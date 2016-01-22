(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Hydoo International Holding Limited
(Hydoo) to 'B-' from
'B'. The Outlook is Stable. The Chinese property developer's
senior unsecured
rating and the rating on its outstanding USD100m senior notes
have also been
downgraded to 'B-' from 'B' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that sales of trade centre
and logistic
property in China will be depressed in the next 18-24 months due
to slower
macro-economic growth, declining local government spending on
infrastructure,
and lower investor appetite. Fitch believes that Hydoo's
performance will track
the industry's over this period given its small scale and its
focus on
lower-tier cities. As a result, Hydoo will likely achieve
contracted sales below
CNY6.5bn in 2016 and 2017, which will also mean that its
leverage, as measured
by net debt/adjusted inventory, will be sustained above 30%.
These were
guidelines for a negative rating action when Hydoo was rated at
'B'.
The Stable Outlook reflects Hydoo's flexibility in its land
purchases, which
will help it to maintain a leverage of no higher than 30%, and
its adequate
liquidity position.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Demand for Trade Centres: Contracted sales for trade centre
and logistic
developers have been weak in 2015. This has been driven by
China's growth
slowdown, resulting in SMEs adopting a wait-and-see approach to
their
investments. In addition, relocation demand and the progress in
infrastructure
development around Hydoo's projects by local government have
decelerated. We
expect the weak sales for Chinese trade centre and logistic
developers to
persist in the next 18-24 months amid the challenging market.
Lower-Tier Cities More Risky: Hydoo's trade centres are mainly
in Tier 3 and
Tier 4 cities spread across 10-12 cities to tap relocation and
urbanisation
demand. Fitch believes sales are more volatile in these cities
than in more
developed cities, and demand may reach saturation faster due to
the smaller
populations and GDP in these economies. Sales for the subsequent
phases of
Hydoo's large-scale integrated trade centre projects (those that
are 400,000
square metres or larger) would hinge on continued urbanisation,
which may slow
because of greater market uncertainty.
Increasing Leverage: Fitch believes Hydoo's leverage will rise
to above 30% by
2016 from quite a low level of 18% at end-1H15 because of slower
sales and
increased construction to expand its business scale. Hydoo's
leverage will
continue to increase until its sales can be sustained above
CNY6.5bn because of
continued capex, even if it reduces land acquisitions. Hydoo's
large land bank
of 10 million sqm available for future development gives it
flexibility in
cutting land purchases.
Convertible Bond Redemption Pressures Liquidity: Pingan Real
Estate Capital
Limited, the sole noteholder of Hydoo's USD120m (about CNY790m)
convertible
bond, on 14 January 2016 redeemed USD40m of the bond, and
revised the terms of
the bond to allow early redemption from 11 January 2016. Hydoo's
liquidity is
sufficient with unrestricted cash balances of CNY1.4bn to cover
short-term debt
of CNY801m at end-1H15. Hydoo also has unutilised uncommitted
bank facilities of
CNY26.55bn at end-1H15. However, the risk that Pingan could
redeem the
convertible bond early will continue to pressure Hydoo's
short-term liquidity.
Low Recurring Non-Development Income: Hydoo's business profile
is constrained by
its focus on trade centre development and low recurring
non-development income.
As of 1H15, rental income contributed to 1% of the revenue. The
lack of
diversification results in Hydoo's weaker cash flow quality and
increases its
operation risk amid industry downturns. If market demand
continues to be weak,
Hydoo may need to trim average selling prices (ASPs) and reduce
margin to speed
up sales, which may materially reduce its operational cash flow
generation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Hydoo
include:
- Contracted sales ASP growth of 5% in 2016
- Growth in contracted sales in terms of gross floor area (GFA)
of 10% in 2016
- EBITDA margin of around 18%-20% over 2015-2017
- Total debt of around CNY5.3bn including convertible bonds in
2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- deterioration in refinancing prospects that has significant
adverse impact on
its liquidity profile
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained above 25%
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory sustained below 40%
- Contracted sales / total debt sustained above 1.5x
- Annual contracted sales sustained above CNY6.5bn in next two
years
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Hydoo International Holding Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating downgraded to
'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'B-' from
'B'; Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'
Rating on USD100m 13.75% senior unsecured bond due 2018
downgraded to 'B-' from
'B'; Recovery Rating of 'RR4'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
