(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength Rating for Australia-based Genworth Mortgage Insurance
Australia Ltd's
(GMA) operating subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage
Insurance Pty Limited
(GFMI) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The IFS Rating affirmation is underpinned by GMA's robust
standalone credit
profile, solid operating performance, strong capital ratios and
conservative
investment approach. A favourable operating environment
continues to support the
performance of the insurance portfolio, and delinquency rates
remain low.
Capital market access supports GMA's financial flexibility,
although the weak
credit profile of the majority shareholder, Genworth Financial
Inc (GNW) is a
constraint on the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GMA achieves a higher rating than the US operating subsidiaries
(IFS Ratings
'BBB'/Negative) of GNW, as a result of the strength of the
regulatory
ring-fencing in Australia and substantial minority shareholder
base (48%). Fitch
considers GNW constrained from undertaking capital actions that
would weaken the
credit profile of GMA for regulatory and business reasons.
The operating environment and macroeconomic conditions in
Australia are
important rating drivers and despite a period of below trend
growth, the
Australian economy is relatively sound. The unemployment rate
was unchanged
month on month at 5.8% in December 2015 which has been its
lowest level over the
past 20 months. Fitch expects a stable labour market to support
GMA's operating
performance although regional pockets of weakness are likely to
occur
particularly where exposure to the mining industry is high.
Household leverage is at historic highs and falling mortgage
rates have
supported rapid price appreciation in the major Sydney and
Melbourne housing
markets. However, a relatively conservative underwriting
approach, increasingly
focused on serviceability has resulted in mortgage debt being
concentrated in
higher income households, with better debt servicing ability.
Regulatory action in 2015 to improve banks' mortgage lending
standards has
significantly reduced lenders mortgage premium volumes. The
Australian
Prudential Regulatory Authority has indicated that underwriting
standards had
weakened as a result of strong competition in the mortgage
market. This is and
will continue to have a negative impact on GMA's top line growth
although the
quality of the risks being underwritten will have strengthened.
GMA's coverage of its regulatory prescribed capital amount (PCA)
was a strong
1.67x at 30 September 2015. Fitch expects that GMA will continue
to generate a
significant level of capital through strong earnings, and the
PCA is likely to
fall should regulatory pressure to slow the growth of higher LVR
(more capital
intensive business) continue. Any increase in risk in the
investment portfolio
will provide some offset to a decline in the PCA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers for a downgrade: A very severe housing downturn, most
likely due to a
sharp rise in unemployment and other deteriorating macroeconomic
conditions,
would constitute the most serious threat to GMA's rating.
However, Fitch
considers this unlikely and is forecasting a relatively solid
Australian
economic performance over the coming years.
The company's coverage of its PCA falling below 1.3x for a
sustained period
could result in a downgrade. A sudden increase in the dividend
payout ratio,
should GNW's credit profile deteriorate, may also cause Fitch to
place greater
reliance on group linkages, which could cause a negative rating
action. The
agency does however recognise that the dividend payout ratio is
likely to remain
high due to lower new business volumes, capital initiatives and
no requirement
for additional capital to support growth.
Triggers for an upgrade: GMA's rating is constrained by the weak
credit profile
of GNW. Fitch believes that in order for an issuer to attain a
rating in the
'AA' category, there should be no constraint on its financial
flexibility. For
GMA to attain a 'AA-' rating under the current ownership
structure, the agency
would expect to see no more than a one to three notch
differential with the main
operating subsidiaries of GNW.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Jeff Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998627
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.