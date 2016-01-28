(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank
Limited's (KWB,
'AA'/Positive/'F1+') NZD 191m of outstanding mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'.
The Outlook is Stable. These covered bonds are guaranteed by
Kiwi Covered Bond
Trust Limited, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle
established under the
laws of New Zealand.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on: KWB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA'; the
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3; and the highest
nominal asset
percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (60.6%), as KWB's
Short-Term IDR is above
'F3'. This provides a large buffer when compared to Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP
of 90% supporting a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for
recoveries given
default of the covered bonds. This is equal to the maximum AP
set in the
programme documentation. The Outlook on the covered bonds'
reflects the
significant buffer against downgrade of the issuer's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.1% is driven by the asset
disposal loss
component of 13.5% due to the stressed valuation of the entire
cover pool after
an assumed covered bond default. This is followed by the cover
pool's credit
loss of 4.2% in a 'AAA' scenario which has remained stable. The
cash flow
valuation component reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 7.3% due
to the excess
spread available under the programme.
As of 30 November 2015, the cover pool consisted of 2,403 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of NZD316m. Fitch's calculated 'AAA'
expected loss is 4.0%
on the residential mortgage assets, driven by the minimum credit
loss at 'AAA'
in the agency's analysis. The weighted-average (WA) loan/value
ratio (LVR) of
the cover pool is 56.6%, Fitch's calculated WA indexed LVR is
50% and the pool
is seasoned by 57 months.
With only one bond outstanding, the maturity mismatch remains
significant with
the WA residual life of the assets at 11.2 years and the
liability at 5.0 years.
The unchanged D-Cap of 3 reflects Fitch's assessment of
liquidity gap and
systemic risk component, which is the main driver of the D-Cap
assigned. The
assessment reflects the agency's view of the programme's
liquidity gap mitigants
in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and 12 month
extension period
on soft bullet covered bonds.
For programmes that have not publicly issued for more than two
years, Fitch may
adjust the cover pool-specific alternative management component
of the D-Cap,
notably to reflect the risk of OC and asset pool quality not
being maintained by
the issuer. However, the agency has not lowered the D-Cap for
this programme, as
it believes it is unlikely the issuer will provide less support
for this
programme. Furthermore, the programme is registered with the
Reserve Bank of New
Zealand, which in Fitch's view increases the level of oversight
on the
programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of KWB's covered bonds is vulnerable to a
downgrade if KWB's
IDR is downgraded by four notches to 'A-'. The covered bonds'
rating could be
maintained even if the D-Cap was reduced to 0 (full
discontinuity), subject to a
satisfactory level of AP, given the issuer's current IDR of
'AA', which enables
the bonds to reach 'AAA' taking only recoveries into account.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis in a full
rating report, will
shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Kiwibank Limited. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 May 2014)
(pub. 14 May
2014)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
