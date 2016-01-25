(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Caisse
Centrale Desjardins (CCD) and Capital Desjardins (CD) Inc. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. This affirmation reflects CCD's relatively strong
capital position,
strong asset quality and steady earnings relative to its risk
profile and
business model.
This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the
Canadian Banks Peer
Group, which includes Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS),
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale
DesJardins (CCD),
National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD).
For further discussion, please refer to the Canadian Banks Peer
Review Special
Report to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings for CCD and CD reflect their central position within
the DesJardins
Group (DESJ). CCD and CD are the debt issuing entities for DESJ.
Therefore,
Fitch's ratings for the entities are primarily based on DESJ's
consolidated
operating performance and balance sheet.
The Group's ratings reflect solid and consistent earnings
performance relative
to its cooperative structure. Performance is supported by strong
asset quality
and a dominant retail franchise in Quebec.
The Group continues to hold a relatively high level of Tier 1
capital. Its Tier
1 capital ratio was 15.9% under Basel III at the end of third
quarter 2015
(3Q15) compared to a peer average of 11.1%. Fitch views the
company's strong
capital position as a significant mitigant to potential risks
arising from the
Group's geographic concentration in the province of Quebec, its
loan portfolio
concentration of residential mortgages and a legal structure
that may limit its
ability to access the equity markets compared to peers. Today's
affirmation and
stable outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that DESJ will
consistently maintain
capital ratios at a relatively higher level than peers over the
long-term due to
its unique organizational structure and business model.
In January 2015 DESJ closed on its purchase of State Farm
Canada's (SFC)
businesses in property and casualty (P&C) and life insurance, as
well as its
Canadian mutual fund, loan and living benefits companies. The
Group, which is
now the third largest P&C insurance provider in Canada, is in
the early stages
of integrating SFC's operations into its own. Fitch notes that
financial results
from the transaction thus far have been in line with
expectations and the P&C
business segment accounted for 15% of adjusted surplus earnings
through 3Q15, up
from 12% a year prior.
As previously communicated, Fitch views the transaction as
neutral to DESJ's
rating even as it has increased the Group's geographic
diversification of
earnings and risk while providing an advantage of scale and
strengthens its
position among P&C, life and health insurers in Canada. Similar
to other areas
of the Group, Fitch views the management of the P&C segment as
strong and
expects performance to remain a net positive contributor to
earnings over the
rating horizon. This expectation is incorporated into today's
rating action.
DESJ's returns continue to be reasonable relative to the
company's risk profile
and cooperative structure. DESJ's average annual and quarterly
return on assets
(ROA) typically runs well below many similarly rated banks.
However, Fitch
recognizes the ultimate strategy of a company with a cooperative
structure
differs from a typical corporation in that it does not look to
maximize
shareholder return or return on assets.
Profitability is somewhat constrained by relatively high expense
base which is
driven by the Group's business model. Given its large caisse
network, DESJ has a
higher cost structure than other Canadian and global peer banks,
which weighs on
overall profitability of the group. Like many banks globally, in
the current low
rate environment, management has taken a more aggressive stance
on expenses that
could aid profitability over the long-term. DESJ has worked to
consolidate its
caisses (or branches) as well as centralized many Group
functions in order to
improve efficiencies. Still, Fitch expects its cost structure to
remain
relatively high over the near to intermediate term.
DESJ's credit quality remains very strong on both a relative and
absolute basis.
Fitch views DESJ's pristine asset quality as supportive of its
relatively high
rating. The Group's ratio of gross impaired loans to total loans
stood at 0.36%
compared to a peer average of 0.57%. Fitch believes the Group
has maintained a
relatively conservative risk appetite and maintained focus on
its primary
borrower - the homeowner in Quebec. This strategy, in the past,
has led to
significantly fewer credit losses compared to its domestic and
foreign
competitors. Fitch observes that business and government loans
are up 8%
year-over-year relative to the peer group average growth rate of
17%. These
loans made up 22.2% of total loans at 3Q15, essentially flat
over the last year.
Meanwhile residential mortgages, which continue to account for
nearly two-third
of the Group's loan portfolio increased 5% from 3Q14.
Fitch still expects some plateauing or cooling of the Canadian
housing market,
which should adversely impact all Canadian banks' asset quality,
including
DESJ's. And while the Group has a relatively low level of
insured mortgages to
total mortgages at 34%, Fitch's views its aforementioned high
capital ratios,
and the comparatively good average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for
the
conventional mortgage portfolio of 52.8% as of 3Q15 as adequate
mitigates. Also
offsetting this concern is that Quebec has been a slower growth
province, and
has not participated as much in the housing price run-up
compared to areas such
as Vancouver and Toronto.
Liquidity and liquidity risk management are strong. The Group
has maintained a
Basel III liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) in excess of 120%,
well-above peers.
The company enjoys dominant market share for retail deposits in
Quebec.
Moreover, it has also found sustained success in the global
capital markets for
its debt at good pricing. While DESJ, as well as its Canadian
bank peers,
continues to rely heavily on wholesale funding relative to
similarly sized and
rated banks in the United States, DESJ's liquidity risk
management practices
reasonably mitigate related risks, in Fitch's view.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of the CCD's Support Rating (SR) of '2' and
Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's view that the likelihood of
support remains
relatively high for Canadian Banks due to their systemic
importance in the
country, significant concentration overall of Canadian banking
assets amongst
the institutions noted above, which account for over 90% of
total banking
assets, the large size of the banking sector with banking assets
at 2.1x
Canada's GDP, and the Canadian banks' position as key providers
of financial
services to the domestic economy.
In Fitch's view, Canadian banking authorities through the CDIC
Act, have wide
latitude to resolve a troubled bank including re-capitalizing an
institution,
creating a bridge bank, or imposing losses on creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced demonstrated by Department
of Finance
consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as
Canadian
banking regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a
large financial
institution failing. This is evidenced by the issuance of
non-viability
contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given
regulatory
authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that
demonstrate the
Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state
support for
banks going forward.
CCD's IDRs and senior debt ratings do not benefit from support
because IDR is
currently above its SRF.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt issued by the CD is notched down from CCD's
IDRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of the instrument's nonperformance and
relative loss
severity risk profile. Subordinated debt is typically notched
down from the
issuing entity's Viability Rating (VR). In the absence of a VR,
as is the case
with CCD, the issuances are notched from the entity's long-term
IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and SENIOR DEBT
Given the already high ratings of the group, Fitch notes that
there is very
limited upside to current ratings.
CCD's Stable Outlook encompasses Fitch's expectation that its
earnings will
remain consistent over the rating time horizon and able to
adequately augment
capital such that capital ratios are maintained well-above
Canadian bank peers.
CCD's ratings continue to sensitive to the growth of its
insurance business
lines, namely through its recent acquisition of SFC which is
still being
integrated into CCD's operations. To the extent that Fitch
observes ineffective
integration efforts, negative rating pressure could be placed on
CCD's current
rating or Rating Outlook. This could be measured through metrics
such as
customer and/or agent retention over the long-term. Moreover,
Fitch expects the
Canadian P&C market to continue to consolidate. While Fitch
expects CCD to be a
participant in this consolidation over the long-term, we also
expect
acquisitions to be reasonable in price and CCD's core
competencies. To the
extent that CCD partakes in M&A activity that does not fit these
attributes
and/or results in earnings and capital metrics that are not
commensurate with
expectations, Fitch could take negative rating action.
Fitch believes CCD is well-positioned to handle a cooling
Canadian economy and
housing market given the aforementioned characteristics of its
mortgage
portfolio and its high capital ratios. Fitch does note, however,
that should
Fitch's expectations of the slowing of the Canadian housing
market change, both
nationally and with respect to the province of Quebec, there
could be pressure
on the Group's ratings or Rating Outlook.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be
some level of
support for Canadian Banks going forward although this has been
weakened given
credible resolution framework. Although Canadian authorities
have taken steps to
improve resolution powers and tools, they maintain a flexible
approach to bank
resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's
has to some
extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under
the CDIC ACT as
well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Fitch's view on support could change should the CDIC Act
diminish powers of the
CDIC to recapitalize a failing institutions leading to a
downgrade of the SR and
SRF.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the IDRs
of CCD.
Fitch has affirmed the following:
Caisse Centrale Desjardins
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Support at '2';
--Support Floor at 'BBB-'.
Capital Desjardins, Inc.
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
