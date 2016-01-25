(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
National Bank of Canada's (NBC) ratings reflect the company's
strong asset
quality and stable operating performance. NBC's ratings are
further supported by
its ample liquidity profile and favorable market share in its
primary market of
Quebec. They are constrained by lower regulatory capital levels
and limited
company profile relative to higher rated Canadian bank peers. As
the smallest of
the 'Big Six' Canadian, NBC lacks the scale and geographic
diversity benefiting
larger Canadian competitors.
During 2015, NBC reported solid earnings driven primarily by
continued growth in
earning assets and wealth management. The wealth management
segment in
particular reported a significant increase in income from both
organic growth
and earnings realized from its acquisition of TD Waterhouse
Institutional
Services. Fitch views NBC's continued success in the wealth
management
positively as it underscores management's successful execution
of a disciplined
strategy to expand its wealth management platform across Canada.
NBC's asset quality continues to outperform Canadian banking
peers. Like
Canadian bank peers, NBC's asset quality performance has
benefited from the
continued strength of Canada's economy. Given cyclical lows on
impaired loans
and credit losses coupled with historically high consumer
indebtedness, Fitch
expects some level of asset quality deterioration as economic
growth slows and
credit conditions normalize.
NBC's ratings are also supported by the bank's strong market
position, deposit
market share and brand recognition in its primary market of
Quebec. Fitch
generally views the Quebec economy as less volatile given its
slightly weaker
historic growth and lower household indebtedness relative to the
broader
Canadian economy. While NBC's franchise in Quebec presents some
competitive
advantages in its core market, NBC is particularly sensitive to
any
idiosyncratic stress in Quebec's economy due to its relative
lack of geographic
diversity.
NBC's ratings continue to be constrained by lower capital levels
and weaker
profitability than Canadian banking peers. While Fitch views
NBC's capital as a
sufficient cushion in an adverse economic scenario, NBC is more
vulnerable in
severe stress tests than higher rated peers given its lower
capital base.
Furthermore, NBC's earnings profile includes a growing portion
of revenue
derived from financial markets segment, which Fitch views as a
more volatile
sector.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of the NBC's Support Rating (SR) of '2' and
Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's view that the likelihood of
support remains
relatively high for Canadian Banks due to their systemic
importance in the
country, significant concentration overall of Canadian banking
assets amongst
the institutions noted above, which account for over 90% of
total banking
assets, the large size of the banking sector with banking assets
at 2.1x
Canada's GDP, and the Canadian banks' position as key providers
of financial
services to the domestic economy.
In Fitch's view, Canadian banking authorities through the CDIC
Act, have wide
latitude to resolve a troubled bank including re-capitalizing an
institution,
creating a bridge bank, or imposing losses on creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced demonstrated by Department
of Finance
consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as
Canadian
banking regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a
large financial
institution failing. This is evidenced by the issuance of
non-viability
contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given
regulatory
authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that
demonstrate the
Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state
support for
banks going forward.
NBC's IDRs and senior debt ratings do not benefit from support
because their
Viability Ratings (VRs) are all currently above their SRFs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by NBC and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
NBC's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'aa-' for loss
severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
The preferred securities of NBC Asset Trust are non-cumulative
preferred
securities which are notched five below the VR, made up of two
notches down for
non-performance and three notches down for loss severity.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies including
National Bank of
Canada New York are reviewed as part of the Canadian Bank peer
review factor in
a high probability of support from parent institutions to the
subsidiaries. This
reflects that performing parent banks have very rarely allowed
subsidiaries to
default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand,
management,
financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary
defaults.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
NBC's ratings are solidly situated at their current level.
However, significant
growth into new markets outside Canada or outsized growth in
new, higher risk
segments could potentially pressure the ratings.
NBC's ratings are highly sensitive to the company's stable
earnings and credit
quality. Outsized losses and or performance volatility with
respect to NBC's
financial markets business would be viewed negatively,
particularly if the
business grows to represent a significant portion of NBC's
revenues. Moreover, a
housing shock concentrated in the province of Quebec that
results in adverse
loan performance and capital impairment may also result in a
negative credit
action.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be
some level of
support for Canadian Banks going forward although this has been
weakened given
credible resolution framework. Although Canadian authorities
have taken steps to
improve resolution powers and tools, they maintain a flexible
approach to bank
resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's
has to some
extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under
the CDIC ACT as
well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Fitch's view on support could change should the CDIC Act
diminish powers of the
CDIC to recapitalize a failing institutions leading to a
downgrade of the SR and
SRF.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
The preferred securities of NBC Asset Trust preferred
securities, which Fitch
gives five notches from NBC's VR given management and regulatory
authorities'
powers to suspend dividends.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings including National
Bank of Canada
New York Branch are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs
of the banks.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
National Bank of Canada
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--VR at 'a+';
--Senior debt at 'A+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'.
National Bank of Canada New York Branch
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
NBC Asset Trust
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB-'.
