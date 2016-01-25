(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Kazakhstan-based JSC IC
Alliance Polis's (Alliance Polis) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of 'B'
and National IFS rating of 'BB+ (kaz)' on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN).
The placement on RWN follows Alliance Polis's decision to
transfer most of its
portfolio to a smaller local insurer JSC Insurance Company
'Standard' (IC
'Standard') from 1 February 2016. This decision reflects the
intent of Alliance
Polis's shareholder to withdraw from the insurance sector.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
According to the Kazakh regulation, Alliance Polis would need to
obtain a
written consent from every policyholder to be able to transfer
each individual
policy to IC 'Standard'. Fitch does not expect this to complete
by 1 February
2016, which raises the possibility that at least some part of
the portfolio will
remain with Alliance Polis.
The liabilities relating to the expired workers compensation
policies will
remain on the balance sheet of Alliance Polis to be managed in
run-off till
end-2018. According to Alliance Polis's assessment these
liabilities amount to
KZT1.7bn.
Fitch will look to resolve the RWN upon the review of the
independent actuarial
assessment of the liabilities, in addition to the assessment of
the liabilities
to remain on the balance sheet of Alliance Polis and the
distribution of assets
covering the transferred and remaining liabilities as soon as
the factual
transfer is done.
Local regulation requires the accepting party, IC 'Standard', to
comply with
prudential requirements after the transfer. The regulatory
approval has not yet
been received, while an assessment of the assets, liabilities
and required
regulatory capital has yet to be completed.
Both Alliance Polis and IC 'Standard' had significant buffers in
their
regulatory solvency margin at 330% and 252% at end-November
2015, respectively.
However, Alliance Polis's portfolio may put pressure on IC
'Standard's
regulatory capital since the accepting party is a smaller
company with only
KZT2.4bn of net written premiums in 11M15, compared with
KZT4.8bn written by
Alliance Polis in the same period.
The commitment of Alliance Polis's shareholder to support the
insurer, is also
uncertain, should the liabilities managed in the run-off mode
exceed the
assessment made at the transfer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Failure to obtain regulatory approval for the transfer or,
failure to receive
policyholder acceptance for a significant part of the portfolio
or, retention of
assets of weaker quality to cover the remaining liabilities,
will trigger a
downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely given the switch to the run-off mode and
the willingness
of the shareholder to cease activity in the insurance sector.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
