provide relief
to municipalities facing low tax collection rates. Fitch will
continue to
monitor Naples' cash flow generation, particularly since
improving tax and fee
collection (80% in 2014) is one of the administration's
priorities.
Economy: Fitch expects GDP to have remained stagnant in 2015,
with an employment
rate close to 40% (56% at national level). As the capital of the
Region of
Campania it is one of the largest municipalities in southern
Italy. Construction
and real estate markets remain weak and Fitch does not expect a
recovery before
2017, while traditionally strong tourism flows, structural funds
for economic
development (EU), and increasing exports (mainly metal, clothing
and
agricultural products and channelled trades from its port)
should stimulate the
local economy over the medium term, albeit without significant
impact on tax
revenue collection.
Institutional Framework: Fitch considers inter-governmental
relations as
neutral. While Naples is a contributor to Italy's consolidation
efforts to
balance the national accounts, the city benefits from support,
such as
equalisation transfers (EUR320m in 2015, or about 25% of
forecasted revenue)
from the central government to offset its weaker-than-national
average fiscal
capacity. It also benefits from the implementation of a 10-year
recovery plan
under the national audit body, Corte dei Conti, to replenish the
statutory fund
balance deficit posted in 2011.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if debt and equivalents rise
towards 2.5x of
operating revenues. A downgrade could also stem from a failure
to increase tax
and fees collection rates towards 95% over the medium term.
Adverse changes to
the preferential payment mechanism protecting financial lenders
could lead to a
downgrade, possibly by multiple notches.
Factors that may result in positive rating action include a fall
in financial
debt back towards 1x of the budget and a recovering economy that
would support
stronger fiscal performance with an operating margin rising
towards 20%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
