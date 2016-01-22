(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of China, Johannesburg Branch's ZAR3bn domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme's National Long-term rating at 'AAA(zaf)' and National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)' and simultaneously withdrawn these ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS SENIOR DEBT Fitch has withdrawn the programme ratings as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the DMTN programme. The affirmation prior to the withdrawal of ratings reflect Fitch's view that the DMTN programme's National Ratings are driven by Bank of China's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable. Bank of China's IDR is in turn based on an extremely high probability of support, if required, from the Chinese government. In Fitch's view, the Johannesburg branch is an integral part of the legal entity, Bank of China. RATING SENSITIVITIES SENIOR DEBT Not applicable Contact: Primary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Katie Chen Associate Director +861 08517 2135 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 9131 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.