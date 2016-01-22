(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB+' Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA)
and its wholly
owned subsidiary 21st Century Fox America, Inc. (21CFA). Fitch
has also affirmed
the specific issuer ratings assigned to 21st Century Fox
America, Inc. The
Rating Outlook remains Stable.
Approximately $19.8 billion of debt outstanding as of Sept. 30,
2015, pro forma
for October 2015 maturities and subsequent issuances, is
affected by Fitch's
action. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--FOXA's portfolio of cable networks, including regional sports
networks, and
leading brands underpin the ratings. Fitch believes these
businesses position
the company with solid growth prospects and the ability to
generate meaningful
levels of free cash flow (FCF).
--Fitch expects that FOXA will use its excess liquidity to
further reinvest in
its core businesses and growth initiatives while supporting
shareholder returns
within the context of managing to its leverage target of between
2.5x and 3x.
--Shareholder returns (dividends and stock repurchases) that
exceed FCF
generation are incorporated into current ratings to the extent
that leverage
remains below Fitch's 3x total leverage threshold.
--FOXA's liquidity position and financial flexibility remain
strong for the
rating. Fitch anticipates FOXA will generate annual FCF between
$2.5 billion -
$3.5 billion during the rating horizon.
--FOXA is well positioned to address the secular threats and
opportunities
presented by alternative digital distribution platforms and
continued audience
fragmentation across the media and entertainment landscape.
Fitch holds FOXA's overall strategic positioning in high regard,
as its
businesses consist of a strong collection of cable and regional
sports networks,
leading television and film studios, national television network
with robust
sports-programming rights, and local television broadcast
stations. Each of
FOXA's businesses has the scale characteristics to operate at
high margins and
generate meaningful levels of FCF. In addition, they position
the company to
address the secular threats and opportunities presented by
changing media
consumption patterns and continued audience fragmentation across
the media and
entertainment landscape. In Fitch's view they offer solid growth
prospects and
the ability to generate meaningful levels of FCF, and, balanced
against the
risks inherent within the company's operating profile, place
FOXA solidly within
Fitch's parameters for a 'BBB+' rating.
FOXA's financial priorities remain consistent. The company's
leverage target of
between 2.5x and 3x, along with its $5 billion share repurchase
program
highlight its capital allocation policy. FOXA is capitalizing on
the capacity
and flexibility within its balance sheet and intends to
repurchase $5 billion of
its common stock during fiscal 2016. FOXA reiterated its 2016
share repurchase
amount during the fourth-quarter 2015 (Q415) earnings call.
Outside of potential merger and acquisition activity, Fitch
expects that FOXA
will continue investing in its core businesses and growth
initiatives, and
support shareholder returns within the context of managing to
its leverage
target. Shareholder returns that exceed FCF generation are
incorporated into
current ratings, to the extent that leverage remains below
Fitch's 3x total
leverage threshold.
FOXA's capital structure and credit protection metrics remain
stable and within
Fitch's expectations for the current rating. Consolidated
leverage as of the
latest 12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 30, 2015 was 2.88x. Fitch
estimates leverage,
pro forma for the repayment of 21CFA's $200 million of senior
unsecured note due
October 2015 and issuance of $400 million of senior unsecured
notes due 2045 and
$600 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025, is 3x. Fitch
expects leverage
will be near the top end of the company's 2.5x to 3x leverage
target during the
rating horizon.
Scheduled maturities are well laddered and manageable
considering the company's
FCF, reliable market access and back-up liquidity. Upcoming
maturities total
$400 million due during fiscal 2017 (8% senior debentures due
October 2016) and
$350 million due during fiscal 2018 (7.25% senior debentures due
May 2018). FOXA
repaid $200 million during the F2Q16 (7.6% senior debentures due
October 2015).
FOXA is well positioned to address the secular threats and
opportunities
presented by emerging alternative distribution platforms and
continued audience
fragmentation across the media and entertainment landscape. The
alternative
distribution platforms generate incremental demand for
high-quality content
across all major end-markets (broadcast, cable networks and
subscription video
on demand), and large, well-capitalized content providers such
as FOXA will
remain crucial to the industry. The ratings incorporate expected
earnings
volatility generated by the company's Filmed Entertainment
segment, given the
general hit-driven nature of the movie industry.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Fitch anticipates low-double-digit affiliation fee growth. The
revenue growth
within the company's cable network programming business reflects
the company's
ability to secure affiliate fee rate increases. The company's
investment in
original programming and acquisition of sports rights support
affiliate fee
growth.
--The ability to grow higher affiliate fee revenues at a similar
pace as
programming costs will contribute to stable margins at the cable
network
programming segment. From a margin perspective, the base case
reflects the
company's investment in original programming and costs
associated with acquired
programming.
--Fitch assumes typical volatility within the Filmed
Entertainment business. The
Television segment benefits from the stable economy and growing
retransmission
consent revenues while incorporating a typical political
advertising revenue
cycle. Fitch assumes a slightly weaker television advertising
environment as
digital media continues to take share from traditional
advertising revenues.
Fitch expects political advertising to contribute to positive
growth during
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Positive rating action would likely coincide with FOXA
adopting a more
conservative financial policy highlighted by a gross leverage
target of 2x or
lower. Meanwhile, FOXA will need to demonstrate that its
operating profile can
sustain itself amidst ongoing competitive pressures, changing
media consumption
patterns and evolving technology platforms.
Negative: Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide
with a material
shift in financial policy including, but not limited to, the
company adopting a
more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and
acquisition
activity that drives leverage beyond 3x in the absence of a
credible
de-leveraging plan while exhausting excess cash balances. A
negative rating
action based solely on operational performance is unlikely over
the short term.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes FOXA's liquidity position and financial
flexibility are strong
for the rating given the strength of its businesses and expected
FCF generation.
The company generated approximately $1.6 billion of FCF during
the LTM period
ended Sept. 30, 2015. FCF generation is pressured somewhat due
to the company's
increased investment in film and television production, and
higher costs to
acquire programming (including sports programming) across the
company's
portfolio of cable and television networks. The company's
liquidity position is
supported by existing cash balance totaling $5.8 billion as of
Sept. 30, 2015
($950 million held by foreign subsidiaries as of June 30, 2015)
and the
borrowing capacity from its $1.4 billion revolver which expires
May 2020.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB+'.
21st Century Fox America, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Committee Chairperson
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Jan. 21, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
