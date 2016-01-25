(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 25 (Fitch) A variety of challenges including
online
competition, reduced mall traffic and spending shifts to
consumer services will
continue to constrain the overall performance of many leveraged
retailers,
despite growth in consumer spending, according to the fifth
edition of Fitch
Ratings' 'High Yield Retail Checkout' report.
Fitch expects consumer spending will grow 3-4%, in line with the
3% expected in
2015. Department stores, which serve as anchor tenants to major
regional malls,
and categories such as consumer electronics, toys, office
supplies, grocery,
and, more recently, apparel, are facing the most competition
from online
retailers and discounters.
E-commerce sales currently account for approximately 14% of
retail sales but
almost 50% of retail sales growth. Fitch expects online sales
will grow in the
low teens over the next couple of years and surpass $300 billion
in 2016, while
sales excluding online will grow at a modest 1.5%-2%. An intense
promotional
environment is therefore a permanent reality as retailers fight
for a share of
this modest growth.
Issuers with positive trajectory include Burlington Stores,
Inc.; J.C. Penney
Company Inc.; Kate Spade & Company, and Levi Strauss & Co. These
issuers should
continue to see growth in both top-line and EBITDA, and see
further improvement
in their credit metrics over the next 12-24 months.
Issuers with negative trajectory include Sears Holdings
Corporation; Claire's
Stores, Inc.; Toys 'R' Us, Inc., and 99 Cents Only Stores LLC,
which will
continue to face significant pressure on their businesses.
J.Crew Group, Inc;
The Men's Wearhouse, Inc., and Neiman Marcus Group LTD LLC have
seen reductions
in sales and EBITDA, but liquidity is comfortable in the near
term.
Fitch Ratings' 'High Yield Retail Checkout' report provides a
comprehensive
analysis of the leveraged finance retail sector, including
company profiles of
the 23 largest high-yield retail and apparel companies. Each
profile contains
Fitch's assessment of the business and financial profile, and a
detailed capital
structure, debt organizational chart, and covenant analysis for
the following
companies:
:
99 Cents Only Stores LLC
Ascena Retail Group, Inc.
Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (The)
Burlington Stores, Inc.
Claire's Stores, Inc.
Dollar Tree, Inc.
GNC Holdings Inc.
Gymboree Corporation (The)
Hanesbrands Inc.
J.C. Penney Company, Inc.
J.Crew Group Inc.
Kate Spade & Company
Levi Strauss & Co.
L Brands, Inc.
Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (The)
Michaels Stores, Inc.
NBTY, Inc.
Neiman Marcus Group LTD Inc.
PVH Corp.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sears Holdings Corporation
SUPERVALU Inc.
Toys 'R' Us, Inc.
The full report 'High Yield Retail Checkout' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'. Fitch's 2016 outlook report for the U.S.
retail sector
is also available.
