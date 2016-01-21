(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesian
mobile operator PT XL Axiata Tbk's (XL) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. Simultaneously, the
agency has affirmed
XL's National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlooks are
Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Axiata's Support Drives Ratings: XL's 'BBB' rating reflects the
credit strength
of its 66.4% parent, Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata). We use the
top-down method to
assess XL, with Axiata as a basis, to reflect XL's strategic and
financial
importance to its parent. XL accounted for around 33% of
Axiata's revenue and
EBITDA in 9M15.
We believe Axiata has sufficient credit strength to support XL,
as it did by
providing a shareholder loan to XL in its acquisition of PT Axis
Telekom
Indonesia (Axis) in 2014.
Gradual Deleveraging: Fitch expects XL's funds flow from
operations (FFO)
adjusted net leverage to improve to around 3.0x-3.2x in 2016 and
2017 (2014:
3.8x). We believe its profit-oriented strategy and the synergies
post-integration of Axis will drive earnings recovery in the
next two years.
Potential monetisation of XL's remaining towers could also serve
as a catalyst
for further deleveraging.
Low-to-Mid-Single-Digit Growth: XL's revenue for 2016 is likely
to grow at
low-to-mid-single-digit rates, as it focuses on driving
profitability rather
than market share. The new strategy is likely to see operating
EBITDAR margins
stabilising at around 40% in the next two years (2014: 40.5%),
as improving data
yields and average revenue per user (ARPU) help offset the
larger proportion of
lower-margin data services in its revenue mix.
Competition to Stabilise: Fitch expects price discipline to
continue amidst a
more benign competitive environment. Industry consolidation and
smaller telcos'
increasing emphasis on improving profitability have brought more
stability to
data tariffs. In our opinion, telcos are likely to focus on
offering larger data
bundles rather than to compete on price.
Minimal FCF: We think that XL's 2016 cash flow from operations
will be just
sufficient to meet XL's annual capex budget of IDR6.3trn-6.5trn
(2014:
IDR7.1trn), driven by accelerated expansion of its 4G network.
The reassignment
of 1800MHz spectrum for 4G services has now been completed and
should lead to
progressive long-term evolution (LTE) rollout in major cities.
We think XL's
goal to improve data yields may lead to lower capex/revenue
ratios of around
25%-28% in 2016 and 2017 (2014: 30%).
Exposure to Rupiah Depreciation: XL is exposed to rupiah
depreciation, as 50% of
its IDR25.4trn debt as at end-October 2015 is in US dollars, of
which around 47%
is hedged through forward contracts. The remaining 53% of the
dollar-denominated
debt is unhedged, but comprises the USD500m shareholder loan
from Axiata. We see
scope for refinancing of US dollar debt should significant
weakness continue in
the Indonesian rupiah.
LIQUIDITY
Refinancing Needs: XL's IDR3.6trn cash balance as of
end-September 2015 would be
enough to cover its short-term debt maturities of IDR3.3trn over
the next 12
months. However, the company may seek to refinance a portion of
its debt due in
2017, when IDR13trn comprising mainly the USD500m shareholder
loan will fall
due. We believe XL has reasonable refinancing ability, with
access to local
banks and capital markets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to stay relatively flat for 2015, and to grow by
low-to-mid-single-digits in 2016-2017;
- Competition to stabilise as smaller telcos shift emphasis
towards
profitability and away from market share;
- Operating EBITDAR margin of around 40% in 2015-2017; and
- Annual capex/revenue ratio of around 25%-28% in 2015-2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- an upgrade in Fitch's credit view of Axiata will benefit XL's
international
ratings. However, an upgrade of the Foreign-Currency IDR would
be contingent on
Indonesia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB' being upgraded. XL's
Foreign-Currency IDR
is currently at the same level as the Country Ceiling.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- a downgrade of Indonesia's Country Ceiling, which would lead
to a downgrade in
XL's Foreign-Currency IDR
- weakening of linkages with Axiata
- a downgrade of Fitch's credit view of Axiata
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT XL Axiata Tbk
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
IDR5trn sukuk ijarah programme affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
IDR1.5trn issuance of the sukuk ijarah programme affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
