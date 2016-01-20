(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 20 (Fitch) An expected Chapter 11 bankruptcy
filing by Verso
Corp. would boost the mid-January trailing 12-month (TTM) high
yield bond
default rate to 3.7% from 3.4% at year-end 2015, according to
Fitch Ratings. A
filing would affect approximately $2.7 billion of total loan and
bond debt.
Verso has a multilevel capital structure, which has become
unsustainable. The
company announced it had elected to exercise the five-day
payment grace period
for an interest payment on its $731 million NewPage Corp.
subsidiary term loan
on Jan. 14 and the following day said it would forgo making
interest payments on
Verso Paper's 11.75% notes, which have a 30-day grace period.
Verso's bankruptcy filing would be the largest in the
paper/container sector in
over four years since NewPage Corp.'s bankruptcy and would
propel the
paper/container TTM high yield default rate to 6.4%, above its
long-term average
4.4% mark. Fitch does not anticipate widespread paper/container
sector defaults.
If Verso were to default, it would register as one of the
largest recent filings
outside of the energy and metals/mining sectors.
Low bid prices on Verso Holding's unsecured bond issues indicate
the market's
expectations of weak recoveries on their claims in a bankruptcy
or distressed
debt exchange restructuring. The unsecured bond issues at the
holding company
were bid at just over a penny on the dollar, and the 11.75%
senior secured bonds
were offered at pricings ranging from $0.15-$0.18 at the end of
Friday. The $731
million first lien term loan at NewPage was bid at $0.36, also
indicating
well-below-average recovery prospects.
Verso has been struggling from a heavy debt load, weak
performance at some mills
and a secular decline in market demand for coated papers that is
pressuring cash
flows. Sales volumes have decreased for papers used to produce
magazines and
catalogs in the face of competition from electronic publishing
and imports.
Consensual exchanges completed last year did not sufficiently
resolve capital
structure issues. Verso has been exploring potential debt
restructuring
alternatives with a restructuring advisor and holding creditor
discussions to
address its cash flow and liquidity concerns.
This would be the second trip to bankruptcy court for Verso's
NewPage
subsidiary, which Verso acquired in January 2015. As a
stand-alone company,
NewPage filed Chapter 11 in September 2011 and emerged as a
privately held
company in December 2012. In that reorganization, holders of
approximately $1.6
billion of first lien notes converted their notes to new equity
and received an
approximately 56.6% recovery in the form of the new stock.
Second lien debt
holders recovered about 6% on their claim in the prior
bankruptcy.
For additional information, please see our report titled "Fitch
U.S. High Yield
Default Insight: 2016 U.S. High Yield Default Rate Forecast at
4.5%; Energy at
11%," dated December 2015, which is available on our website at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
Fitch Ratings
+1 212 908-0581
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Eric Rosenthal
Senior Director
+1 212 908-0286
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
