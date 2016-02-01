(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded China State Construction International Holdings Limited's (CSCI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlook for the IDR is Stable. The rating of the outstanding USD500m 3.125% senior unsecured notes due 2018 issued by China State Construction Finance (Cayman) I Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CSCI, has also been upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The rating action follows Fitch's reassessment of the credit profiles of CSCI's parent companies. CSCI is 58%-owned by China Overseas Holdings Limited (COHL), which is in turn wholly owned by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd (CSCECL, 'A'/Stable). COHL's largest subsidiary is China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI, 'A-'/Stable), one of the largest homebuilders in China. The continued strong performance of COLI - and its strategic importance to CSCECL - drives Fitch's positive reassessment of COHL's credit profile, resulting in the upgrade of CSCI's ratings. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CSCI will maintain strong linkages with its parent companies. Fitch upgraded COLI to 'A-' from 'BBB+' in December 2015. The action reflected a one-notch uplift from its standalone rating of 'BBB+', in line with Fitch's bottom-up approach as detailed in the agency's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Criteria. Fitch believes that part of the strategic role that CSCECL plays in the field of housing construction is due to its ownership of COLI. COLI is now CSCECL's major homebuilding platform after CSCECL injected 10.9 million square metres (sq m) of gross floor area (GFA) of land into COLI, which was completed on 18 May 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strategic Importance of the Parents: CSCI's intermediate parent CSCECL has strong operational and strategic ties with the central government, and is 56.26% indirectly owned by State-Owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission. CSCECL is the largest construction SOE in China. It has a monopoly in aerospace and diplomatic construction, and is also the largest social housing builder in China. Strong Linkages with the Group: CSCI has close operational linkages with its parent companies and strong legal ties in the financing agreements within the group. It is positioned as the vehicle of infrastructure operation and infrastructure investment for its parents. CSCI is also the key platform to undertake social housing construction for its parents. Stable Operation Despite Weak Market: CSCI's new contract growth has slowed from 32% in 2014 to 16% in 2015, which was caused by a 19% decline in new contracts for affordable housing. The company was able to achieve a 19% growth in revenue and maintained its EBITDA margin at 12% in 1H15 despite a weak market condition. Leverage has increased due to the higher capital requirements from Build-Transfer (BT) projects. FFO-adjusted net leverage increased to 2.07x in 2014 from 1.32x in 2013. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Revenue mix in the period up to 2018 to remain similar to that in 2014 - EBITDAR margin to be stable up to 2016 - Capex to remain below HKD3bn for 2015 to 2018 in total. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating actions include: - Weakening of credit profile of CSCI's parent companies - Weakening linkages between CSCI and its parent companies Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Positive rating action on the CSCI's parent companies - Strengthen linkages between CSCI and its parent companies 