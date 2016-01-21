(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned a
'BBB-' rating to Hudson Pacific Properties L.P.'s $425 million
unsecured notes
issued through a multi-tranche private placement on Dec. 16,
2015. The $425
million issuance includes $110 million of 4.34% Series A
guaranteed senior notes
(GSNs) due Jan. 2, 2023, $259 million of 4.69% Series B GSNs due
Dec. 16, 2025,
and $56 million of 4.79% Series C GSNs due Dec. 16, 2027. Hudson
Pacific
Properties, L.P. is the operating subsidiary of Hudson Pacific
Properties,
Inc.(HPP or the company).
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Hudson's strong competitive market position
in select
densely populated, supply-constrained office markets in Northern
and Southern
California and the Pacific Northwest. These markets have
favorable demographics
that include population growth, vibrant, highly educated work
forces and
above-average household income levels. The company's sizable
unencumbered asset
pool and appropriate leverage and fixed-charge coverage (FCC)
metrics for the
rating are additional credit strengths.
Tenant industry concentration risk is Fitch's principal credit
concern that
balances Hudson's ratings. Hudson owns office properties that
appeal to the fast
growing technology and media sector tenants, which could exhibit
more volatility
than other industry types. Fitch also views HPP's value-added
acquisition growth
strategy as riskier than purchasing stabilized 'core'
properties, in spite of
the potential for greater returns and the company's successful
track record.
Finally, Hudson's access to unsecured debt capital is less
developed than many
of its investment grade REIT peers, as it consists primarily of
its unsecured
credit facility.
Leverage to Moderate
Fitch expects HPP's leverage to sustain in the low-to-mid-6x
range through 2017.
HPP's leverage was 6.1x based on an annualized run rate of
recurring operating
EBITDA for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015, which is down from
7.0x at Dec. 31,
2014 and 8.7x at Dec. 31, 2013.
Strong FCC
Fitch expects HPP's FCC to sustain in the the mid-to-high-3x
range through 2017,
aided by mid-single-digit cash same-store net operating income
(NOI) growth
(excluding incremental NOI from non-stabilized properties
included in HPP's
same-store pool), incremental NOI from new developments, and the
refinancing of
its preferred stock when it became callable in fourth-quarter
2015 (4Q15). HPP's
FCC was 3.7x for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015, 1.7x at Dec.
31, 2014 and
1.0x at Dec. 31, 2013.
Portfolio Acquisition Enhances Position
Fitch views Hudson's purchase of the EOP Northern California
portfolio from
Blackstone (the EOP portfolio) favorably. The portfolio enjoys a
strong
competitive position due to strict regulatory supply constraints
in California.
HPP should also be able to improve its NOI by stabilizing
occupancy and marking
expiring leases to market. HPP has successfully repositioned
several
non-stabilized office acquisitions during its short public
tenure.
HPP completed the acquisition of the EOP portfolio on April 1,
2015. The
combination more than doubled the company's size and strengthens
HPP's existing
presence in attractive, supply-constrained, west coast markets
by making it the
dominant office owner (25% market share) in select San Francisco
Peninsula/Silicon Valley office submarkets.
Good Contingent Liquidity
The EOP portfolio acquisition provided Hudson with a
high-quality pool of
unencumbered assets with above-average financibility and
saleability
characteristics. Fitch estimates the company's unencumbered
assets cover its net
unsecured debt by 2x based on a direct capitalization approach
of unencumbered
NOI using a stressed 7.75% capitalization rate. Fitch views this
level of
coverage as adequate for the rating.
Adequate Liquidity
HPP maintains an adequate liquidity position. The company's
sources cover its
uses by 1.5x, based on Fitch's base case liquity analysis for
the Oct. 1, 2015
to Dec. 31, 2017 period. HPP's liquidity coverage would improve
to 1.7x assuming
the company refinances maturing mortgages at 80% of current
balances.
HPP has $86.3 million of mortgage maturities and amortization
remaining through
2017 and no unsecured debt maturities. Committed, unfunded
(re)development
expenditures and recurring and non-routine leasing and
maintenance capex,
primarily related to the stabilization of the EOP portfolio,
comprise the
largest uses of capital through 2017 at roughly $260 million as
estimated by
Fitch.
Tenant Industry Concentration Risk
The company has a high proportion of technology and
media-related tenants in its
portfolio, owing to its emphasis on select West Coast office
markets. Fitch
views the company's outsized exposure to tech and new media
tenants as a near-
to medium-term positive given the outsized growth (roughly
double the national
average) in tech-related employment during this recovery.
However, HPP's tenant industry concentration is a moderate
negative to Fitch's
ratings, which are designed to look 'through the cycle' and,
therefore,
incorporate the near certainty of a future tech downturn. Fitch
recognizes that
many of today's leading tech companies provide less
capital-intensive services
and solutions to a diverse industry set. This could reduce the
correlation of
their business performance and cause future tech down cycles to
be less volatile
than in the past. However, access to (venture) capital remains
an inherent
tech-sector risk, in Fitch's view, notwithstanding the greater
diversity of end
industries served.
Value-Add Strategy Risk
HPP's external growth strategy principally centers on the
acquisition and
stabilization of office assets, primarily through some
combination of lease-up
and property redevelopment. Fitch views the relative risk/reward
of value add
acquisitions as being in between 'core' investments and
ground-up development.
HPP had three properties under construction at Sept. 30, 2015
with an estimated
total investment of $260 million, representing 6.5% of
undepreciated gross
assets. The unfunded component was $170.4 million, representing
3.2% of gross
assets. HPP had $150 million of committed construction financing
in-place at
Sept. 30, 2015 available to fund its remaining (re)development
spending
commitments.
Weak But Improving Dividend Coverage
Fitch expects HPP to target a common dividend payout ratio of
approximately 90%
of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) over the rating
horizon. The company's
AFFO payout ratio improved to 91.6% for the year-to-date period
ended Sept. 30,
2015. Prior to 2015, HPP has historically paid a common dividend
in excess of
the company's AFFO, primarily due to the non-stabilized nature
of many of its
assets and the related high level of capex associated with
repositioning and
releasing them. HPP's payout ratio was 153.1% and 1,387% during
2014 and 2013,
respectively.
Improving Unsecured Capital Access
HPP has a short track record as a public company, having gone
public in June
2010. This track record is balanced by the extensive office real
estate and
public REIT management experience of HPP's executive team. HPP's
sale of $425
million of private placement unsecured notes is an important
milestone in the
company's transition to a predominantly unsecured borrowing
strategy that
evidences broader access to unsecured debt capital. Prior to the
company's
inaugural private unsecured notes placement, HPP's unsecured
borrowings were
limited to its three term loans, as well as drawdowns under the
company's
unsecured revolver. However, Fitch continues to view HPP as a
relatively
unseasoned unsecured bond issuer pending further private
placement issuance.
Stable Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that leverage
and FCC will
sustain over the next 12 - 24 months, but remain appropriate for
the rating.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS
--Strong technology sector employment growth and limited new
supply support
continued strong office fundamentals in Hudson's west coast
office markets;
--The company further develops its access to unsecured debt
capital;
--The company continues to unencumber assets as mortgages
mature;
--The company sustains leverage in the low-to-mid 6.0x range and
FCC in the
mid-to-high 3.0x range through 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors could collectively or individually result
in an upgrade to
HPP's ratings and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.5x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3x for several
consecutive quarters.
Conversely, the following factors may result in negative
momentum in the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining above
7.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2x;
--Fitch's expectation for dividends as a percent of AFFO to
sustain above 100%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates HPP as follows:
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'.
Hudson Pacific Properties, L.P.
--IDR 'BBB-';
--$400 million unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--$550 million unsecured term loan 'BBB-';
--$350 million unsecured term loan 'BBB-';
--$550 million unsecured term loan 'BBB-'.
Fitch is withdrawing its rating of 'BB' on Hudson Pacific
Properties' preferred
stock, as these obligations were redeemed and the company does
not plan to issue
preferred stock in the foreseeable future.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: May 8, 2015
