(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of China South City Holdings Limited (CSC)
to 'B' from
'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The company's senior unsecured
rating and the
rating on its outstanding US dollar senior notes have also been
downgraded to
'B' from 'B+' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Fitch downgraded CSC's rating due to its deteriorating credit
profile amid weak
industry demand. The Stable Outlook reflects that CSC has the
intention and
flexibility to slow its pace of development and reduce selling,
general and
administrative (SG&A) expenses gradually, while increasing its
non-property
development income. We expect its leverage to stabilise around
45%-50% if it can
maintain contracted sales at the January-December 2015 level of
CNY5bn-6bn
(HKD6bn-7bn). The ratings of China South City are supported by
its unique
business model, close collaboration with local governments, a
long track record
in integrated trade-centre development supported by an
experienced management
team, and sufficient liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Industry Demand: Demand in the trade and logistics centre
sector has been
weak since the end of 2014 due to SMEs' poor sentiment towards
investment amid
weaker economic growth, slower relocation demand, delays in the
completion of
transportation networks by local governments, and lower investor
appetite. CSC's
contracted sales for the nine months to December 2015 fell 42.5%
yoy to CNY4.4bn
(HKD5.2bn). Demand from SME buyers and investors is likely to
continue to be
lacklustre if the weak economic environment persists and local
governments'
continue to rein in infrastructure spending. Fitch expects CSC's
contracted
sales to shrink to CNY5bn-6bn in the financial year ended March
2016 (FY16),
from about CNY10bn in FY14 and FY15.
Higher Leverage: CSC's leverage, measured by net debt / adjusted
inventory, rose
to 44.5% at end-September 2015 from 37.3% at end-March 2015,
because of slower
sales and increased construction FY15 to grow its business
scale. Construction
slowed down in 1HFY16, with CSC's properties under development
and unsold
completed properties (including investment properties) declining
to 13.3 million
square metres (sqm) as at end-September 2015 from 13.9 million
sqm at end-March
2015.
Fitch expects leverage to hover between 45% and 50% over the
next two years due
to CSC's plan to reduce inventory by slowing development and
selling more
completed stocks in 2016 while continuing investment property
development. CSC's
extensive land resources of 17 million sqm available for future
development also
give it flexibility to refrain from land purchases.
Fragmented and Competitive Market: CSC's average selling price
(ASP) may come
under pressure because the industry is fragmented with many
small players, and
its trade centres face competition from nearby wholesale/trade
centre projects
within the same city and government-supported projects in nearby
cities. CSC's
brand name and low land costs give it a stronger competitive
position and
mitigate this risk.
Collaboration with Government Supports Sustainability: CSC's
continued
cooperation with local governments gives it the benefits of low
land costs
(1HFY16: CNY296/sqm), infrastructure support, government grants
and favourable
policies that minimise project execution risks. In the recent
market downturn,
government grants increased to HKD870m in FY15 and HKD686m in
1HFY16 from HKD28m
in FY14. This allowed the company to maintain EBITDA margin at
33% in 1HFY16
even though SG&A rose 30% to HKD1.02bn and revenue dropped 58%
to HKD2.15bn.
Fitch expects CSC's EBITDA margin to be above 30% in the next
one to two years,
which gives the company buffer to absorb volatility in ASPs.
Business Model Offers Competitive Edge: CSC's business profile
is supported by
the fundamental strength of its trade centres, which offer
physical, online and
logistics elements. CSC's business model of providing a full
range of integrated
value-added services and facilities to tenants, strategically
positioned
projects in provincial capitals and large economic centres, and
proven success
of the business model in its flagship property, CSC Shenzhen,
give it a stronger
competitive position in a fragmented market.
Growing Non-development Income: CSC targets to increase its
non-development
income - stemming from rental, property management, logistic and
warehouse,
outlets and e-commerce related to its trade centre projects -
from HKD1.1bn in
FY15 to HKD1.5bn in FY16 and HKD2bn in FY17. CSC's
non-development income rose
63% yoy to HKD603m in 1HFY16, and the non-development income
coverage of
interest reached 0.6x. The diversification into non-development
business
smoothed sales volatility, reduced operational risk, and
provided stronger cash
flow quality compared to peers. However, adjusted
non-development EBITDA margin
remains low at around 20-30% in 1HFY16 after taking into account
estimated SG&A
and other costs. Fitch expects SG&A costs to decrease and EBITDA
coverage from
non-development businesses to increase as the trade centre
projects mature.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CSC include:
- Contracted sales to remain weak at HKD6bn-7bn in FY16-FY17.
- Non-development income to increase to HKD1.5bn in FY16 and
HKD2bn in FY17.
- Capital expenditure to decline to HKD8bn-9bn per year in
FY16-FY017.
- Government grants to reach HKD1.3bn in FY16 and HKD0.8bn in
FY17.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Substantial decrease in contracted sales
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20%
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained at above 50% (with
investment property
valued at cost)
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Total contracted sales sustained at above CNY10bn a year
- EBITDA margin sustained at above 30% (1HFY16: 33.1%)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained at below 40% (with
investment property
valued at cost) (1HFY16: 44.5%)
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained at above 0.5x (1HFY16:
0.3x)
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: CSC has the flexibility to rein in its
rapid development
should sales come in below the company's expectations. Fitch
expects CSC to
maintain sufficient liquidity with available cash of HKD10.8bn
and unutilised
credit facilities of HKD6bn end-September 2015 to meet the
repayment of its
short-term borrowings (HKD12.1bn) and land acquisitions.
CSC's issuance in the onshore bond market has also alleviated
its refinancing
pressure and lowered its average borrowing cost to 6.5% at
end-September 2015
from 6.8% at end-March 2015. The group also issued an additional
CNY3bn of
onshore corporate bonds due 2019 at 5.98% coupon on 15 January
2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
China South City Holdings Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating downgraded to
'B' from 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'B' from
'B+'; Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'
Rating on USD125m 13.50% senior unsecured bond due 2017
downgraded to 'B' from
'B+'
Rating on USD400m 8.25% senior unsecured bond due 2019
downgraded to 'B' from
'B+'
