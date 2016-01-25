(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Bank
of Nova Scotia's
(BNS) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-' and 'F1+'
respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the
Canadian Banks Peer
Group, which includes Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS),
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale
DesJardins (CCD),
National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD).
For further discussion, please refer to the Canadian Banks Peer
Review Special
Report to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of BNS' ratings reflects the company's good
earnings performance
over time accompanied by a stable earnings contribution from its
international
deposit and lending platforms throughout Latin America, the
Caribbean, Central
America, South America, and Asia. Earnings from less developed
countries
constituted 28% of net income as of the end of fiscal year 2015.
Fitch believes the stability of this earnings diversity has
helped support the
company's overall ratings. This is particularly important should
there be
weakness in the company's Canadian operations due to either a
slowing housing
market or the impact of lower oil prices on the company's
commercial lending
operations. BNS's earnings performance could be sheltered.
At the same time, Fitch acknowledges that BNS's operations in
largely less
developed international countries exposes the company to
comparatively higher
geopolitical and foreign exchange risk than other similarly
rated Canadian or
global peer banks. To date, however Fitch believes these risks
have been well
managed.
Further supporting today's rating action is the company's
healthy Basel III
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.3%, which grew in the
wake of the
company's sale of its stake in CI Investments, an asset manager
in Canada.
Fitch believes this additional capital should shelter the
company's balance
sheet in the event of economic stress, in either its domestic or
international
markets.
BNS - as well as other Canadian Banks - continues to benefit
from a strong and
diverse funding profile which is supportive to ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of BNS's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' reflect
Fitch's view that
the likelihood of support remains high for Canadian Banks due to
their systemic
importance in the country, significant concentration overall of
Canadian banking
assets, which account for over 90% of total banking assets, the
large size of
the banking sector with banking assets at 2.1x Canada's GDP, and
Canadian Banks'
position as key providers of financial services to the economy.
In Fitch's view, Canadian banking authorities, through the CDIC
Act, have wide
latitude to resolve a troubled bank situation including
re-capitalizing the
institution, creating a bridge bank, or imposing losses on
creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
D-SIFIs in Canada has been reduced, as demonstrated by a
Department of Finance
consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as
banking
regulators seek to protect taxpayers from the risk of a large
financial
institution failing. This is evidenced by the issuance of
non-viable contingent
capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given regulatory
authorities under
the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that demonstrate the
Canadian government's
progress in reducing the propensity of state support for banks
going forward.
BNS's IDRs and senior debt ratings do not benefit from support
because their
Viability Ratings (VRs) are all currently above their SRFs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BNS and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from the VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
BNS's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'aa-' for loss
severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
The preferred securities of Scotia Capital Trust are
non-cumulative preferred
securities which are notched five below the VR, made up of two
notches for
non-performance and three notches for loss severity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Given the already high level of BNS's ratings, Fitch notes that
potential upside
for ratings is viewed as minimal over a medium-term time
horizon.
Fitch notes that BNS has comparatively higher energy exposure
relative to
domestic peers. At fiscal year-end 2015, pipeline, oil, & gas
loans amount to
approximately 10% of business and government loans for BNS
compared to a
Canadian peer group average of 5% of business and government
loans. As such,
BNS's ratings would be more sensitive to growth in
gross-impaired loans in its
energy portfolio relative to peers.
Additionally, while the contribution to earnings from less
developed markets has
resulted in good and stable earnings performance for BNS and
supportive to its
high ratings, should currencies or economic conditions begin to
fluctuate such
that Fitch believes it will result in higher earnings
volatility, this could
also be a catalyst for a negative rating action.
Similarly, BNS' ratings would be sensitive in the event that the
company makes
an acquisition that either erodes regulatory or tangible capital
ratios or
creates the potential for more overall earnings volatility.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
A SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be
some level of
support for the Canadian Banks going forward, although it has
been weakened
given existing resolution powers and expected bail-in
legislation. Although
Canadian authorities have taken steps to improve resolution
powers and tools,
they maintain a flexible approach to bank resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFIs
has to some extent
relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under the CDIC
ACT as well as
the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Furthermore, continued regulatory action to ensure sufficient
contingent capital
has been implemented for all Canadian banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings; with a Stable Outlook:
Bank of Nova Scotia
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Market-linked notes at 'AA-';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--VR at 'aa-';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'.
Scotiabank Capital Trust
--Trust Securities at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
