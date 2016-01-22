(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 21 (Fitch) The proposed purchase of 20% of
Security Bank
Corporation (Security Bank; BB/Stable) by Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU;
A/Stable) would strengthen the credit profile of the
Philippines-based bank,
says Fitch Ratings.
The new strategic partnership between the two banks and stake
sale announced on
14 January 2016 would provide mid-sized Security Bank with
access to the client
network, product suite and technical know-how of Japan's largest
bank by assets.
It would also bring an additional PHP36.9bn in fresh equity,
which would make
Security Bank the fifth-largest commercial bank in the
Philippines by
shareholders' equity.
BTMU's proposed capital injection would boost Security Bank's
common equity Tier
1 (CET1) ratio to 22.5% on a pro-forma basis from 12.7% at
end-September 2015,
significantly enhancing the Philippine bank's ability to absorb
higher credit
losses in times of stress and fund further growth. The addition
of two BTMU
appointees to Security Bank's board could also improve the
governance checks and
balances within the bank.
Security Bank plans to accelerate its growth ambitions following
the
transaction, and aims to roughly double its branch network to
500-600 branches
and more than quadruple its loan portfolio by 2020, to attain
8%-9% of system
loans and deposits from its current 4% market share. If Security
Bank can
maintain sufficiently prudent underwriting standards and risk
controls, and
preserve its balance sheet strength throughout such an
expansion, its enhanced
franchise could lift its rating profile.
For the present, however, the declared growth targets are
ambitious, and we see
risks to the bank's asset quality and earnings performance if
its underwriting,
risk management and technology infrastructures were to lag
behind its rapid
expansion plans. This is despite our assessment that the bank's
current lending
policies and risk framework appear generally robust and have
contributed to its
better asset quality and profitability relative to peers over
the years.
Rapid growth is likely to erode Security Bank's post-deal
capitalisation over
time, but we expect its capital ratios to nonetheless remain
reasonably high
over the next two to three years. Brisk asset growth also raises
the question of
how it will be funded, and the bank's funding structure -
currently healthy with
a loan/deposit ratio of 78.7% and a majority deposit-funded
balance sheet - may
be weakened if the bank is unable to boost deposits sufficiently
to keep pace
with its lending.
The tie-up could open up new business avenues to Security Bank
in the form of
trade finance, cash management and other lending opportunities
to the Japanese
business community in the Philippines. Japan remains one of the
Philippines'
largest trading partners, accounting for over 20% of the
Philippines' exports,
ahead of the United States and China.
We believe the Philippines' promising growth prospects, backed
by a young,
English-speaking population and relatively low credit
penetration make it an
attractive investment destination for foreign banks and
investors, and expect
continued interest from foreign banks seeking an entry into the
market. A number
of regional banks have sought branch licenses over the past
12-18 months, while
Taiwan-based Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd. in late 2014
acquired a 20% stake in
mid-sized Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (BB/Stable).
The transaction is expected to be completed by the first half of
2016, subject
to regulatory approval.
Contact:
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Kuok Ming Soh
Analyst
+65 6796 7237
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research
2016 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.