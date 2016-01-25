(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based food
retailer O'key Group S.A.'s (O'key) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. Fitch has also affirmed LLC
O'key's senior
unsecured debt at 'B+'/'A(rus)' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The National
Long-term rating has been affirmed at 'A(rus)'. The Outlook is
Stable for all
issuer Long-term ratings.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that O'key will maintain
stable credit
metrics in the medium-term despite projected weaker
profitability for 2016-2017
due to the launch of a new discounter format and subdued
consumer sentiment.
Fitch views positively the recent changes in strategy toward
less
capital-intensive hypermarket openings, focusing on operating
efficiencies and
the acceleration in discounter format openings in 2016-2017. As
a result, we
expect O'key's free cash flow (FCF) generation ability to
improve compared with
previous expectations.
The ratings continue to reflect O'key's strong positioning in
the hypermarket
food retail segment in Russia, high profit margins and customer
loyalty owing to
a strong brand. This is balanced with temporary stretched credit
metrics
expected in 2015, albeit still in line with its ratings, as a
result of weak
consumer and the competitive environment. The ratings also
reflect execution
risks around the expansion of the group's new discounter format
following
further changes in senior management during 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Early Signs of Improvement
In response to the difficult trading environment in the Russian
retail sector,
O'key has adapted its product assortment and pricing policy
during 2H14 and
1H15. Based on its 3Q15 results, O'key saw early signs of
improvement in LFL
footfall (-0.4% in 3Q15 vs. -5.2% in 2Q15). Fitch expects LFL
sales growth
should stabilise from end-2015. More importantly, we consider
that changes in
product mix and price proposition, together with its strong
brand and customer
loyalty, should help protect LFL sales in 2016 and 2017.
Change in Management
During 2015 the company saw another set of management changes.
Heigo Kera was
appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman in April 2015,
succeeding Tony
Maher who had been with O'key since February 2014. Fitch
considers that Mr. Kera
has strong knowledge of the company and the market as he has
been on the Board
of Directors of O'key since 2010 and was first employed by
shareholders in 2000
as a consultant where he was responsible for O'key's modern
chain concept.
Other appointments included new heads of store formats,
supplies, logistics and
marketing. Although these individuals come with vast industry
experience and
have in-depth knowledge of the Russian market, we see execution
risks in the
company's strategy, which include expanding the discounter
format in a
challenging trading environment.
Tough Operating Environment
Fitch expects limited improvement in O'key due to the tough
operating
environment in 2016. O'key will face more intense competition
from major market
players. This will translate into downward pressure on operating
margins,
especially if the Russian consumer environment remains subdued
and
price-sensitive.
Fitch also expects the discounter format will negatively impact
group profit
margin in 2016 before improving in 2017 once O'key achieves some
critical mass
in this channel.
Stretched Credit Metrics
In 2014, O'key's leverage increased sharply due to higher capex
while revenue
growth decelerated to 9% from 18.8% in 2013 and EBITDA margins
fell to 7.4%
from 7.8% during the same period. Despite material reduction in
capex in 2015
and 2016, Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
gross leverage will
remain close to the upper end of but within the agency's 4.5x
guidance for
negative rating action. This is due to lower EBITDA resulting
from the launch of
the new format in 2015, which is expected to generate losses in
the first two
years of operations. Fitch expects O'key to be able to navigate
through this
difficult period and deleverage toward 4x by 2018.
In addition, increased rents associated with the discount
channel, together with
high financing costs due to high interest rates prevailing in
Russia will
translate into weak FFO fixed charge cover just above 1.5x in
2015 before
improving towards 1.7x by 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for O'key
include:
- Revenue to have increased 6% in 2015, and growth accelerates
to 10%-13% pa
over 2016-2019, driven by discounter format openings.
- EBITDA margin at 6.3% in 2015-2016 (2014: 7.4%) mostly due to
losses incurred
by the new discounter format, but also due to pressure from
increased
competition. Gradual recovery from 2017 onwards to 7%.
- Capex at 6% of revenue and lower at 3%-4% over 2017-2019,
reflecting fewer
store openings.
- Negative FCF margin of 4% in 2015 (2014:-8%) with neutral FCF
from 2016
onwards.
- Dividend payout ratio of 25%.
- Adequate liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
including but not limited to the Outlook being revised to
Negative, are:
- Continued contraction in LFL sales growth relative to peers
and failure in
executing its expansion plan
- EBITDAR margin erosion to below 9% sustainably (2014: 9.9%)
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage above 4.5x on a sustained basis;
- FFO fixed charge coverage contracting to below 1.7x on a
sustained basis
-Deterioration of liquidity position as a result of high capex
and weakened
financing conditions in the country.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive
rating action
include:-
- Solid execution of its expansion plan with faster revenue
growth from improved
LFL sales and accelerated store expansion, while preserving its
market position
and financial discipline
- Ability to maintain the group's EBITDAR margin of above 9.5%
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis;
- FFO fixed charge coverage around 2.0x on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Available cash totalled RUB3.1bn and undrawn committed credit
facilities
amounted to RUB12.3bn as of 20 December 2015, which is
sufficient to cover
RUB4.3bn of short-term debt maturing in 2015 and 2106. At 20
December 2015 87%
of O'key's debt was long-term (RUB29bn) and most short-term debt
maturities were
revolving credit facilities. In addition, O'key has a bond
programme with a
total value of RUB25bn, including six tranches (RUB3bn-5bn) of
five-year
maturity each. Three tranches have been issued.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Supervisory Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
07 Dec 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998322
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.