(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia's
long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'
with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the issue ratings on Armenia's
senior unsecured
foreign currency bonds at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'BB-'
and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' rating reflects the following factors:
Armenia's ratings are supported by its relatively high human
development and
governance indicators, favourable business climate and
increasing economic
resilience. However, they are weighed down by vulnerabilities to
external
shocks, high levels of external and foreign currency debt and
political risks.
The Armenian economy is vulnerable to external shocks and has
been adversely
affected by the recession in Russia and drop in global commodity
prices, which
caused severe financial pressure in late 2014 and a sharp
contraction in
domestic demand in 2015. In 2014 Russia accounted for 80% of
remittances (14% of
GDP), 20% of exports and 44% of FDI; while copper accounted for
22% of exports,
and other metals, minerals and gold for another 26%. Total
remittances dropped
by 33% YoY - the equivalent of 4.5% of GDP - in the first three
quarters of
2015, while copper prices were down 28% YoY in December 2015.
However, Armenia has proved remarkably resilient to the
magnitude of this shock,
reflecting a strong trade performance, access to international
financing and an
effective policy response, under the aegis of an IMF programme.
Nevertheless,
with oil prices, the Russian rouble and copper prices well below
their average
2015 levels and still under downward pressure, it is too early
to declare the
external shock over, in Fitch's view.
Fitch estimates GDP growth was 2.7% in 2015, revised up from its
forecast of
1.5% in July. It estimates domestic demand fell by 4.9%, but net
trade
underpinned growth. Imports dropped 26% YoY (in USD terms) in
the first three
quarters of 2015, while exports fell only 1%, supported by the
opening of the
Teghut copper mine and strong growth of agriculture output.
Fitch forecasts GDP
growth at 2% in 2016, before picking up to 2.8% in 2017, but the
outlook depends
on external conditions.
The remarkable rebalancing of the economy and access to funding
has eased
pressures on Armenia's external finances. Fitch estimates the
current account
deficit narrowed to 4.3% of GDP in 2015, from 7.3% in 2014,
despite the drop in
remittances. Foreign exchange reserves recovered to USD1,771m in
December 2015
from USD1,261m in February 2015, helped by the issue of a
USD500m eurobond in
March (USD300m net of the buyback of the eurobond due in 2020),
USD100m from the
Eurasian Fund for Stabilisation and Development as well as
funding from the IMF
and World Bank. Nevertheless, net external debt is high, at an
estimated 46.5%
of GDP at end-2015, compared with the 'B' category median of
21.5%.
The dram has been fairly stable against the USD following a 14%
depreciation
between October 2014 and February 2015. Inflation declined to
1.2% in November
2015, and the central bank (CBA) cut its refinancing policy
interest rate to
8.75% from 10.25% in October. The banking sector had a capital
adequacy ratio of
15.9% as of end-October 2015 and will raise further capital to
manage the
increase in minimum capital ratios to AMD30bn from AMD5bn. Bank
credit growth
has slowed sharply after prior rapid expansion. Non-performing
loans increased
to 8% in October 2015, from 6.7% a year earlier, although the
CBA estimates this
is equivalent to 3.8% on international definitions.
Nevertheless, dollarisation
of deposits and loans is high at around 65%, exposing the system
to exchange
rate depreciation.
Fitch estimates the budget deficit widened to 4% of GDP in 2015,
from 1.9% in
2014 and compared with a budget deficit target of 2.3%. The
deterioration
reflected weaker-than-expected growth as well as policy measures
to support the
economy and social protection, including to eliminate the
minimum profit tax,
reduce the turnover tax rate, extend VAT payment dates on
imports from the
Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and a subsidy to compensate some
consumers for the
increase in electricity tariffs. Nevertheless revenues held up
well given the
magnitude of the fall in domestic demand (the tax-rich part of
GDP). However,
the government also increased net lending to the economy,
representing a
quasi-fiscal policy loosening. The 2016 budget envisages a
narrowing of the
deficit to 3.5% of GDP, helped by an increase in excise duties
in May.
Public debt increased to an estimated 47.8% of GDP at end-2015,
from 43.6% at
end-2014, below the 'B' category median of 52%, but above the
'BB' category
median of 44%. Some 85% of government debt stock is in foreign
currency,
exposing Armenia to exchange rate depreciation, but it has a
long average
maturity of 9.7 years and much of it is concessional at low
interest rates.
The IMF has revised down its estimates of medium potential
growth to 3.5%, from
4.5%-5% before the shock, partly reflecting the outlook for
Russia and commodity
prices. The ratio of investment/GDP declined to an estimated 19%
of GDP in 2015,
from an average of 36% in 2005-2009. Armenia improved its
ranking in the World
Bank Doing Business Survey to 35th in 2015, from 38th in 2014,
although the
survey does not fully capture factors such as weak competition
and geographic
isolation. The government is planning reforms to the tax code
and business
regulations and inspections.
Armenia's referendum on constitutional reform on 6 December 2015
was approved
with 66.2% of votes on a turnout of 50.5%, just above the
required 50%
threshold. However, independent observers allege cases of
irregularities. EU and
US statements called on the Armenian authorities to fully
investigate credible
fraud allegations in a transparent manner. The constitutional
amendments will
reduce the powers of the presidency and increase those of
parliament.
Armenia's geopolitical environment weighs on the rating. The
latent conflict
with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region
entails the tail risk
of escalating. No resolution is expected in the near term.
Armenia's close
relations with Russia have been strengthened further by
Armenia's accession to
the EEU. However, Armenia retains strong trade access to the EU.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- An improvement in external economic conditions, for example a
recovery in the
Russian economy, or Armenia's sustained resilience to them.
- A decline in the government debt-to-GDP ratio.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Severe adverse spill-over from worsening economic conditions
in Russia or
lower commodity prices.
- A marked drop in foreign exchange reserves.
- Fiscal slippage leading to a significant rise in the
government debt-to-GDP
ratio
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Armenia will continue to experience broad
social and
political stability and no significant escalation in the
conflict with
Azerbaijan regarding Nagorno-Karabakh.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14
Secondary Analyst
Richard Grieveson
Director
+44 20 3530 1811
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998268
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.