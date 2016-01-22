(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 22 (Fitch) Gaming issuers' have generally good
liquidity that
address most near-term maturity needs, according to Fitch
Ratings. We do not
anticipate any major liquidity-driven defaults in the near term
despite the
weakened state of the US high-yield market. Issuers with the
biggest development
pipelines, notably Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and MGM International
(MGM), have
pre-funded their needs. Financially weaker issuers with
intermediate maturities,
notably Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority (MTGA) and Scientific
Games (SGMS), will
address maturities per Fitch's base case forecasts.
Fitch believes that Wynn has ample liquidity. As of Sept. 30,
2015, Wynn had
$2.8 billion of liquidity, not including $875 million of yet
drawn delay
draw-term loans for its Wynn Everett project and $250 million of
available-for-sale securities. This liquidity plus approximately
$600 million of
discretionary run-rate annual FCF is enough to address Wynn's $6
billion
development pipeline.
Wynn has no near-term maturities and its only current financial
covenant is for
the Macau credit facility, which excludes the debt at Wynn
Resorts Ltd, the Hong
Kong-listed parent of the Macau subsidiary. Macau's covenant is
5.5x in 2016 and
will step down to 5.25x in 2017 relative to Fitch's forecast of
4.2x and 3.6x,
respectively. Wynn's facility allows for equity cures.
As of January 2016, Fitch estimates MGM's development capex
commitments through
2018 at $3.2 billion. During this period, the company has $2.2
billion in
maturities, excluding the senior secured debt, leaving MGM with
about $5.4
billion in funding needs. Macau's needs are fully funded with a
$1.45 billion
undrawn revolver. Assuming MGM's US revolver gets extended, US
needs can be met
with $2 billion of available liquidity and $600 million-$900
million per year of
domestic FCF, including CityCenter and Borgata JV distributions,
as well as $150
million-$350 million in dividends from MGM Macau to MGM per
year.
MGM's liquidity could become a moot point if the company moves
forward with its
plan to contribute its assets to MGM Growth Partners. Under
those circumstances,
we believe MGM will repay its 2016 maturities and amend its
credit facility.
SGMS's 2018 and 2020 subordinated note maturities could be
problematic given the
distressed level at which its bonds are trading. However, SGMS
has $534 million
in liquidity with no maturities prior to when these notes come
due, and we
believe the company should generate positive FCF in 2016 (we
estimate $150
million). With respect to the $250 million 2018 maturity, Fitch
forecasts that
SGMS will have adequate availability on its revolver ($432
million) to address
this issue. The revolver matures a month after the 2018
subordinated note, and
there should be enough cushion in SGMS's financial covenant to
make the draw.
MTGA has a sizable $780 million maturity in calendar year 2019.
In the interim,
aggregate maturities of approximately $300 million over the next
three years
could be funded between $76 million available under its revolver
and estimated
cumulative FCF of over $340 million. The interim maturities
include an $82
million term loan A balloon payment in November 2018.
The 2019 maturity wall mainly consists of term loan B and is
subject to certain
extension conditions being met, mainly the refinancing of the
11% subordinated
notes. The 2019 maturity will coincide with two to three
competitive facilities
opening in Massachusetts. Fitch conservatively estimates that
leverage through
MTGA's secured debt will be manageable, around 3.5x, at the
point of the term
loan maturity pro forma for competitive openings. Leverage could
be slightly
lower when including potential distributions and fees related to
the Cowlitz
Tribe's casino project, which MTGA is helping to develop.
