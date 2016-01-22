(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgium's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA'
with a Negative
Outlook. The issue ratings on Belgium's unsecured foreign and
local currency
bonds and commercial paper have also been affirmed at
'AA'/'F1+'. The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Belgium's 'AA' IDRs and Negative Outlook reflect the following
key rating
drivers:
The ratings balance Belgium's high public debt burden and fiscal
slippage in
recent years against the economy's strong net external creditor
position, high
per capita income, track record of macroeconomic stability and
relatively good
governance.
Belgium's gross general government debt is the highest among
'AA' rated
sovereigns at 106.7% of GDP at end-2015, and is estimated to
remain flat in 2016
before declining. Debt/GDP benefited at end-2015 from KBC Bank's
reimbursement
of its remaining state funds, amounting to 0.7pp of GDP. Fitch
expects debt/GDP
to remain above 100% until 2020 (unchanged from our previous
review). Sovereign
refinancing risk is low, reflecting a long average debt maturity
of 7.9 years
and a low average cost of borrowing of 2.8%. Government debt is
predominantly
euro-denominated.
Fitch estimates a general government deficit of 2.7% of GDP for
2015, in line
with our last review and down from 3.1% in 2014. The deficit is
forecast to fall
to 2.3% of GDP in 2016 (2.2% at the last review), an assumption
that
incorporates 0.3pp of GDP of consolidation measures that are
expected to be
identified in early 2016. Fiscal consolidation in 2016 is
focussed on curbing
expenditure and a shift in tax revenues away from labour.
In its recent assessment of the draft 2016 budget, the European
Commission (EC)
concluded that Belgium's expected structural improvement in 2015
and 2016 falls
short of the requirement under the debt criterion, and risks
some deviation from
the adjustment path towards its medium-term fiscal objective.
The EC is expected
to publish its recommendations based on revised forecasts in May
2016.
The government is implementing some structural reforms that will
benefit
competitiveness, including a temporary freeze to the wage
indexation mechanism
that will lower wage costs by 2-3% by end-2016, and a cut to
employers' social
security contributions by 1%. The government also passed pension
reforms at
end-2015 to strengthen the age and career requirements for
pensions, reducing
the generosity of public pensions and incentives for early
retirement. The
Committee on Ageing estimates the measures would result in the
fiscal costs of
ageing halving to 2.1pp of GDP by 2060.
Belgium's ratings are supported by its diversified and
high-value added economy,
strong performance on governance indicators relative to the 'AA'
medians, and
low volatility of growth and inflation. The economy has a strong
net external
creditor position of 87% of GDP attributable to Belgian
households and
corporations, which has increased Belgium's primary income and
contributed to a
growing current account surplus of 0.9% of GDP in 2015.
Real GDP growth is estimated to grow by 1.3% in 2015, slightly
faster than our
forecast in the previous review (1.1%). We forecast growth to
stay at 1.3% in
2016 before picking up to 1.6% in 2017, driven by private
consumption and
investments, and supported by low interest rates and oil prices.
The health of the Belgian banking sector is improving. Total
banking sector
assets have been cut significantly since the financial crisis,
but grew by 2.2%
yoy in November 2015, suggesting that banks are beginning to
grow again.
Profitability and capitalisation are improving, while
non-performing loans are
low at 4.0% of gross loans at end-June 2015. Government
guarantees to Dexia
remain large at EUR31.5bn at end-2015 (7.7% of GDP).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade:
- Slippage in the budget deficit, reducing confidence that
debt/GDP can be put
on a downward trajectory.
- Persistently weak growth and inflation.
The Negative Outlook means Fitch's analysis does not currently
expect
developments with a material likelihood of leading to an
upgrade. Nonetheless,
future developments that may individually or collectively result
in a revision
of the Outlook to Stable include:
- Fiscal deficit reduction consistent with the public debt/GDP
being placed on a
sustained downward trajectory.
- Strengthening growth prospects and competitiveness,
particularly through
implementation of structural reforms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 1.8%
over the next 10 years, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.2%, an
average
effective interest rate of 2.8% and GDP deflator of 1.7%. Based
on these
assumptions, the debt/GDP ratio would remain flat in 2015-2016
before declining
to 104.9% in 2017 and 90% by 2024.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that in the
context of an
economic recovery, Belgium and the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation.
Nevertheless, deflation risks could re-intensify in case of
adverse shocks
increasing the real debt burden in the public and private
sectors.
