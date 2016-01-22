(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 22 (Fitch) The delay to the Turkish central
bank's road map for
global monetary policy normalisation highlights the
long-standing weakness of
economic policy coherence and credibility, Fitch Ratings says.
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) gave no
indication of when it
would begin its "monetary policy simplification steps" when it
announced the
monetary policy committee's interest-rate decision on Tuesday.
At its previous
meeting on 22 December, the committee had indicated that these
steps would begin
in January, "should the decline in volatility observed after the
start of...
normalisation persist."
The timeline was vague when the roadmap was published in August,
but narrowing
the corridor around the one-week repo rate and making it more
symmetrical were
slated to coincide "with the start of the normalisation of
global monetary
policies." It is now even less clear when a transition to a
simpler, more
orthodox monetary policy framework, which could improve policy
coherence and
predictability, will begin, particularly given the impending end
of the term of
the CBRT governor.
Monetary policy uncertainty comes at a time of rising
inflationary pressures.
Headline inflation hit 8.8% in December. Exchange-rate weakness
will keep
inflation above peers and it potentially jeopardises the target
of 7.5% in the
new government's medium-term programme, released on 11 January.
We had assumed
the CBRT would increase policy rates following the December Fed
hike, but it
left its three main interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as it
had in December.
A simpler monetary policy framework would boost the authorities'
capacity to
counter external vulnerabilities. These remain an important
feature of Turkey's
sovereign credit profile, although key indicators have improved
since our last
rating review in September.
The current account deficit (CAD) has declined rapidly due to
lower oil prices.
Over the 12 months to end-November, the CAD was USD34.7bn, the
lowest in over
five years. Low oil prices will pull down the CAD on a rolling
12-month basis
until mid-2016 at least, despite the impact of security
incidents on tourism
receipts and Russian sanctions.
Rollover rates for banks and corporates are well in excess of
100% (162% and
347% respectively), reflecting greater medium- and long-term
borrowing, which is
easing the external financing requirement, although net
portfolio outflows have
reduced reserves.
Strong and credible fiscal policy, reflected in a low and
falling debt/GDP ratio
is a key support for Turkey's 'BBB-'/Stable rating. Implementing
pre-election
pledges at a cost officially estimated at around 1.4% of GDP
(independent
economists have higher estimates) raises questions over fiscal
discipline, and
the projected fall in debt/GDP under the new medium-term plan is
partly based on
ambitious growth projections of 5% for 2017 and 2018. Structural
reform measures
in the plan could lift growth and reduce structural rigidities,
though many are
not new and implementation has proved challenging in the past.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
